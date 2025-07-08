Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
2d

I don't know what to call this, but Dan is also really, really good at "figure out how to achieve this desired result in the real world." If someone has a physical problem or need that an item or method that doesn't exist yet could solve, they should call Dan.

When I started expanding my artistic repertoire to include charcoal, for the first time in my drawing career, my bum shoulder started to matter. Because charcoal pencils have to be sharpened with a knife, and I have never used a knife with any facility for anything other than eating. I immediately knew Dan could figure it out and make me a video teaching me some technique for getting it done in a way that would minimize the strain on my shoulder.

And I've got a gorgeous personalized sketchbook holder that is the right size for standard sketchbooks but not for standard drawing boards. The instant that the art store let me down on sizes, I knew who to call.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
2d

I wonder if Dan would work for a percentage of profits from final created work; in book form, in audiobook form, digital book form, and future movie-rights and theater-rights, AI-training use, and perhaps others.

Dan would need to help organize order, guide re-writing, and expanding details from my many years of daily Journalling of prayer and meditation reflections and holy Inspired Dreams and Holy Ghost 'movements' and angelic interacting, holy memories released to be communicated, and articles arguing Traditional Catholic Theologies' Doctrines' Scriptures' Apologetics using modern scientific theories and 'out of box' creative interpretations, and more ...

Here is an AI generated audio overview of a few random Theological pray and meditations' reflections' .. for a good example of what is contained in my Multiverse Journaling.

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/4cd27d93-ed88-44ca-b000-21bd9b2d0306/audio

And an AI generated audio overview of one Apologetics article that proposes the Burning Agany suffered in Purgatory and elsewhere is a Just and Loving expression of God, not vengeance or punishment as most often or always assumed.

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/8549cfc9-b5ff-4b6a-8570-f36b7e6bd90b/audio

God Bless., Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture