This is the third installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. The paperback publication of Reclaiming Your Mind is kickstarting now. Be sure to grab your copy and the extra goodies that come with it while the gettin’s good.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 2: The Life of the Consumer

No apologies: I like living in a capitalist society. I like the limitless access to tools, trinkets, and entertainments. I value the immense, nearly unprecedented latitude that we in the WEIRD world have to forge our own paths in relationships, careers, obsessions, hobbies, family structures, and religions.

We are so accustomed to this kind of personal freedom that many of us experience the obligations under which we are placed—from school, to taxes, to making a living, to the demands of family and friends, and even the limitations of our biology—as a kind of low-key oppression (or worse). We are tempted to react to any perceived imposition upon our personal will as worthy of rebellion, even to the point where a significant minority of the population (transhumanists) dreams of the day when technology will allow us to freely and effortlessly transform our bodies, upload our minds, and even escape death.

Even in our not-yet-transhumanist world, if we don’t like the way we feel, or how quickly our muscles grow, or the way we experience puberty, we can find a pill to fix the problem. If we don’t like the way we look, fashion and plastic surgeries are at our disposal. We live in a world where everything seems optional—the only trick is figuring out how to choose what options suit us best. If those options have downsides, well, that shouldn’t happen, but if we are clever and patient enough, or believe the right things hard enough, we might just avoid those downsides entirely.

We want a life without suffering, without struggle, without pain, without loss, and especially without emotional or physical discomfort. We’ve developed an entire world to protect us from these things, and to this end it works very, very well (though there is always room for improvement).

We never have to fear the embarrassment of ignorance; we have the Internet in our pockets. We never have to worry about looking bad in our photos; we have Instagram filters. Our every desire is only a few dollars away, and if we’re down on our luck we can even get free money from the government (it’s never enough, but it helps).

Yet despite all of this, we often feel empty. We feel the needles of humiliation and victimization at every turn. In a world of unlimited potential, we somehow wind up living lives that feel mediocre. Something is wrong, and by God we’re going to find a way to fix it—not just for ourselves, but for everyone, forever!

The ancients had a word for unlimited potential:

Chaos.

In Babylonian mythology, the universe began when the god Marduk slew the chaos dragon Tiamat, then he used her body to fashion the cosmos. The Bible recasts Tiamat as the uncreated primordial cosmic “waters” over which the Spirit of God moved, and from whence it fashioned the universe by commanding the waters to take shape.

The problem with undifferentiated potential is that, with infinite options, one choice is as good as another. You need some reason to prefer Coke to Pepsi, coffee to tea, and to choose between all of those and water.

But how do you pick?

You base your choice on what tastes best to you. You base it on what drug you need, and how much of it, or whether you are trying to limit your sugar intake, or...well, you get the idea.

Choice doesn’t mean a whole lot if you don’t have a basis for your choices. And even if you have that basis, what does it get you?

You live in a world of perpetual Christmas Mornings, where the shiny toys come out of the wrapping paper, those toys you’ve been fantasizing about for weeks or months because of all that great advertising, the ones you know are going to make your life better, and make you happy.

And then you unwrap them, and you find that, no matter how well they live up to the hype, the charge they give you never lasts very long.

You are a consumer, and the thing about consumption is that it’s a short-term, disposable activity. Whether you’re consuming Budweiser or Sam Adams, cocaine or tobacco, coffee or tea, trinkets or experiences, stories or relationships, the act of consumption can only ever hope to take the edge off the ennui—it can never satisfy.

Why should this be?

There’s a scene in the film Jurassic Park where a Tyrannosaurus Rex is baited with a goat tied to a post. The tourists waiting for her to make her appearance grow frustrated, as the T-Rex does not come, and a paleontologist in the group says:

“No, no, T-rex doesn’t want to feed, it wants to hunt.”

Just like the T-Rex, the pleasure of having a thing, even of getting a thing, pales in comparison to the satisfaction of hunting for a thing, or making a thing, or investing in building something (be it a house or a table or a relationship) that requires time and risk and intention. It is our struggles and strivings, that create value and meaning in our lives; a fact of which we too easily lose sight.

