Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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introspeck's avatar
introspeck
Oct 12

I consumed your article. In lieu of writing my own.

Seriously, though, I have been urging myself to write articles for my substack, yet find myself consooming videos and substack feeds and X feeds night after night. I've been a programmer all my life, so I am certainly able to isolate myself, focus, and crank out good work. But I keep drifting and consooming and it's all so easy.

I do challenge myself in the real world, however. Planning and navigating motorcycle road trips, handling weather and all the other external challenges, while seeking mastery of the machine and myself on twisting mountain roads, is incredibly challenging.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Gillian & Li'l Bean's avatar
Gillian & Li'l Bean
Oct 12

Terrific, thank you, I’ve not come across the rat utopia experiments before, my mind is blown. It is a very powerful lens for observing what is going on around us!

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