The Radical Individualist
MS Word has the same bugs today that it had twenty years ago. I'm pretty sure that no one in all of Microsoft has any idea how to fix them. So, deal with it.

Most software has blatant bugs that shouldn't be there. As we relay more and more on defective software, we are bound to reach a critical mass of compounding incompetence...and then WATCH OUT!

I have pointed out that we are in the Model T era of computing. Unlike today's cars, that operate intuitively, a Model T driver had to have enough mechanical competence to make necessary adjustments as needed. Same with today's software. Will the software improve, as cars have? We'll see.

I have woodworking skills (retired now) that allow me to do fabrications that can not be done by the average woodworker, either with or without CNC. Much has already been forgotten, and will probably never be regained.

Herbert Nowell
"And, if the AI enthusiasts turn out (against all probability) to be betting on the right horse, the whole issue may become moot anyway."

In my dayjob misemployment of AI is about to make it worse.

In programming AI is about to be used, at scale, to eliminate junior programmers in a lot of institutions by doing the jobs they do for middle and senior programmers. And in a decade or so, which the seniors finally retire (I'm planning on being gone in 8 for example) and the middle are promoting up to fill our roles, who will replace those middle?

The AIs with 10 years experience?

And in a field like programming it's not just programming knowledge. Programmers over time gain domain knowledge. Contracts may have a little in several fields: banking, insurance, etc, while career employees at companies know a lot about it. I'm in a quant shop and have been for 15 years. The traders and economists can talk to me in their terms about what we need to do. Before that I helped automate at a cabinet company. Never knew cabinetry as well as I do finance but I picked up some of it.

In both cases my foundation as a programmer was strong enough I wasn't trying to learn my field at the same I got conversant with the field I was supporting. Now we're going to try to fast track people to learn both at once because the AI you replaced grunt jobs with won't learn the underlying field like the grunts did to be able to fill experienced positions.(1)

I suspect machining (which I have some experience with having done it in the Navy) has the same domain layer issues making aviation, automotive, and machine tool manufacturing distinct sub-fields. I know welding does as my welding in the Navy was highly specialized (emergency TIG welding) and don't cover more of the basics than I needed. Meant I was trained just enough to be dangerous when I first rented a MIG welder to do simple fabrication.

This is a real problem and opportunity that our fetishization of fancy book learning (i.e. college) has blinded most people in power to its existence. At the risk of getting mildly political, this is one strength Trump possesses having closer to blue collar work than our entire political classes (even his VP). His deployment of it has been mixed at best, but at least he has it.

(1) Yes, I know AGI is only 5 years away and I suspect, like controlled nuclear fusion, will be only 5 years away for at least the next 60.

