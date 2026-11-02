This is the sixth installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. You can read the serial of Reclaiming Your Mind here.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 5: Daily Humiliations and Great Traumas

America has no peasants; only temporarily embarrassed aristocrats.

—American proverb

In the modern West, we operate under the tacit assumption that life oughta be pretty easy. Why wouldn’t we, when so much of our world is geared around shoring up our material and psychic comfort (at least, as long as we stay within certain bounds)?

That sense of entitlement is often based on our personal experiences of having parents that dote on us, teachers that emphasize self-esteem and pride to the extent of insulating students from failure, advertisers that try constantly to convince us that we “deserve” the luxury they’re trying to sell, social norms and propaganda geared around affirming the favored identities of the moment, and the fact that we’ve never had to go hungry for long. Those of us who weren’t lucky enough to experience this bounty directly have still grown up in a world where we have seen these boons falling upon those around us (or those we see in popular media).

These expectations don’t just live at the substrate of our worldview, they actually do give us pleasure. It feels good to imagine that we are entitled to the best things in life, and that any deviations from these expectations are an injustice. If life is not how we think it should be—if we are poorer than we’d like, if we hit a run of bad luck, if we feel as if our fellows (or the culture at large) do not accord us the respect we deserve—it is somebody’s fault. We can balance the scales by finding that somebody and demanding restitution.

We could do this by demanding that taxes be raised on the rich, that governments institute programs to distribute money to people like us, that there be special privileges for our identity groups, or that others publicly adopt and practice our group’s norms. Or we could simply nurse our grievances quietly, confident that we are morally superior both in our indignation and in our restraint.

Indignation, yes. That sense that we get when we feel that our dignity has been insulted by the vicissitudes of life.

The great indignity of life is that there is far less about it that we can control than we would like. But, as social animals, we humans have a strange little quirk in our psychology:

We suffer less emotional trauma when a tornado knocks our house down than when someone we trust punches us in the face. The tornado is a force of nature—it doesn’t give a damn about you. The destruction it wreaks upon you isn’t personal.

This, of course, cuts both ways. We don’t just derive pleasure from taking the indignities of life personally, doing so makes us feel as if we can (or should be able to) control them.

There is a reason, after all, that people in eras gone by personified the wind, the sky, the sea, the local volcano, fertility, etc. as different gods—if these forces were personal, they could be reasoned with. They might even be bribe-able. Sacrifice enough goats, or lambs, or virgins, and maybe you could save your village from being wiped out. Righteous living, also, was (and still is) seen as an effective way to influence the gods.

This logic survives in the modern West, not just in the realm of political activism, but also in the tradition of intercessory prayer. Christians all over the world pray to Jesus or to saints to intercede with God on their behalf, and the person they pray to is selected because he or she is seen to be sympathetic to the problem prayed for because, in their Earthly lives, they had similar experiences of pain, loss, disappointment, abuse, bad luck, etc.

“Every poor devil finds pleasure in scolding – it gives him a little of the intoxication of power. Even complaining and wailing can give life a charm for the sake of which one endures it: there is a small dose of revenge in every complaint.”

—Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil

The pleasure—and illusion of control—we derive from taking offense does not come without cost. Each treasured injury also reminds us that we are small, weak, and vulnerable, and contributes to our feelings of powerlessness. Those feelings of powerlessness, and the fear of experiencing them again, is an alluring inducement to withdraw into a shell of safety even while you lash out at those you believe have wronged you.

And if that’s true, what about when we are truly injured?

When that happens, you can turn all of the above up to eleven.

Burglary, muggings, rape, abusive relationships, harassment by political authorities and their agents, and the like don’t just injure us, they demonstrate to us in sharp terms how truly vulnerable and small we are in the face of a chaotic world. They can undermine our sense of safety, our belief that life is worth living, our very sense of self.

As anyone who’s ever been stabbed or broken a leg will tell you, the recovery from that injury is often more disturbing than the injury itself. When you break your leg, you must stop putting weight on it for a while, to allow your bones to knit together. After they do, you must walk on the weakened limb to rebuild its strength, or it will be forever prone to breaking under slight strain (we call this process “physical therapy”). When your body is sliced open, it grows a scab to protect the wound, it may require stitches, and you may put a bandage on it. However, there comes a point where you must remove the stitches and the bandage, or the scar will never toughen up, and it will remain forever delicate and prone to tearing again. In both cases, you may use painkillers to cope in the short-term. And, in both cases, to truly heal you must eventually give up the comforting prosthetics that you’ve built around the acute injury. If you don’t, your physical prowess is forever limited in ways it need not be.

Similarly, when you are emotionally traumatized, you may nurse a grudge or seek revenge or find ways to avoid reminders of the trauma. However, just as opium-derived painkillers are pleasurable as well as comforting, so too are the feelings of injured pride, of the social status and attention derived from victimhood, and of the sense that I don’t deserve this. The appeal of these pleasures and comforts can erode your agency and vitality even more than the initial abuse or mistreatment do.

Being resilient in the face of great traumas and minor indignities requires courage. Practicing courage requires giving up the pleasures of cowardice, and that’s a trade that requires no small measure of courage on its own. For most of us (at least some of the time), this trade is simply not worth making.

And through this door, too, the vampires enter.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 6 of our Inventory of Vampires: We Live in A Society

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