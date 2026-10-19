This is the fourth installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. You can read the serial of Reclaiming Your Mind here.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 3: The Relentless Pursuit of Perfectionism

In my early twenties I, along with a couple friends, rented a basement from a family who had a five-year-old boy with definite ideas about how things ought to be. The most hilarious manifestation of this was his refusal to drink anything out of any of our glasses, as they didn’t look a thing like the artisanal blue-tinted bubbly drinking glasses that his family used.

Like that youngster, we all begin very early in life to acquire distinct, unshakable, and utterly unreasoning ideas about how things ought to be. We internalize these, make them part of our identity, and we outsource to them a significant part of our decision-making. Acting in accord with these prejudices feels moral, it feels right, and it shores up our sense of security in the world...right up until we decide to venture off into the unknown.

When we do, we find ourselves stuck in the mud. Resourceful people often find ways to play mind games with themselves: such people run into a road block thrown up by their internal sense of the way things ought to be, and they cleverly rationalize their way around it. They then build up a full head of steam, only to slam head-first into a wall again, and then they repeat the cycle, over and over, until they’re exhausted.

In my experience, precious few of them ever escape this cycle, even those who manage to stave off exhaustion until very late in life.

At first glance, this most common of human difficulties seems like insanity incarnated. The barest experience of life shows that the power of our minds to envision “perfection” far outstrips the ability of reality to accommodate it. A little more experience shows that it also far outstrips our ability to create it.

Recall the last time you had fresh tires put on your car. Both the tires and the rims are manufactured with a high level of precision by machines that are the product of hundreds-to-thousands of generations of technological development.

And yet, if you look at the receipt from the tire shop, you’ll find that it includes a charge for “mounting and balancing.” Mounting’s pretty straightforward—you gotta put the tires on the rims—but what the hell is “balancing?” And why would you need it?

When you’re driving along the highway, your tire is spinning thousands of times per minute, so fast that under some circumstances the surface of the tire that contacts the road can approach the speed of sound. At that speed, the slightest wobble can rattle your suspension so badly that it can make unpleasant noises, make your whole car shimmy, and, in extreme cases, rip your steering components out and send your wheels going a different direction than the rest of the car.

To balance a tire so that it won’t wobble, you put it on a machine that spins it at highway speeds and detects wobbles. To correct wobbles, you affix little weights—each one no more than a few grams—to the inside and outside of the rim until you have the wheel balanced within the tolerances of the machine.

Why would this be necessary, when rims and tires are manufactured with such high-end machinery?

Because even these astonishing machines are not perfect, and on every single rim and tire ever made, manufacturing defects creep in.

Now, of course, if you take a more pragmatic view, looking at the way the natural world works, you can turn this whole paradigm on its head and say “everything’s perfect, it’s our perspective that’s screwy,” which I would consider true-on-its-face, but of course most people (I include myself in this) don’t reflexively think this way.

Humans are model-makers. The world is too big and complex for us to fully comprehend, so we imagine simplified versions of it in order to navigate it. As long as these models are good enough for us to muddle through, we do okay. We get very attached to our models, sometimes raising them to the level of myths, morals, and religions, but they are all just models that we use to make sense of the world—and no matter how baroque our models get, reality is always more complex. When these simplified versions don’t match up with reality, our egocentrism encourages us to resent reality for getting it wrong, rather than accept that our fantasies might be the real problem.

This was not always the way humans worked, but the tradition of preferring models and fantasy over reality firmly took root in the west with Hereclitus and his apostle Plato, who is the root of much mischief that all revolves around the firm conviction that imaginary (or “other-worldly”, if you insist) perfection is preferable to the imperfect world we find ourselves in, so much so that it is barely worth bothering with the real world unless you’re working to redeem it and help it attain perfection. It continues, in various guises, to dominate our mental world today, despite our modernist pretensions to secularism and scientific materialism. One can take the human race out of idealism, but one cannot, it seems, easily take the idealism out of the human race.

This Platonic idealism, along with our indoctrinated tendencies to idolize authority and seek approval (see The Cult of Approval, Part 1, Chapter 8), and the relentless aspirationalism we’re conditioned to through ubiquitous advertising and social-climbing (see The Life of the Consumer, Part 1, Chapter 2), and the endless useless self-policing we’re encouraged to do from the time we enter school (see The Quest for Mental Health, Part 1, Chapter 4), is the cultural soil in which our obsessive perfectionism grows.

Of course, if you grew up with moralistic parents, you will have learned some heavy-duty perfectionist tendencies and techniques above and beyond the norm. In situations like this, in order to survive emotionally (and sometimes physically), you will have learned at an early age to internalize your parents’ disapproving voice, and you’ll do battle with it every time you encounter novelty—in relationships, in creative pursuits, etc.—and you’ll be prone to taking emotional responsibility for everyone around you (see Blame and Responsibility, Part 4, Chapter 5).

