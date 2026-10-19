Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Megan Rose's avatar
Megan Rose
4d

Perfectionism is the relentless pursuit of perfection... But nobody pursues perfectionism surely?

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
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J. Daniel Sawyer
7d

Doh!

Thank you. I shall do the actual math and correct that.

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