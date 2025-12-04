Imagine a young child who, being new to the world, doesn’t know not to touch the coils on an electric stove.

He reaches for the glowing metal. He gets burned.

Since he doesn’t want that kind of thing to happen again, he never reaches quite that far when dealing with the stove again.

But then he touches a hot pan, and again gets burned.

So, subconsciously, he adjusts his strategy again. He only ever touches the handles of the pans, and he touches those very carefully and never grips them firmly.

Unfortunately, sometimes things splatter when cooking. One day while frying, his hands get scorched by sizzling oil. When he flinches, his jump sends the hot oil everywhere, giving him third degree burns all down his torso, and starting a kitchen fire.

Extreme? Sure.

But anyone who has chronically avoided something at which they once had failed has fallen into exactly the progression outlined above (in whatever area is applicable). It’s why people who aren’t growing lose competence over time. It’s not just forgetfulness, it’s psychological decay. As their confidence shrinks, so does their sphere of action.

This is also why people who are frightened or intimidated often take poor—or disastrous—risks: they psych themselves up for heroic action, but still under-commit, creating the worst possible blend of boldness and timidity.

If you’ve been around long enough, you’ve fallen victim to this dynamic (at least once), and you’ve seen others fall prey to it more times than you can count.

This simple human dysfunction gets interesting (and not in an altogether happy way) when you remember that those entities that humans create (groups, organizations, and governments) are themselves living things, and so behave in exactly the same fashion.

And, as we will see, it has an unnerving connection to a big transition that’s upon all of us, whether we want it or not.

An Emergency at Emergency Services

Imagine a public service institution, one that plays an essential role in a community. Say it’s the emergency services department. Without a functioning team in this department, ambulances don’t get dispatched, cops don’t get sent to the scene-of-the-crime as the crime is unfolding. It’s the kind of office that even the most corrupt, most cash-strapped, or most put-upon local government will make sure to keep funded, somehow.

Emergency services dispatchers work long hours, they require a solid knowledge of local geography, they must be conversant with radio codes used by medical, fire, social services, and law enforcement services (and, in some communities, with those used by the local utility maintenance crews). They have to be cool under pressure, good at hewing to a script while making decisions under pressure. Dispatchers must pass background checks, psychological checks, and extensive vetting before they even approach their training period—and, once they start training, the process can last for up to six months in some jurisdictions.

And, in a number of communities across the country, they’re having trouble with staffing—not through a lack of qualified applicants, but due to a lack of qualified trainers.

Many communities outside of major cities have dispatch centers anchored by dispatchers who’ve been at the job for decades. New recruits come through, burn out, and move on. Or they work dispatch for a year or three while earning qualifications and/or waiting for opportunities to move into law enforcement, firefighting, or paramedic work. Those dedicated staff who remain have become jaded about the training process, less patient with trainees, and come to prefer washing out any recruit they sense might not be in it for the long haul.

This wasn’t a bad way to do things when young people were plentiful, and trainees were easy to come by, but as the decades have passed, recruits have become thinner and thinner on the ground.

I’ve personally been privy to several situations like the above, and in each case the end result is the same:

The few old pro dispatchers who are qualified to train newcomers no longer have the time (because staffing is short) nor the patience (because, once you’re in your 60s or 70s, training someone in a field that has long-since been second nature to you becomes difficult-to-impossible, as you can no longer remember what it was like to be new yourself) to do a decent job.

The ideal trainer in any field is an advanced journeyman or a master who is still in middle age. Older masters are good at offering advanced guidance to journeymen, but they’re often horrible when dealing with beginners.

When those old pros retire, or die, the communities they serve will see essential services disappear overnight.

Of course, in something like emergency services dispatch this isn’t necessarily a death blow—with modern communications and mapping technology, firms in larger population centers will doubtless offer contracting services to the smaller communities that can no longer provide them for themselves.

And, if the AI enthusiasts turn out (against all probability) to be betting on the right horse, the whole issue may become moot anyway.

But not all industries are so well-positioned to navigate the mass retirement of the Baby Boomers.

The Death of Expertise

Consider software development.

Everything that moves across a computer transistor does so because someone created a program which tells the hardware how to route the electrons in order to perform calculations. Everything that you’re experiencing now as you read this is just a series of 1s and 0s—literally an electron or the absence of an electron—which are manipulated by the wiring on a circuit board (or a series of several thousand circuit board). These 1s and 0s are the “digits” of our “digital” world.

Every program that controls a device, every pixel on every display, every sound impulse in every electronically-encoded transmission (or recording) is just a series of 1s and 0s being interpreted by a machine.

Software developers (a.k.a. programmers, code monkeys, etc.) write programs, which are just sets of instructions that tell the machines what to do with their 1s and 0s. The vast majority of programmers working today do most of their work in Object Oriented Languages and/or Scripting Languages and/or markup languages, which are frameworks for writing these instructions that are easy for humans to read and understand.

