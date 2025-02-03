This post is long with many images. Your email client may choke on it. If it does, read the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

We have a new President (well, an old President again, but everything old is new again, so what the hell). This new Presidential term comes with a raftload of expectations and predictions from partisans of all stripes, all of which are pretty much predictable based on whose bread you care to butter.

Yes, that was a euphemism.

A few weeks ago, during that delightful din of doomsaying and dazzle-eyed dreaming that was the post-election prediction game, I got an email asking me a question that not enough people think to ask:

“What power, if any, does the President have over the economy?”

The Economic Governance Question

“For when the plebs discover that they can vote themselves bread and circuses without limit and that the productive members of the body politic cannot stop them, they will do so, until the state bleeds to death, or in its weakened condition the state succumbs to an invader—the barbarians enter Rome.”

—Robert A. Heinlein

Since the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-1945), Americans have pretty self-consciously voted for the candidate whom they think will make their lives better. Which candidate will better represent my interests? Who will give my sort of person a leg up in the social and economic race? Who will defend my rights?

This way of doing things is pretty typical of late-stage democratically-arranged countries—so typical as to not be worth commenting upon. All governments essentially work as redistribution hubs for whatever the country they govern values most, and most prosperous nations eventually come to value money and the things that lead to money more than anything else (such as social cohesion, political quietude, freedom, political rights, dignity, and—ironically—property).

But in order to win the 1992 Presidential campaign against a fairly popular incumbent (George H.W. Bush, who was coming off of a hot streak of foreign policy victories including the fall of the Soviet Union and the first Gulf War), Clinton campaign strategist James Carville re-framed the voters’ focus from a mix of “I want to feel good about America and I want someone who will give me stuff” to the one issue where, due to recent tax increases and an ongoing recession, GHWB was undeniably vulnerable:

“The Economy.”

Historically, of course, people voting their pocketbook generally leads to incumbent defeat during bad economic years, but the re-framing pulled off by Carville (which—in combination with some clever political maneuvering from longtime Bush family enemy H. Ross Perot) transformed all Presidential contests thereafter with his simple, memorable slogan:

“It’s the economy, stupid!”

Implied in this slogan is that the President is more-or-less in control of the economy, so if there’s a down year, it’s the fault of the incumbent. If, on the other hand, there’s a good year, the President gets to take credit for it. Since then—with some notable exceptions—Presidential approval ratings have come to rise and fall almost exactly in time with the economic winds. If prices are low, growth is high, and the stock market’s doing well, the President is “doing a good job.” If the stock market crashes, interest rates are high, inflation stalks the streets, and jobs are hard to find, then the President is “underperforming.”

Which, of course, makes controlling the narrative around the economy a life-and-death matter for the current administration (whoever that is). As a consequence, you get the press being saturated with (mostly bullshit) punditry about “the economy,” as well as heavy incentives for the government agencies to cook their books (which they have been doing for several decades now, using a variety of techniques).

It’s a hell of a framing job…especially if the President doesn’t actually have power over the economy.

What Is “The Economy?”

Take a gander at this ad from Progressive Insurance:

The kid in this ad is asking a question that should be a lot more common among people who aren’t economics geeks:

What is “The Economy”?

“The Economy” is like “God.” It’s one of those annoying things that both does and does not exist, depending on how you define it.

First, the case for the existence of “the economy.”

As far back as the seventeenth century, curious intellectuals like Adam Smith were trying to figure out how wealth was generated in a country, and why some countries are more prosperous than others. In his book The Wealth of Nations, Smith basically invented the intellectual field known as “political economy.” This field is devoted to the study of how wealth is generated and how it flows within a bounded system (a city, a nation-state, an empire, etc.) that shares common governance. “The Economy” is thus an abstraction for the sum total of all the manufacturing, crafting, agricultural, creative, and consumptive activities in a particular geographical/governance arena. In this sense, “The Economy” is a real thing in the same way that “an ecosystem” or “a solar system” is a real thing: It’s a collection of behaviors and conditions that arise as the result of the relationships of the various agents within the system.

On the other hand, “The Economy” does not exist in the way the nightly news encourages you to think about it. There is no “good” economy or “bad” economy in a simplistic sense—these are, at best, value judgments laid atop different metrical evaluations of “economic activity” (i.e. how much people are buying, investing, borrowing, and selling, and consequently how much money is actually moving around).