Consumption is a passive activity, and the inculcation of the consumer mentality is one of those dozens of little streams of acid that erodes your agency.

Hard to believe, right? After all, we have to eat to live, and eating is consumption, so why should consuming be a problem?

Your basic human needs for warmth, nourishment, connection, vitality, and creation are bone-deep within you, but thinking like a consumer leads you to mistake these profound and powerful drives for temporary deficits that can be remedied with the correct purchasing decisions.

This mentality doesn’t just affect where you shop, it affects why you shop. Shopping is the latter-day nexus of hunting and gathering, and as such it engages our reward systems. Taking your time to compare options, finding the best deal for the best commodity, securing the best food you can get your hands on, or that perfect solution to your current problem—these don’t just feel good, they can feel exhilarating. You get that new dishwasher home, you plug it in, and you’ve got a beautiful appliance that keeps your dishes clean and makes you look smart in front of your guests. A visit to a store on Black Friday is like entering a casino, except that when you make a bad bet in a casino you’re screwed, while if you buy the wrong thing at a store you can usually return your purchase for something better.

Instead of shopping to meet a temporary need, you begin to seek meaning and purpose in the shopping experience, leading you to believe that meeting your deepest needs should be as simple as making a savvy selection among the options before you. In such a frame of mind, even a good decision is unlikely to satisfy, because the fruits of that decision are not bought with the difficulty—or the solidarity—that is part-and-parcel of hunting and gathering, or even of farming or working a skilled blue-collar job.

Shopping virtuosity is easy to build, and when we shop for the latest-and-greatest, we aren’t going out with a team of men who work together to outsmart a wildebeest, or a group of women and their children with whom we socialize and build community while finding berries and tubers, or a group of families to raise a barn. We thus don’t actually reap most of the benefits of hunting and gathering—but it feels like we should, because our drive to find solutions (conditioned by advertising and a consumer culture) tells us so.

But shopping is a skill, one that feels great to master—and when you get good at something, you naturally begin to look around and see what else your most-beloved skill can help you with.

Thus, the accomplished consumer naturally applies the comparison shopping mentality to human relationships, religions, philosophies, and art, transforming those proper sources of nourishment into the spiritual equivalent of slot machines.

When you go to buy a car, you have a list of features that you want. When you look for a puppy, you have a picture in your head of what you need from the perfect dog. When you shop for a mate, you have a wish list of partner-qualities that will make your life complete.

If the car doesn’t satisfy, or if it has problems, you return it or sell it on. If the puppy chews your shoes or barks at your guests, you don’t spend the arduous weeks required to train it so that the rules are second nature and your relationship is strong, you re-home it. If your lover has poor sexual technique, stinky farts, irritating hobbies, nags you, or doesn’t meet your standards of cleanliness, you might go rent a therapist to help you bully your lover into changing so he or she fits properly in your life, or you might bail, but considering that you might have to give ground, compromise, or find a third way that satisfies you both...

...well, there are always more fish in the sea, and it’s not like anyone sufficiently motivated needs to go long without sexual release, conversation, or attention.

Even if finding a replacement is less easy than you expect, going without is a hell of a lot better than going through the whole messy business of trying to integrate your life and ambitions and will with someone else’s—or worse, running the risk that someone else will hold you to those same kinds of depersonalized feature-list standards that you’re holding them to.

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The Beautiful Ones

A lot of religions and ideologies see all of the above as a sort of moral pollution.

“The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil,” and “do not covet,” says the Bible—which seems to attack the heart of consumerism, full-stop. This, however, did not stop the spread of consumerism and its precursors throughout Christian civilization and its descendants.

Buddhism tells us that desire is the source of all suffering, and that the only way to escape suffering is to rid oneself of desire. I do not, however, notice a dearth of consumerism in Japan, Korea, or economically developed areas of Vietnam.

Marxism, itself a Hegelian-quasimaterialist mutation of Christianity, builds its entire moral system around the immorality of wealth and consumerism (while ironically being entirely concerned with transferring wealth and economic power from one class to another).

