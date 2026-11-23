This is the fourth installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. You can read the serial of Reclaiming Your Mind here.

Continuing on in Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires…

Chapter 8: The Cult of Approval

Back in Chapter 2 I suggested that consumerism has aspects that might not be entirely healthy, which is hardly a revolutionary suggestion. While we’re all consumers, most of us have, from time to time, found ourselves a bit uncomfortable with the extent to which our lives and desires have been commercialized and commodified.

So, in the interest of remaining in uncontroversial territory, let’s take a look at one the most revered institutions in our culture, one which we all are taught to respect—and even idolize—from the time we first learn to read, and the role it plays in the erosion of our agency. This may prove uncomfortable, but alas, no examination of the sources of our ennui would be complete without it.

A hundred fifty years ago, childhood was a very different experience than it is today. Children had duties; with the exception of those born into the upper classes, they were generally expected to earn their keep. They shouldered this responsibility at a young age; most worked on farms or in family businesses from the time they could lift a pitchfork or do arithmetic. This responsibility came with a level of freedom from adult supervision that most adults today would consider tantamount to criminal neglect. With the exception of a minority of children who worked long hours in factories, mines, and whorehouses, from the age of four the typical child would wander widely and spend most of their free time far from the prying eyes of authority figures. Their time was divided between lessons in the basics (reading, writing, and arithmetic), church and other community events, chores/duties, and free play.

Free, as in “unstructured and unsupervised.”

All that changed in the nineteenth century with the advent of the Prussian public school system, itself originally designed to eradicate Polish identity in areas conquered by the Prussians, and then expanded to inculcate German national identity and solidarity, and thereby create obedient soldiers.

“Education should aim at destroying free will so that after pupils are thus schooled they will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their school masters would have wished. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen.”

—Johann Gottleib Fichte, philosopher and father of German nationalism

This system was imported into the United States and Britain by industrialists and bureaucrats who explicitly wished to crush the independent spirit of children and mold them instead into dependable, obedient factory workers.

“I don’t want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers.”

—John D. Rockefeller, industrialist. Champion and financier of the American public school system

Of course, this cynical attitude was kept well within the halls of power. For the hoi polloi, public schooling was pitched as a golden path to economic opportunity. Employment in factories and offices promised a more exciting and prosperous life than the daily drudgery of the farm, and the spirit of the age (now known as “The Gilded Age” in honor of its rampant and severe economic inequality, and as “The Progressive Era” for its collectivist and power-centralizing political ethos) was generally conformist in tone. Citizens were no longer popularly seen as great individualists carving civilization from the untamed wilderness, but as cogs in the great economic machinery of society—each playing a vital part, all equally important, and all equally replaceable.

Before this time, children were still educated, but they were educated according to what their communities thought they would need. They learned their numbers (so they could keep track of their livestock and debts), the history of their localities and nation, and—if they stayed in school long enough—they learned to read and write and were exposed to whatever selection of literature that was available in their school’s or town’s library. Once they graduated grammar school (or after they dropped out), they moved on to an apprenticeship in their chosen trade, which would last from five to ten years, after which they would become a paid employee or strike out to start their own business (if they were in the trades) or get a vested share in the family farm (if they went into farming), or they’d move to a big city and look for opportunity in the hustle and bustle of the industrial age.

The popularity of public school grew rapidly, but they failed to attract the interest of most Native Americans.

This was easily remedied, though. In 1864 Congress made it illegal for Native Americans to be taught in their tribal languages, to better encourage integration and conformity to the “American Way” (i.e. the will of the State). In other words, the goal was to “kill the Indian to save the Man.”

And what of those large swaths of the population who believed (not unreasonably) that they were doing quite well with their traditional ways, thank-you-very-much?

The champions of public education had a solution for that:

Compulsory schooling.

Over the course of a couple decades, one locality—and then one state—after another made skipping school a criminal offense. Adoption of these laws was nearly universal by 1900, and penalties included stripping parents of parental rights and sending such “delinquents” to prisons...em, I mean “reform schools.” To this end, school districts employed truant officers to hunt down the wayward children who preferred playing in the woods or working on the farm to sitting, hour after hour, in a room full of desks reciting boring lessons.

