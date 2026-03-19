Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Malenkiy Scot's avatar
Malenkiy Scot
5d

> provoke a storm of garbage

As a paid subscriber I feel shortchanged by your pussillanimity

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
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Malenkiy Scot
1d

>The pleasure of achieving orgasm with a partner—especially a partner who requires investment—isn’t just a physical reaction to friction, it’s a physical reaction to the satisfaction of a long-sought goal.

“Ejaculation. But it wasn't a release. No release without conquest.” - from Carl Schmitt's diaries as quoted by N.S. Lyons here https://substack.com/home/post/p-102158978

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