More commonly, “good” and “bad” are descriptions of the perceived amount of opportunity for social mobility in a given field. The “economy” for writers can be “bad” for 99% of writers, and “good” for 1% (and usually is—writing is a heavily Praetoized field).

When I was growing up, “the economy” for college graduates was very good, while for tradesmen it was seen to be middling at best, but that situation has inverted because a whole generation of people were bribed/blackmailed into going to college rather than going into small business ownership, trades, and other sectors based on their strengths and interests. This hyperfocus on a single “hot” sector (education, tech, etc.) is kind of mass hysteria which is, in turn, the natural result of having an “economy” that revolves around fads driven by a popular press which, in turn, is owned and/or paid for by companies who are hoping to drive down the cost of labor and/or drive up the demand for their products in a given economic sector.

This kind of economy is, in other words, a phantom—which is why the Progressive ad above works so well. Everyone talks about “the economy,” but nobody knows what it is, because everyone is using the term to refer to something different.

Now, here’s the fun part:

A President’s most readily-weildable power over the economy is almost entirely related to this second, fake sort of economy. He can talk about the “jobs we’ve created,” a cute phrase that Presidents use to take credit for things that other people did entirely independently from them. To justify this rhetoric, an activist President might point to “the incentives we’ve created”—which is code for “money we’ve given to bankers and venture funds in the hopes that they will lend it to entrepreneurs.”

By talking up the administration’s economic record, a President—in collusion with the press—can fool people into spending money in conditions where they might otherwise not do so. When people spend money, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product—a cooked-books metric for the amount of money moving around in a system) goes up, and the country is ostensibly wealthier.

This way of conceiving of a country’s economic strength can be traced back to John Maynard Keynes, a World War 2 Fabian fellow-traveler and economist who basically invented the discipline of modern macroeconomics. Viewed in its most favorable light, it applies accounting principles appropriate to a business to an entire nation-state. A full exploration of the advantages and shortcomings of this way of looking at things is well beyond the scope of this article—suffice it to say that the game of directing the public’s attention to certain metrics and economic sectors in order to encourage money to flow to those sectors from sources both public and private is a game that was codified by Keynes, and, insofar as it actually does direct economic activity by allowing politicians to manage attention, it kinda works.

But power over the public’s focus is power over the pretend sort of “economy.”

So, for the purposes of our discussion, let’s call this “Soft Economic Power.”

Hard Economic Power

But surely, even if all that is the case, the President has some power over the real kind of economy, right? I mean, he is ostensibly the most powerful person on Earth—Leader of the Free World, and all that.

Well, yes. But here’s the fun part:

That power is almost entirely negative.

To understand why, you must first ask the question “Where does wealth come from?”

To answer that question, you must first answer another question:

“What is wealth?”

Look at all the stuff around you: the food in your fridge, the fridge itself, the building you’re in, the device you’re scrutinizing, all the luxurious technological magic you’re surrounded by (including the tools that built all that stuff). If you had to describe it all in one single phrase, how would you do it?

Try this one on for size:

Wealth is the result of applying creativity to the raw materials of nature.

Short of the beauty of the natural world, literally everything in the world that is useful or worthwhile to any human in all of history—including the meanest of hunter-gatherers—fits this definition.

Creativity is a human quality.

Humans create wealth as a by-product of existing. Some humans are better at it than others. Some people-groups (by dint of geography, or cultural heritage, or both) tend to be much more effective at wealth-creation than others, but all people-groups create wealth.

When humans trade the fruits of their labors with one another, you get economy. When you keep track of that trade with a surrogate instrument—be that instrument a clay tablet, a spreadsheet, or a pile of precious metal—we call that score-keeping instrument “money.” Money is simply a social instrument that stands-in for wealth and makes it fungible (i.e. easily convertible from one form to another).

Our form of writing was, so far as we know, invented to keep track of credit balances in ancient Sumer. This clay tablet is an example of how that was done (although this particular tablet itself is an historical document, not an accounting document).

Governments, unlike humans, can not create wealth, because governments do not have creativity (the best they can do is borrow creativity from their subjects). Governments can only redistribute wealth. At their best, governments understand this, and so they only redistribute wealth in ways that make the creation of wealth easier and the destruction of wealth more difficult.

