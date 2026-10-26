Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist
16h

Once upon a time, afflictions were something to overcome, as you have done.

Now, afflictions are en vogue. If you don't have a debilitating affliction to hide behind, you're just not with it.

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