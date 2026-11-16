This is the fourth installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. You can read the serial of Reclaiming Your Mind here.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 7: The Great Gaslighting

Every State makes a bargain of some sort with its members: the government provides X, and the subjects allow it to govern. Without that bargain, the government can’t persist for long. It doesn’t matter if the government is democratic, or plutocratic, or monarchical, or dictatorial; without the tacit assent of the bulk of its subjects and its employees, the government cannot long endure.

States, like individuals, have a life cycle. In the early days they are uncertain, in their adolescence they are forward-looking and rambunctious, in midlife they are conservative and a little full of themselves, and in old age they are scattered and often dour. Nations that have lasted for many centuries (like Britain) cycle through these stages of civilization as they stumble on, with the occasional collapse or revolution marking the death of an old cycle and the birth of a new.

Just as individuals have memories that gradually morph into personal narratives and aphorisms over time in order to orient themselves towards their values, States have stories and shibboleths that they use to orient themselves and unite their subjects.

An individual’s personal narrative (what we call their “identity”) tends to lag a few months to a few years behind their actual age, but it generally keeps pace with their time-of-life except when trauma or terror freezes it in place or induces the individual to attempt to regress to an earlier stage of life. A State’s narrative, on the other hand, tends to crystallize early in its development, and you can use this narrative crystallization to spot where the State is in its life-cycle.

Take the United States, for example. The US has three pairs of mythological periods, each marking a birth and adolescence in one of its life cycles:

The Revolutionary War (birth) and the Early Expansion (the first adolescence, marked by tales such as those of James Finnamore Cooper—this period is now largely forgotten because of its association with both slavery and the genocide of the surviving Native Americans east of the Mississippi, but not so long ago it played a pivotal role in the national consciousness).

The Civil War (death/rebirth) and the Pioneer Era (adolescence)

World War 2 (death/rebirth) and the 1960s (adolescence)

As a State ages, the shibboleths and identity markers around which its subjects gather grow less and less believable. Try opening a business today in a prosperous coastal American state, and you’ll quickly find yourself buried in permitting, taxes, and compliance requirements. Try exercising control over your child’s education, and you might get publicly shamed, investigated, and/or dossiered by the FBI (which people run this risk depends entirely on which school district we’re talking about—some persecute one political/sexual/religious/demographic group, some another). Try to exercise power over your own medical decisions, and you could find yourself fined or jailed if your decisions don’t line up with the popular consensus of the moment. Practice an unpopular version of a popular (or unpopular) religion, and you might find yourself shut out of a job or denied banking services.

All of this is now commonplace in the Land of the Free, and it has been for a while. In my lifetime the target group(s) of such censure have shifted from one of several small minorities to majority and near-majority groups, but the game remains the same.

America is currently the greatest country in the world by any objective measure except population. We’re more prosperous (on average), more militarily powerful, more resource secure, and more agriculturally productive than any other nation in the world.

But the United States is not young. It is, in terms of the life-cycle of a state, positively geriatric.

So, as one would expect, some things about America’s self-styled narrative are...let’s be charitable and say “a bit dated.”

Is it still a “free country” in the way normal people mean the term, or is it just free enough for us to put up with it? Does it really promote (as most of us were forced to recite every day as children) “liberty and justice for all,” or just for the well-connected? Is it still a land of endless opportunity, or have the opportunities dwindled as the red tape has grown? Perhaps these bits of the national story have fallen out of sync with the reality for much of the country, at least for the time being.

I point this out not to induce a political argument. I am using the question of national narrative as a convenient example, because it’s something that—no matter how sharply we may disagree on the particulars—we can all use as a common reference point. At the time of this writing, even though few (if any) political tribes agree on where the country should go from here, there are few (if any) groups in the United States who think the national narrative lines up particularly well with reality. We all believe that there is a disconnect between rhetoric and reality, even if we don’t agree on where that disconnect is.

This same dynamic plays out at prestigious schools that no longer provide a decent education, in churches that were once thick with devotion and are now mere social clubs and activism hubs, in companies that crow loudly about how they will “change the world” or “create a family work environment” but can barely manage to bring a product to market and won’t give employees a day off to take care of a sick child, in homes that profess love and solidarity but are filled with quiet resentment and cold distance, and in military units where soldiers sign up to “defend freedoms” and get assigned to black-ops commando raids on civilian targets in distant lands.

Whether it happens with totalitarian propaganda such as that mastered and masterminded by Joseph Goebbels, or holy words spoken by a priest you know personally to be a child molester, or an activist group jinning up a riot and soliciting donations that are then squirreled away for the personal benefit of the leaders, or the aspirational slogans of freedom and solidarity promulgated by western governments and labor unions (respectively), when your view of reality diverges from the official line to the point where you feel obligated or pressured to ignore your own judgment (or, worse, you begin to genuinely doubt your own judgment), you are experiencing “gaslighting.”

Named after the 1944 psychological thriller Gaslight, in which a man uses a variety of techniques to convince his wife that she can’t trust her own judgment, the term has entered the popular consciousness with a vengeance in recent years precisely because we stand at a moment in the life-cycle of our State (both in the US and in the West generally) where consensus is fraying, trust is disappearing, everyone knows that the old narratives don’t fit, and everyone wants to get others to believe in their vision of the future (or the past).

Gaslighting can pertain to just about anything in life, from what color the sky is to whether you’re a good person, but it always hinges on making you doubt our own perceptions—not in a healthy, skeptical, “maybe my perspective is limited” sort of way, but in a deep, gnawing, “maybe I’m not really a person/maybe nothing I feel is reliable” sort of way.

In George Orwell’s 1984, the protagonist Winston Smith writes in his journal: “Freedom is the freedom to say two-plus-two equals four,” because in the world of Oceania, it was the obligation of the citizen to uphold the lies of the State, no matter how outrageous they might be. Telling the truth was a revolutionary act.

The climax of the novel, not coincidentally, turns on the commissar O’Brien employing every torture at his disposal to induce the protagonist to say—and to really believe—that two-plus-two equals five.

And O’Brien succeeds.

This kind of psychic torture, once the sole province of the abusive family and the Star-chamber operator, is now out in the open in every aspect of life. At every turn, its whisper is the same:

“Do you really think you’ve got it right? Maybe the world is right, and you’re just crazy. Why not lay down the lonely burden of screaming into the void, and just accept the narrative? You’ll be so much happier if you do.”

It’s one thing to change your mind because your experience—or a good argument—convinces you it’s the right thing to do. But the moment you allow yourself to listen to those seductive whispers, you’ve let the vampires in—and God help you in getting rid of them again, since, by letting them in, you’ve already convinced yourself that you aren’t qualified to un-invite them.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 8 of our Inventory of Vampires: The Cult of Approval

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