But all of these traditions are, in one way or another, concerned with two things:

1) The corrosive effects of the lust for wealth upon relationships—i.e. that one tends to de-prioritize one’s personal and community obligations in the pursuit of wealth and success. Think of the stereotypes of the unsympathetic landlord, or the emotionally absent workaholic father.

2) Escape from the lack-of-satisfaction provided by the accumulation of both things and peak experiences.

While these two issues may be legitimate targets of moral concern that most of us are willing to scream about and (ironically) throw money at in various guises, they are frankly uncompelling to most people when held up against the prospect of material comfort. Besides, neither of them necessarily erode one’s agency anyway.

You can be a workaholic or a miser without feeling trapped by a world without meaning—generally such people are exercising their vital powers along lines of excellence in a life that affords them an acceptable amount of scope.

One can be happy and agentic, yet still be selfish, stupid, or an asshole.

And one can be a workaholic or a miser without necessarily being any of these negative things except incidentally (i.e. you can make sacrifices in areas your family or community find irritating while still being generous in spirit towards your work, in your business relationships, and in your actions and intentions towards the future of your family or community).

So the danger that consumerism poses to agency comes from neither of these angles.

Instead, the erosion of agency comes from the trap of comfort itself, and this erosion can be profound indeed.

All social animals evolved their social ties for the same reason that we evolved our fundamental drives for nourishment, warmth, and beauty: for survival.

When any social animal is comfortable enough, its drives mutate. Easy pleasures drive out less-easy ones, even when the easy ones are less pleasurable. Eating a MacDonald’s hamburger is pleasurable enough to satisfy your need for lunch, but only just so. When you buy one, you’re not just eschewing the pleasure and physical/sensual satisfaction of a better burger, or of a steak, you’re eschewing the aesthetic pleasure and emotional satisfaction and the experience of agency you get from shopping for (or growing) your own ingredients, cooking them yourself, and eating them with a colleague, friend, lover, or family member.

And, because fast food is so easy, it’s hard to pass up (unless you really hate it for reasons of taste).

Thus, the ease of fast food, while satisfying the need of the moment, drains life of some of its verve. And, if such becomes one’s preferred method of eating lunch (an understandable choice for the harried, the busy, the always-on-the-go), the habit drains the fast food of its small novelty-based pleasure, since all simple pleasures habituate. One is left merely with the satisfaction of the moment’s hunger, and habitually bereft of all of the other pleasures and joys associated with food—and since food, in its production, procurement, preparation, and consumption, has always been one of the centerpieces of human culture, this robs life not just of pleasure, but of all the levels of agency, community, and context-building (which is foundational to a stable identity) that are traditionally wrapped up in something as simple as a meal.

Each of our easy comforts behaves in a similar way. By insulating us from our desires, from the feelings of need and inadequacy that come with them, they rob us of practice in the art of agency. I was not joking earlier when I described agency as a burden—to exercise it, we must risk disappointment at the least, failure as a norm, and, in extremis, humiliation and injury and death.

Assuming and managing risk takes practice—hundreds of thousands of hours of it beginning with childhood play and stretching all the way into old age. The motivation for that practice comes to us primarily through two fronts:

Discomfort

and

Drive

But if our appetites are easily slaked, and our lives devoid of common everyday discomforts, we don’t get the experience that gives us the confidence and courage to exercise our agency when it really counts—in navigating relationships, in choosing our careers, in pursuing avocations, in defending our homes against attack. Confidence is the foundation of courage, and courage is the crystallization of agency in the moment—the willingness to do what we’re afraid of, and to take pleasure in so doing. It is courage that, in JRR Tolkien’s The Two Towers, prompted King Theoden not just to order a final hopeless charge against an attacking army, but to say of it:

“Maybe we shall cleave a road, or make such an end as will be worth a song...”

This is not mere speculation on my part. The so-called “rat utopia” experiments done in the 1950s examined the question: “What would happen if all the material needs of a social species were met with over-abundance?”