The unrealistic standards you internalize from parents or other authority figures might not be moralistic, of course. They may instead come wrapped in impatience with childish mistakes (or beginner mistakes at any age), expressions of excessive frustration, rhetorical questions about “can’t you do anything right?” or exhortations of “you can do better than that, you’re not even trying!” This type of perfectionism might not affect your relationships, but it could leave you with a terminal aversion to certain kinds of work, areas of learning, or even to trying anything new outside of a structured context.

I see this problem a lot in writers and other artists I mentor, and also in acquaintances in the trades. It manifests in unwillingness to jump into a new medium or project, or in great willingness to start projects, but an inability to finish them—or, more perversely, in high levels of competence and virtuosity when working for others, but a total lack of follow-through when working for oneself.

One acquaintance of mine, now in his early seventies, spent his life as a carpenter doing high-end jobs requiring astonishing attention to detail. Yet his own home and farm, which he built-up from bare land starting in his thirties, never received the benefit of his virtuosity. Forty years on, his house still isn’t finished, his shop buildings are falling apart due to failing to seal them against moisture a couple decades ago, his expensive equipment sits rusting in yards instead of under cover, and at his age he’s now finding it difficult to keep up with all the extra maintenance he’s incurred from simply not finishing his own projects.

Meanwhile, in the arts, out of the hundreds of talented people I’ve been privileged to know, I can count on my fingers and toes the number of enterprising souls who have not languished for months, or years, or decades fiddling with half-finished manuscripts, taking endless courses or obsessing over their tools instead of working on their projects, or piling up gloriously finished books and paintings that they refuse to take to market because they’re not “professional quality” (a conveniently squishy term that brooks no measurable definition, but an excuse which is nonetheless invariably untrue after the first few finished projects in any artist’s or artisan’s career).

In artists, like in everyone else, this perfectionistic quicksand is wet by the fear of not being good enough in the eyes of some unseen choir of judges—mentors, artists they admire, parents, teachers, etc.—that they’ve internalized over the course of their life.

And, of course, there is the Platonism problem. Their dreams of what could be, protected in hard times and nourished as an escape from the difficulties of life, are invariably far more beautiful than any messy real-life equivalent could be.

How bad can it really get?

There is a 40-year-old virgin of my near acquaintance who so idealized sex and romance that she has never had the patience for developing any strong romantic relationship. The right man will just know what she wants, they’ll be right for each other, and they won’t have to go through any of that messy unhygienic business of fighting over trivia, or mismatched desire curves, or bad breath, or farting during sex. When the right person comes along, God will see to it that there will be no troubles, so it’s not worth taking trouble for something that isn’t perfect.

Crazy? Maybe, but the level of perfectionism and concomitant reality-denial on display isn’t such a far cry from the half-dozen couples I know (who are not statistical outliers, if the current numbers on reproduction are to be believed) who put off childbearing until after their fertile years because they “weren’t ready” to “provide the kind of life our child deserves,” and who now must commit a substantial part of their jealously accumulated fortunes to IVF, adoption, and/or surrogacy, with very poor odds of success.

And then there is the man who loves machining and woodworking so much that he’s collected books and watches videos on the subject to distract him from his desk job, and who even sometimes buys tools to help him with his passion, but who never gets beyond the planning stages of his projects because “I’m just no good with my hands and it’s too frustrating.” Not coincidentally, his tradesman father was not the most encouraging sort whenever he deigned to teach his son the tools of his trade.

From a rational point of view, one would expect experience and maturity to knock the unreasonable corners off a person’s perfectionism. Unfortunately, humans are rarely rational, and the sad reality is that between our all-too perfectible fantasies, our lives filled with too-easy satisfaction for trivial desires (for food, fantasy, group membership, etc.), and our over-stoked desires for approval (see The Cult of Approval, Part 1, Chapter 8), the fear of doing things wrong tends to grow over time. At root, these pathologies—like those of consumerism—all spring from the desire to avoid discomfort; and the more one avoids discomfort, the more one’s verve and vitality atrophy, and the more one’s consciousness loses touch with reality.

When you peel dead skin from a blister or a burn, and the raw skin underneath touches any surface, no matter how soft and pleasurable, the experience is uncomfortable. Discomfort is what happens when a fresh part of the world touches a raw part of ourselves. It is only through discomfort that we can find the boundaries where our internal world meets the outside universe.

The desire to do things “just right” cripples people from all walks of life in everything from keeping a house tidy to maintaining a vehicle to filing taxes on time. The fear of doing it wrong, of displeasing that choir of voices, of doing something shabby, something that looks not-quite-right, of suffering the humiliation of looking imperfect in front of your lover, children, neighbors, Instagram friends, and the rest of the world forms an ever-tightening noose which strangles your agency by inches, until you eventually decide “I’ve had enough of this shit,” or “this far and no farther,” and you make conquering your perfectionism the central focus of your life.

Either that, or you allow it to choke you out entirely.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 4 of our Inventory of Vampires: The Quest for Mental Health

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