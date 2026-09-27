This is the first installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, you can catch up here. The paperback publication of Reclaiming Your Mind is kickstarting now. Be sure to grab your copy and the extra goodies that come with it while the gettin’s good.

Epigraph

“...for I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” —Thomas Jefferson, Letter to Benjamin Rush, September 23, 1800

Introduction: The Stuff of Life

Consider, if you will, a tale of two empowered women.

Let’s call our first character “Lucy.” She grew up in relative poverty on the frontier and had a rough-n-tumble childhood that sometimes included encounters with terrorists. Now in her thirties, she finds herself married to a smallholder who farms and builds cabinets. She spends her energies collaborating with her husband on the barn-care for the livestock (medical, natal, etc.), shovels pig and horse shit out of the paddocks a couple times a week (rain or shine, warm or snow), is sometimes poor enough that she has to butcher animals herself rather than calling in the mobile abattoir, has been known to haul water from the dip-well, mediates labor disputes between the older kids and her overbearing husband, keeps the books for the farm’s various businesses, designs its marketing campaigns, and is the public face of the farm at fairs and other industry gatherings. She does all this while riding herd on her younger children and being socially involved at her church, yet she somehow still has time to paint, read, write, and pursue other interests on a seasonal basis.

Barb, our second character, is a high-powered management-level employee at one of the world’s wealthiest mega-corporations, and is married to an in-demand talent in one of the world’s most vibrant industries. She works sixty-to-eighty hours a week and gets paid handsomely for it. Her days are filled with meetings, reports, shuffling papers, dealing with compliance, and resolving interpersonal conflicts on the team she runs. She did manage to have two children, squeezing them in at the tail end of her fertile years, but she doesn’t see them as much as she likes. She finds the limitations of her work frustrating, but she bears with it because it’s what she’s supposed to do. She keeps in touch with her children via a nannycam, whose feed is always visible on her workstation screen. She takes comfort in the fact that she can leave at a moment’s notice if something bad were to happen to them that her au pair wasn’t able to prevent—but she doesn’t worry too much, as the au pair is very watchful and ever vigilant. Barb is unusually conscientious, too. She pays careful attention to the latest nutritional and parenting advice and implements it assiduously. She is hyper-attentive to the social contract, enthusiastically taking up whatever cause is gaining ground within her set—not cynically, but because she genuinely believes that moral progress is important, and that the cause de jour is morally right.

Both of these women are real people of my personal acquaintance. One of them, for all her many strengths, is the constant object of other people’s whims, behaves like a subordinate rather than a leader, has personal relationships characterized by distrust, and has been on anti-anxiety and anti-depressant meds for several years. The other, for all her many faults, is happy with her life, even-keeled in her affect, and is the mistress of her domain.

The high-powered executive is “living the dream,” doing what she’s been trained for, ticking all the boxes of what it takes to be successful in our society. The farmer’s wife is on the outskirts, a “failure,” too busy with taking care of the homefront to get out and have a real “life of her own.”

So why is it the executive who’s plagued by anxiety and popping pills, who needs a therapist twice a week just to cope with the stress, and who feels more distance from her warm-hearted and doting husband with each passing day? Why is the farm wife spending her nights working her way through her eight-thousand-volume library and getting randy with her man on the library ottoman?

The answer to that question is not one that any major interest group in our civilization (feminists, traditionalists, conservatives, or radicals) will find convenient. Lucy’s traditionalist marriage is not the source of her satisfaction and peace of mind (as thousands of women in abusive marriages will attest). Nor is it that she has a particularly good husband (though their marriage appears healthy enough, he is generally dour, emotionally withdrawn, and not given to affection or intimacy). It isn’t her relationships with her children (some of which are happy, others are sources of sorrow for her). Nor is it her rural lifestyle (catastrophic substance abuse among the rural working class is far more prevalent than among the urban working classes).

Likewise, Barb’s anxiety doesn’t spring from the demands of her career, which she pursued based on her interests, and which she genuinely enjoys. Nor does it grow from the tension between her ambition and her maternal instincts, or her life in the big city (which she richly enjoys). Her marriage is warm and loving and utterly secure as far as anyone can tell, her social life always buzzing with activity (and includes her family as well as friends she’s had for her whole adult life). As with Lucy, we must look elsewhere for the source of her difficulties.