Object-Oriented Languages (such as C++ and C#) were first invented in the 1960s but more-or-less took over the developer field in the 1990s because they allow for the (relatively) easy creation of data structures that interact with one another. In a graphical interface the shapes, buttons, sliders, scrollbars, and libraries that contain specific instruction sets are all “objects.” The developer’s job entails creating objects (or selecting them from pre-packaged catalogs or libraries) and the instructions that define the way they interact with one another. To run a program built in one of these languages, it must be compiled from “source code” (which is nominally human-readable) to “object code” (which is machine-readable and inscrutable to most humans).

Scripting Languages, on the other hand, remain human-readable through their entire life. When executed, the programs are handed to an interpreter in real-time to execute the scripts. Like OO languages, it’s pretty easy to find libraries created by previous developers that code for common functions so that you don’t have to re-invent the wheel every time you build a program. And because they are human-readable and don’t require compiling in order to run (or are compiled on-the-fly as they run), learning them and debugging them are trivial (by computer science standards). Ruby, Java/Javascript, Perl, PHP, and Python are all examples of scripting languages.

Markup languages are even easier than scripting languages, and chances are you’ve used one. These are languages that embed formatting in a text file—XML, HTML and its derivatives, Markdown, Wikicode, Discord formatting cues (and other such environments/use cases) are the domain of the markup language.

There’s a problem, though:

These languages might run the world, but they run atop substrates created by other languages, some of which haven’t been in common circulation in forty or fifty years. Power grids, telecommunications networks, server farms, backbone switches, process control systems at nuclear power plants, missile control systems, and all manner of other infrastrucutre-level stuff run (in part) on various combinations of assembly languages, FORTRAN, COBOL, and others that live on mostly in the memory of hackers who are old enough to have worked on the Apollo missions (I know some of them that did).

When things break, these are the men (they are almost all men) you call.

And when these men die?

Well, that’s gonna be interesting.

This XKCD comic vastly understates the depth of the problem.

Institutional and Industrial Knowledge

The outsourcing boom in the 1990s didn’t just put a crimp on manufacturing labor in the United States, it had some interesting knock-on effects in any industry that touches the industrial supply chain.

As opportunity in hard goods industries dried up, the following generations stopped training for careers in these industries and instead trained for jobs in IT, finance, entertainment, politics, NGO sectors, and service industry jobs. As the supply of native talent dried up, bosses in sectors like construction, fabrication, agriculture, plumbing, equipment repair, and electrical turned increasingly to immigrant labor (legal or not), and wages in these sectors fell.

Meantime, entire industries—which now had reduced markets due to the offshoring of manufacturing—saw their constituent businesses contract radically. Machining, light manufacturing, finishing (painting, anodizing, chroming, etc.), offset printing (flexography, lithography, etc.), etching, and all manner of other nearly invisible-to-the-public industries didn’t just become more invisible, they began disappeared altogether. Today it’s possible to set up a small machine shop for about twenty thousand dollars using equipment that, only thirty years ago, would have cost hundreds of thousands—not because new equipment is that cheap (even though it is), but because old equipment is collecting dust and can be had for a song.

The expertise to run that equipment, though, is nearly gone. Something, of course, can be learned from books, and YouTube videos produced by enterprising old masters, but the few remaining businesses that perform these services in the United States are beginning to close down. With nobody to hand the businesses on to, the machines, chemical tanks, production lines, and process control systems that make the difference between (for example) an aftermarket American-made brass-plated Harley soft-tail muffler and a bit of pipe simply won’t exist. They will all be decommissioned and sold off as scrap—at best, taken over by hobbyists who can do a decent enough job, but can never hope to handle a job at scale without serious financing and many years experience.

Boutique manufacturing—the last form of manufacturing to exist at scale in the United States (other than chip fabrication and final motorized vehicle and equipment assembly)—will simply cease to exist.

The Spiral

If you’re more than thirty years old, you’ve likely sensed a strange, quiet whiff of stagnation and decay all around you, and you caught a whiff of it long before Covid made it bubble to the surface.

That whiff is the scent of the decay spiral.

From IT to infrastructure, from architecture to road repair, from empty main streets to full bread lines, from the enshittification of software to financial fragility, and even in the face of unparalleled material abundance, you’ll have sensed something…dying.

You’re not wrong.

The undocumented institutional knowledge and expertise that keeps our civilization running has been run out of the building and lost through attrition over the last four decades, and is now dying off and retiring.

If you’re young and wanting a solid career, look for one of these last old businesses , make yourself a apprentice-on-track-to-become-a-successor, and unlock that expertise while it’s still there.

There is a narrow window of opportunity left in which to harvest it, just as your forebears saved ancestral crafts from going extinct.

It won’t last forever.

And when it goes…

…It’s gone.

