This is the second installment in The Art of Agency: Understanding and Mastering Self-Ownership, a follow-up and companion volume to Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. If you want to read the story about how this book came about, and find an index of previous installments, click here. The paperback publication of Reclaiming Your Mind is kickstarting now. Be sure to grab your copy and the extra goodies that come with it while the gettin’s good.

Part 1: An Inventory of Vampires

Chapter 1: Reclaiming Your Soul

What is a dog?

It’s a furry beast (Chinese Cresteds aside) with four legs, an appetite for meat, and an affinity for humans.

But what is a dog?

It’s a subspecies of wolf—canis lupis familiaris—that has been selectively bred to be a companion animal for humans.

True enough, but what is a dog?

Dogs are a marvel of variety—a veritable genetics laboratory that anyone can play around with.

Okay, but what is a dog?

It’s a social predator, whose collaboration with our ancestors turned us from proto-humans into humans.

Fine, but tell me, for real this time: What is a dog?

That thing over there is a dog. It can’t speak my language, but it can understand me. I can’t speak its language, but I can read its mind. It can’t do math, but it can think. It can feel what I’m feeling. It is an alien that shares my home. It knows me. It knows itself and where it belongs. It is my friend.

The above is an example of a dialectical game called the “Synanon Game,” named after a 1950s-era substance abuse recovery group that helped spawn the human potential movement.

To play it, the questioner asks the same question over and over, and the question-ee is never allowed to give the same answer twice. The goal of the game is to get at the core truth by peeling away lies and irrelevant truths until one finds the kernel at the core of a complex web of impressions, prejudices, aspirations, lies, and desires. The game was so effective at helping people explore their own hidden motivations (especially around substance abuse) that the Synanon Foundation eventually morphed from a residential rehab program into a church and commune, while the game’s inventor became revered as a sort of living saint who, predictably, succumbed to all the normal temptations that cult leaders generally succumb to.

Ironically, a game designed to restore agency ultimately became a way to strip people of agency. This wasn’t a con—the game actually does work, and is part of the basket of controversial techniques available to therapists to this day—but like a good scalpel, one need only change one’s intent in using it to move from surgery to throat-slitting. In the hands of an unscrupulous facilitator, the Synanon Game is an effective tool for instilling humiliation, self-doubt, and a breakdown of identity—all useful for creating dependence upon the facilitator.

So with that in mind, let’s play!

Grab a piece of paper and a pen.

Play for four rounds of the Synanon Game with yourself. Answer the following question with a sentence or two (no more) each round. Do not use the same answer twice.

Here’s your question:

What is a human?

Not as easy a question as it seems it ought to be, is it? It’s a question that humans (or, at least, I assume they were humans based on which answers to that question I find interesting) have been trying to answer since authors first put pen to paper.

Are humans primates? Mammals? Exalted spirits imprisoned in corrupt meat bodies? The fallen children of God? Tools of Satan? A little lower than the angels, but destined for glory? Ascended Apes? The universe made manifest in consciousness? Or are they all of these and more?

Humans are complex critters. Still, for the purposes of this book, we have to settle on a model that will help us understand agency and its relationship to a life well-lived. Therefore, I’m going to go with a definition that recurs across a number of religions and philosophies throughout human history. So here goes:

A human is a conscious being composed of a mind, a body, and a soul.

For our purposes, the body is your physical being—your organs (including your brain), your muscles and the sinews that operate them, your blood and other fluids, your bones, your microbiome, your genes, your senses and perceptions, and all the systems that interact to make that physicality function.

Your mind is your cognition—your reasoning, your emotions, and those other things about your inner life that you can articulate without a huge amount of work.

Your soul is that deepest part of you that moves inchoately in response to the world around you. Your sense of self, your spirituality, aesthetics, meaning, and purpose. You may wish to think of it as immaterial and supernatural, or as a deep part of your natural material self. Either way, its role in your life is the same.

My book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible is about training your mind to learn and grow throughout your life, helping you to transcend the reflexive dogmas that govern your life and perceptions so that you can trust your reason and move with confidence and humility through the landscapes of knowledge.

This book, on the other hand, is about reclaiming your soul from the forces that make you feel trapped, erode your sense of self, and make you feel as if your world is dull, gray, and hopeless.

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The Spark of Life

Life begins with possibility. We open our eyes onto an incomprehensible world and drink it in—but we do not drink it in without prejudice. Even from the first moments of life, we respond to warmth, beauty, and nourishment. We don’t understand these things—hell, as adults we often don’t understand these things—but we do understand that we need them, that we crave them, and that our whole beings are oriented towards them.

The lust for beauty and connection is foundational to who we are, and in the beginning we know only the need for these things and the contentment we feel when we find them.

The very lucky among us find warmth, beauty, and nourishment dependably throughout our early years. The less lucky find quickly that the world can be harsh, that the people on whom we depend can be capricious, or even cruel (lessons that the lucky learn a little later on when they are better equipped to handle it).