So why is Lucy satisfied with her life, while Barb is struggling?

The answer to this riddle is dangerous, because its roots run deep and are not friendly to any of the narratives that are popularly embraced in the West. Getting a full grasp on it will lead us to examine many aspects of our common WEIRD (Western, Educated, Industrialized Rich and Democratic) culture that, for all their many upsides, have turned sour in ways that have eroded the ability for many of us to find peace and contentment, let alone take ownership (even theoretically) of our own lives.

But if I had to boil the issue down to one word, here in the introduction (which my editor insists I do because of something she calls “marketing considerations”), the answer to the above riddle is “Agency.”

I didn’t want to use that term. It’s become too...fashionable. It is now common to find this word in the mouths of people who make their livings “championing the oppressed” (or, to put it more accurately, “convincing people that embracing victimhood will improve their lives”). But my alternatives were “self-ownership” (which doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue), or “freedom” (a word which, when present on a book cover, basically limits the audience to the flag-waving subset of the American people).

So, out of three uncongenial choices, “agency” is the least objectionable (especially to the publisher, who, let’s face it, gets the deciding vote since she signs the royalty checks).

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The Problem of Agency

Which presents the obvious question:

What is this idea which has suddenly become fashionable? And why is it called “agency”?

In philosophical circles, an agent is anything that operates with intention. A dog that counter-surfs your dinner is an agent, but the counter from which he steals is not.

But in psychological circles, the concept of “agency” is a bit more complicated. It refers both to intentionality and to the experience of responsibility. One can, for example, drink a glass of water without thinking about it. Quenching one’s thirst (except in cases of extreme thirst) doesn’t involve much agency. On the other hand, taking time to select a nice bottle of scotch, then enjoying that scotch a little at a time and sharing that experience with friends is something that is hard to do on autopilot. Both actions are “intentional” in the sense of “being done on purpose,” but one is done automatically, while the other is done consciously.

This is the surface level of agency:

I want X → I do Y to get X → I get X

But it goes a lot deeper than that. If it didn’t, slot machines and video games would reliably provide their devotees with deep meaning and spiritual fulfillment.

Language is a slippery customer. Words don’t just have one meaning—most words have several. Even when a word has only one definition, it doesn’t just have that definition. It has its denotation (the dictionary definition) and the connotation (the emotional flavor). “Women have less muscle mass than men” and “Women are weaker than men” have the same literal meaning, but the former reads like a dispassionate statement of fact, while the latter reads like misogyny, because “weakness” has negative moral connotations.

When we talk about Agency, what we’re really talking about is the confluence of two things. The first is what Aristotle called “eudaimonia,” which translates into English as “happiness” (another notoriously slippery word). His definition ran along these lines:

“...the exercise of vital powers, along lines of excellence, in a life affording them scope.”

The second is “self-ownership.” This is a deep awareness that your life belongs to you, and you alone can be responsible for it. That felt sense of responsibility is the key to agency—but “responsibility” in this sense is, again, different from that which is now in common usage.

But we’ll get to that in due time.

Agency—that confidence of self-ownership which comes with awareness of your responsibility and a sense of your own vitality (remember those “vital powers?”)—is a key component in contentment, joy, a sense of purpose, and a settled sense of self. All of these, in turn, affect your ability to govern your time, enjoy your life, maintain healthy relationships, grieve effectively, and believe that your life is worth living (i.e. everything that people currently call “good mental health”).

The converse is also true: depression, anxiety, so-called personality disorders, habitual dissociation, PTSD/CPTSD, and similar difficulties are all, in one way or another, the consequence of an erosion of personal agency. Usually this erosion happens on multiple fronts rather than through one big, obvious traumatic event, which is why so many people have trouble figuring out why they feel so out-of-place in their own lives.