These new schools didn’t just inculcate literacy and mathematics, they segregated children by age, trained them to obey a clock and a bell, instituted regularization in all things, introduced grades as a way to make the approval of the instructor a measurable commodity, and eventually adopted mandatory loyalty oaths to God and country (such as the “Pledge of Allegiance”) at the beginning of every school day.

By the end of the Progressive Era, this system had taken root across the United States. In the decades since, the insights of behavioral psychology have been folded in to the teaching regime in order to refine the school’s ability to produce something new in America: the obedient subject.

Across the twentieth century, one ideological battle after another has been fought between religious and political factions over schooling—not over the question of whether the State ought to own the minds of children, but over which faction should be allowed to set the program of indoctrination.

In that time, the end goal of education (producing conformity and obedience at the expense of freedom and agency) has almost never been in dispute.

“The Schools must fashion the person, and fashion him in such a way, that he simply cannot will otherwise than what you wish him to will.”

—Johann Gottleib Fichte, philosopher and father of German nationalism

And so we come to the world we grew up in:

Children are supervised from shortly after birth to their mid-twenties, under the authority of the State, in a process of gradual, deliberate behavioral conditioning and indoctrination. They are forced to sit in rows, hew to a clock, do ever-expanding amounts of mind-numbing and meaningless homework, memorize the shibboleths of current moral fashion, get reported to police for writing stories or drawing pictures deemed “problematic,” and have their every social interaction policed from above by a caste of teachers trained in “education” programs that are populated largely by the lowest-capability professional class in the western world.

This is not education, my friends. This is behavioral conditioning, and it is designed entirely around three goals:

1) Creating economically productive workers

2) Preventing independent thought and the intellectual, philosophical, and cultural dissent that come with it

3) Crushing the spirit of the individual so that the product (i.e. the graduate) will fit neatly into the social machinery, without causing disruption, like a disposable part in the engine of the State.

But schooling itself, with all its magnificently-designed conditioning regimens, doesn’t reliably accomplish even these goals. And when it doesn’t, the powers that be are willing to put children as young as five on a lifelong course of mind-altering drugs for conditions such as “hyperactivity” (defined as the inability to comfortably sit still for six hours a day and a further few of homework at night) and “depression.” Some of these drugs (such as certain classes of anti-depressants) create neurological dependencies, meaning that those who take them for long enough can’t cease taking them without risking catastrophic mental side-effects (including homicidal rage, suicidal impulses, and chronic mood dysregulation).

Thus, the most physically active years of life (from age 5-18, and into the early 20s for those who go on to college), those years during which the physical exploration of the world is essential to neurological, cardiovascular, and emotional development, are spent in a prison, often with the “assistance” of drugs that interfere with proper neurological development (but which have the advantage of making the subject more pliable and less prone to acting-out.)

In the name of education and “freedom,” our culture has created a conditioning system as pernicious, cynical, and intellectually bankrupt as any similar system in the Soviet Union, Mao’s China, or the Jesuit boarding schools of the early Enlightenment period.

Whether your school experience was fair or foul, whether you were popular or bullied, whether you found its structure a welcome respite from a chaotic home life or an oppressive burden that drove you to despair, for our purposes, school had one very important effect on you:

It taught you, from before you could think for yourself, that your life and mind are not your own. Even if you rebelled, the behavioral conditioning you received eroded your willingness to take your life into your own hands, and made you more likely than you otherwise would have been to look to the powers-that-be for direction and, most importantly, for approval.

A gnawing desire for approval late into adulthood was once a marker of systematic childhood abuse at the hands of a cruel and inconstant parent. Now, it is a ground-condition of normalcy thanks to the deliberate, cynical, systematic subversion of the human spirit that we all receive at the hands of the all-powerful State.

“Education” is a totem in our culture, but the system which purports to provide it is a dark and hungry god, and few of us ever win free of its fetters. We are introduced to this vampire, and induced to let it into the innermost layer of our value system, before we can even read.

And, as a final insult, the current jargon championed by this system are words like “inclusion,” “agency,” and “consent.”

Next time, we dive into Chapter 9 of our Inventory of Vampires: The Shape of Our Task, where we will examine what it means to build agency while living in the shadow of the vampires.

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