Supplied with material abundance and a balanced ratio of males to females, these colonies all followed a similar trajectory:

An initial breakdown in social hierarchy

Prodigious amounts of sex and leisure activities

Social withdrawal and voluntary isolation

Compulsive self-grooming and other image-maintenance activities

A complete cessation of colony-wide socialization and play

Universal celibacy

Extinction

Because of their pristine appearance due to the compulsive grooming and the lack of scars from scuffling with their fellows, these end-state rodents were dubbed “The Beautiful Ones.”

The researchers, in accord with the dogma of the times, concluded that this devolution of rodent society was due to over-crowding, but this conclusion doesn’t follow from their results. If it did, then the rodents would have resumed breeding as the colony’s population collapsed.

Something else, though, does explain the rise of The Beautiful Ones.

Without the need to work for food or compete for mates, these animals did not reach higher and farther than their ancestors. They didn’t even reach farther than their food dish. By the time they achieved adulthood, they did not even know how to go about re-establishing their society, because their lives were so bereft of difficulty from the beginning that they did not build the social or character skills to do so had they felt the urge.

Not that there’s any reason to believe that such an urge occurred to them. Feeling no significant need or discomfort outside of their own consciousness, they pathologically avoided anything difficult:

Resolving conflicts

Maintaining social relationships

Courtship

Play

Exploration

Every step of ease in our consumerist lifestyle is, on its own, desirable. The small bits of agency and vitality we trade away are more than made up for by the proliferation of comfort and the new horizons of consumption it opens. Who wants to play piano and sing off-key with friends when you can turn on the media player and hear the world’s best music performed by the best musicians ever to live, on demand? And who in their right mind would give something like that up?

The trouble isn’t that such a thing is possible, it’s that such things are possible in every part of life, from procuring food (the marvel of the modern supermarket supplants the farm and the farmer’s market, and is superior to them in many respects) to socializing (why face the arguments and bar brawls and DUI risk of a weekly pub night when you can frag your friends on the other side of the country in the latest internet-connected first-person shooter?) to sex and romance (why risk rejection, diseases, emotional complications, pregnancy, and the icky sweaty fluid-filled reality of human sexuality when you can have a good orgasm with the click of a mouse and the flick of a wrist?).

This isn’t a new problem.

In the early-through-mid twentieth century, labor-saving devices replaced the domestic staff (whether that staff was hired in, or was comprised of your own children). By the 1950s, these devices turned housewives from managers of finance and logistics into a taxi-service and a leisure class.

The trouble with leisure is that, without the constant daily exercise of agency, the meaning in life evaporates and the scope of agency contracts. The rise in labor-saving devices was accompanied by a concomitant rise in alcoholism, drug abuse, therapy hours, neuroses, and malaise amongst middle-class housewives. This problem was eventually solved—or at least bandaged—by the entry of women into the labor force en masse.

But the Rise of the Beautiful Ones continues apace. With every generation since the mid-19th century (except for one—the Baby Boomers), the birth rate has fallen. At the time of this writing, the birth rate in the entire developed world (not just in the West) has fallen so far below replacement for long enough that dozens of countries stand on the precipice of terminal economic collapse and state failure; there simply aren’t enough young adults to pay for the pensions of the retirees, and with that economic burden it’s unlikely that young folks are going to start having children in sufficient numbers to make this a one-generation problem.

Consumerism provides comfort and ease on every axis, and comfort erodes agency by removing the felt needs that allow us to exercise it. We live in the time of The Beautiful Ones...

...and the rise of The Beautiful Ones is always the final step before colony collapse.

In Dune, Frank Herbert wrote:

“Without change something sleeps inside us, and seldom awakens. The sleeper must awaken.” —Duke Leto Atreides

Leto’s dictate might have more effectively used “discomfort” or “difficulty” instead of “change,” because without these things, our very humanity drifts off into a comfortable, soporific haze.

Life as a consumer is, to some extent, unavoidable in a capitalist society, but the extent to which we embrace it is the extent to which we invite a very powerful vampire into our souls. This vampire reorients our consciousness towards the shallow, the short term, and the unsatisfying, gradually re-training us to trade away our will in exchange for perpetual comfort. It also has the power, literally, to drive our species—or at least our culture and way of life—to extinction.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 3 of our Inventory of Vampires: The Relentless Pursuit of Perfectionism.

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