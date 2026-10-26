This is the fourth installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. You can read the serial of Reclaiming Your Mind here.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 4: The Quest for Mental Health

When you think about the people you admire—or envy—it’s hard not to notice how they seem to have things pretty well in order. Their relationships seem solid. They’re confident. They know who they are. They know what they want. Their struggles, even when profound, don’t seem to send them into emotional spirals of doom.

You and/or some of your friends are not so lucky. You know this, because you feel the crippling anxiety, the depression, the mood swings, the sudden flashes of anger and jealousy and darkness, the gray listlessness that seems to eat up one hour after another, and it never seems to go away. The fixes offered by therapists, priests, psychiatric drugs, and pop psychology and self-help books just don’t seem to last.

You may find yourself beset by depression, ADHD, bi-polar, borderline personality, anxiety, or a dozen other disorders and difficulties. You want to solve this problem, and over time it begins to absorb more and more of your attention. The problem itself becomes integrated into your self-definition. You come to think that if you spend enough time concentrating on the problem, you should be able to solve it.

Right?

It makes good intuitive sense. Most problems only get solved when you make them a priority. The culture around us encourages this approach. We even have a term for it:

“Mental health.”

It’s sensible, mature, and responsible to spend time on your physical health (staying fit, working out, getting enough sleep, eating well, taking your vitamins, etc.), so why would you not similarly want to focus on your mental health? The very term suggests that they are in the same category.

When we are physically healthy, we know it, because we feel good. We feel our strength and vitality. It’s natural to assume that, if we are mentally healthy, we will also feel good.

But it doesn’t quite work this way, for a few reasons. One of the most pronounced and perverse reasons—and one that confounds efforts to study psychology—is that emotional balance (or “mental health”) is very like identity and personality in that, when they are healthy, they don’t feel like much of anything. These things are the substrate of our experience. Like the air we breathe or the water in which a fish swims, we can only perceive them when something is wrong with them.

And, like the air we breathe, if we focus on it keenly enough, we can find imperfections that aren’t really problems, but our awareness of those imperfections make them problematic to us.

Psychological problems as the result of acute trauma (loss, abuse, etc.), prolonged chronic trauma or repeated acute—also called “complex”—trauma (theft of agency, unpredictable relationships, chronic financial or physical insecurity, etc.), or neurological malfunction (such as schizophrenia) are certainly real, and can benefit from focused treatment—but the object of all treatments is to reduce the distress to the point where it doesn’t claim one’s primary focus.

If you’re prone to migraines, you know how crippling the pain can be, and you’ve likely spent years popping painkillers to control what seems to be an insoluble issue. I am, myself, prone to cluster headaches (a particularly acute and crippling sort of headache that acts a lot like a migraine, but has a different mechanism of action) as the result of a series of neck injuries in childhood. For three decades of my life, I lost over a week out of every month to pain so intense that standing upright was difficult and opening my eyes in sunlight was impossible. I suffered through these while working on film sets, in factories, and in office environments, and bore up under the misery with the conviction that I was basically a lifelong cripple.

This changed one day when, on a film set, I happened to be wearing a hat for a costume (I was filling in as an extra in between my duties as a cameraman). I was shocked to find myself having a relatively pain-free day...until I took the hat off. Within an hour, I was choking down Excedrin and Ibuprofen like a junkie and praying for the day to end. During that hour, I noticed a tightening in certain muscles in my neck, leading to a warm numbness, followed by sharp pain behind my eyes.

After that day, I wore a hat at all times when in harsh light. Over the next several years, I found half a dozen other things that provoked the cluster headaches, and gradually found ways to work around all of them. At the time of this writing, my rate of cluster headaches is down to one-to-three per year, and has been for nearly a decade.

Like physical pain and pleasure, our emotions exist because they help us make sense of the world. Usually, when those emotions are unbalanced, it is a signal that something else is wrong—usually something in our relationship with the world outside ourselves. The emotional distress itself is a symptom, not a cause, of our problems—but our conception of “mental health” encourages us to focus always on controlling the symptoms, often by micromanaging our moment-by-moment feelings, instead of using those feelings to spot those deeper, more constant things in our lives (the way we conduct our relationships, the ways we spend our time, our cowardice in the face of intimidation, our values and ethics and how they don’t align with the life we lead, our ambitions and their lack-of-fit with our actions, etc.) that create the ennui and distress that we so loathe.

In this sense, the quest for mental health shares a fundamental error with many other things that rob us of our agency. And in another sense as well: it is a perversion of a fundamentally healthy impulse. We’ll explore both of these things as we progress—but first, we should finish our tour of the soul-sucking vampires that we are prone to inviting in for tea.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 5 of our Inventory of Vampires: Daily Humiliations and Great Traumas

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