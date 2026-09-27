Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Oma Rose's avatar
Oma Rose
Sep 27

Daniel, If it had not been for the word "agency". I would not be here and would not have read the lengthy Introduction to your work. I understand you argument, but would like to add that each of us has our own meaning to words we encounter or use. AGENCY is a very important word to me in the way I understand its meaning. So, I am with your Editor and Publisher on this. I want to add that this Part 1 is pure gold. I look forward to more and my reward for being one of your subscribers.

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Malenkiy Scot's avatar
Malenkiy Scot
Sep 28

> out of three uncongenial choices, “agency” is the least objectionable

"Locus of control", maybe?

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