But, one way or another, we grow up and find that life is more difficult and less satisfying than it could be. We struggle our way through, we find communities, we make friends, we sometimes lose both. We learn about death, and eventually we die.

Somewhere in all the confusion, we discover another lust. Not for sex—which is just a specialized form of those initial lusts for beauty, warmth, and nourishment—but for meaning. Humans are soulful creatures; without meaning, our lives feel purposeless, and we don’t fare very well.

“Meaning” isn’t a propositional thing. You can’t find meaning in a holy book, or a video game, or a great job, or in an LSD-soaked sugar cube (though many have tried and will continue to try). You can use these things, and others like them, to hold the monsters of self-loathing at bay for a while—but this maneuver on its own never works forever.

You can use those things to find structure and direction, but meaning is a trickier animal, because, like so many other things involved in living well, it is not what it seems.

Deals With the Devil

To say that the art of agency has something to do with “reclaiming your soul” implies that something has stolen your soul. Most likely, though, this isn’t the case. Countless years of working with victims of extreme trauma (and just as many years reading tales of survivors of historical events like the Holocaust) have shown me that, while the human spirit can be broken, it can almost always heal. The difficulty comes not so much from the theft of one’s soul, but of one’s inevitable complicity in it. In most cases, soul-stealers operate less like rapacious bandits and much more like vampires: they can’t enter the palace of your self without your assent—and, if they do, they certainly can’t stay indefinitely unless you’re feeding them.

This isn’t a new idea. Christopher Marlowe’s seminal play Doctor Faustus presents us with the tale of a doctor who, in pursuit of the ultimate knowledge, gives to the devil his immortal spirit in exchange for twenty-four years of life with a demon as his personal servant. The power and knowledge Faustus dreamed of initially come easy, but over time the guidance of the demon brings him to ruin. In the end, he loses both his life and his soul, and receives very little in return.

The great blues guitarist Robert Johnson attributed his great talent to a deal with the devil—he sold his soul in exchange for great guitar virtuosity. His music was as divine as his life (ruined by drugs and cut short by violence) was not.

These are variations on stories as old as civilization, and for a good reason. Our species came of age in a world full of giant, dangerous predators, and to survive we had to become dangerous enough to out-think, out-organize, out-kill, and out-breed (by fair means or foul) everything else in the environment. The lust for power that is inherent in the human character is the key to our triumph on this beautiful, fragile world. That same lust for power makes us incredibly dangerous to our fellows—which means we also had to become resilient enough to survive the depredations of our fellow humans. Without the ability to survive and recover from trauma well enough to maintain community and raise children to adulthood, the human enterprise wouldn’t have lasted long.

That powerful survival drive means that we are always on the lookout for two things: shortcuts and comfort.

All of our technological tools are shortcuts. They allow us to multiply our power per-unit-of-difficulty. Managing my forest without heavy equipment is incredibly difficult—a two-hundred pound man has very little hope of moving an eight-hundred pound log a hundred yards uphill just by lifting it up and moving it. But add a little bit of rope and some rollers to the mix, and the job becomes possible. Augment those rollers with block and tackle, the job becomes easier. Add a winch or a tractor to the mix, and suddenly moving a log uphill is as easy as walking.

As for comfort? Navigating a dangerous, difficult world takes a lot of effort. Anything a human can do to reduce that effort is, prima facia, a good idea. Life—all life, not just human life—works best when it finds the path of least resistance. Constructive laziness is one of the great tricks animals have learned to make sure that they have adequate reserves of energy to deal with crises when they come (and they always do).

But, like all great tools, these two strategies can work against us at least as effectively as they work for us.

Faustus and Johnson are both defined by their lust for power. They wanted a shortcut to achieving their greatest desires, and so invited their vampires in to facilitate their lust. In the process, they essentially volunteered for slavery, trading away their agency for something they assumed would be better.

But if one is in the business of stealing souls, grandiose ambition is an iffy gamble (as C.S. Lewis observed in The Screwtape Letters). There is always the risk that the subject might believe their own PR, seize their agency, and turn it against the wishes of their jailer (whether that jailer is a mythological demonic force, or an apparently-empowering ideology, an ambitious social movement, or the various forms of hard power available to the ambitious).

The path of comfort is a far more reliable means of stealing souls, because the lust for comfort isn’t a desire for happiness, but a desire for ease. And we clever humans, through our ingenuity, have invented enough shortcuts along enough lines that we sometimes have the option of living lives almost entirely devoid of discomfort—and, all other things being equal, we will always invite the vampires who promise to ease our pain, attenuate our struggles, reduce our efforts, and remove from us the greatest burden we carry:

The burden of agency.

Next time, we dive into Chapter 2 of our Inventory of Vampires: The Life of the Consumer.

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