And that presents us—the human individuals trying to make our way in a world for which we feel ill-suited—with a problem, because the WEIRD civilization which birthed and reared us has, over the past few centuries, gradually, step by step, reshaped itself from a place where Agency was the centerpiece of civic and political life to a place where Agency is not only rare, but undesirable and actively discouraged.

Free agents are dangerous to a political system that views its job as running the machinery of society with individuals as cogs in that machine (the early 20th century view), guiding the organism of the state towards a bright future of prosperity, power, justice, and equity in which the individual is a dispensable cell (the current view).

Free agents are downright fatal to political parties who require blind tribal obedience, as well as to political and moral and religious entrepreneurs who want to gain power and wealth by stoking moral panics and witch hunts.

They are also dangerous to the multi-trillion dollar industries which depend on your willingness to take psychoactive drugs (to feel good about yourself), to buy the latest-and-greatest gadgets so that you can use the current version of your favorite game or social media app (so that you can continue to belong to your social group), to buy luxuries and chase fads (to cement your respectability), and to plunge yourself into debt in order to live in the right neighborhood (so that you can improve your social status).

Since World War One, trillions upon trillions of dollars have been spent by governments and industry to figure out how best to ensure that the bulk of the population experiences a life of emotional insecurity, even while their physical security is the best in history.

And, lucky for them, accomplishing that has proved easier than anyone had any right to expect.

It would be unfair of me to suggest that our civilization is the only one that has seen fit to compromise human agency in service of some other end. All cultures and societies optimize themselves around a preferred groupish end at the expense of individuals, and in some sense they must (for deep reasons we will get into as the book progresses).

That said, our WEIRD world, especially in its American incarnation, stands out from the pack of other human cultures in four ways that are relevant to the problem of agency:

It has aligned its economic and political incentives around eroding agency from as many directions as possible, without any of it being superintended by totalitarians (though some have helped it along). These incentives don’t just work towards the erosion of individual agency, they also have done a stunning job at eroding the deep cultural roots and their related structural elements that, in other civilizations, provide comfort, structure, and a sense of place, even to the outcasts. Our economic and political might is such that neither our leaders (political and cultural) nor our neighbors give much thought to the danger posed by the disaffected. An old African proverb says “The young man who cannot find a place in the village will burn it down to feel its warmth,” which well-expresses a limit to agency erosion—this is a limit that our spectacularly materially successful civilization simply does not feel. It does all this while preaching (and often believing) that its sole legitimate purpose is to maximize individual agency. The disconnect between this stated goal and the way the system functions tempts many a young adult to depression and despair before their lives even really get started.

In all of these respects, these agency-eroding tendencies are side effects of our spectacular material and political success—success which is itself premised upon a system that requires high-levels of personal agency on the part of the citizen in order to maintain itself (the desires and philosophies of the ruling classes notwithstanding). In this sense these tendencies will, in the long-run, prove to be a self-limiting problem. However, I for one find it less satisfying to dance in the anarchic ashes of my civilization than I would to find a way to revive agency (even in the face of all the forces that erode it).

What follows, then, is an exploration of agency, how it works, what damages and destroys it, and how to reclaim it in the face of a world that provides a well-lubricated slope that allows you to slide effortlessly into listlessness, depression, and enslavement. In this exploration I am joining a tradition that is as old as humanity itself—while many of the thoughts contained herein will be expressed in my idiosyncratic way, I daresay very few of them will be original.

How could they be? Every human wants a life worth living, and six thousand years of recorded history (plus tens of thousands more where humans made their way in the world before writing was invented) have provided fertile ground for reflection on how to survive and thrive through trauma, loss, war, collapse, oppression, triumph, discovery, and exaltation. We stand on a platform of bricks formed from the tears, bones, and blood of our ancestors, and the best any author can hope for is that he might add a few valuable sand-grains to the next layer of bricks.

Agency is not a science, but an art. It requires failure and struggle, courage and determination, and will inevitably entail loss and grief, but such is true of life as well. I hope that my explorations of this art will aid you in your quest to cement your ownership of your own life—or, at the very least, stimulate you enough to keep you reading until the end (which is, after all, the hope of every author who bends his own agency towards the monumental task of enchanting his readers).

Next time, we dive into Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires

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