A road makes wealth creation easier. So does an aqueduct.

A fire department makes the destruction of wealth more difficult. So does a (properly functioning) police force.

Governments that redistribute more than this wind up running into a problem:

The real economy is a natural system, and natural systems function based on the relationships of the players to one another. Those relationships depend on the flow of information within the system. In a forest ecosystem, the interplay of browsers, grazers, predators, plants, floods, and fires balance once another out because each part fights to function to its maximum within the confines of the system. If something were to throw the system out of whack, chaos reigns unless and until a new dynamic equilibrium is discovered:

If you remove wolves, the deer population explodes until another predator (whether microscopic or macrocsopic) knocks the deer population down. If such a predator doesn’t step up to the plate, the deer will multiply and denude the forest of food, and they (along with a number of other species with whom they compete for food) will starve and die off. If the die-off comes too late, the forest itself may die. If the die-off is too extreme, the lack of browsers and grazers will turn the forest into a tinderbox, and it may burn to the ground the next time lightning strikes during the dry season.

To manage an ecosystem and bend it to a desired shape, one must take a cultivator’s approach: moving slowly, experimenting thoroughly.

Done correctly by careful people, an ecosystem can be shaped and terraformed to suit human needs (this was done in the Amazon rainforest, and the forests of North America).

Done incorrectly by people who treat an ecosystem as a machine to be optimized, managed environments quickly degrade. Wildfires (such as we’ve seen with such regularity throughout the American West over the past century), ecosystem death (such as was seen in Yellowstone before the fires of the late 1980s), and desertification (such as created much of the desert lands in Africa) are the results of ecosystem mismanagement. Humans do best with nature when they disrupt their ecosystems lightly and attentively, or not at all.

So, to return to economics:

The received dogma of Keynsian macroeconomics (by which governments “manage” modern economies), doesn’t treat the economy as an ecosystem, but as a machine. Through the use of regulations, production quotas, subsidies, prohibition, tax incentives, and price manipulation, governments “manage” economies by polluting the information flow from one sector of the economy to another.

Wheat, for example, is one of the world’s most in-demand crops. It’s also very inexpensive to produce, and it grows well on marginal land. In an open market, wheat is so cheap that it’s almost not worth growing—this is its great utility in the battle against hunger. However, under the auspices of government management, some farmers (and, increasingly, agribusiness conglomerates) get paid subsidies to produce wheat, others get paid to not produce wheat, and some get fined or imprisoned for producing wheat for their families in violation of agricultural quotas.

The primary result? An artificial wheat price in a market that can’t respond to shortfalls and/or oversupply nearly as quickly as an open market. In the best scenario, this averages supply between fat years and lean years, but this scenario is not the one that most commonly obtains.

The secondary result is a wealth transfer from taxpayers to agricultural conglomerates who are in a position to take advantage of both ends of the prohibition/subsidy game.

The tertiary result is that smallholder farmers become financially dependent on the subsidies to operate their businesses at all, and are pushed into growing crops that are more expensive/less efficient on their arable acres. This necessitates entering a cycle of revolving debt which also results in soil degradation, which then necessitates more borrowing for fertilizers and other amendments. Farms that get sucked into this trap eventually wind up having to sell out to large agricultural conglomerates.

In a market thusly distorted, the removal of subsidies and penalties causes massive disruption, waves of bankruptcies, and sharp short-term supply shocks as the market re-balances. If those shocks are allowed to run their course, the wheat market (like any ecological system) finds a new balance. If, on the other hand, the government intervenes with emergency bailouts, regulatory fiddling, loans, and other tinkering, the market re-makes itself around those new artificial measures. Those measures then either extend the misery (after the emergency period ends, the emergency measures are lifted, and the shock cycle restarts) or the “temporary” fixes become permanent and escalate with time (due to lobbying and/or according the law of diminishing returns).

Those farmer’s protests around the world? Regardless of rhetoric, you will usually find underneath an issue of the removal of subsidies and the institution of new incentives/pressures on smallholders to sell out to avoid the credit disaster the removal of those subsidies precipitates.

2024 Dutch Farmers’ protest. Photo by Kakoula10

In the West’s “managed” economies, this sort of perverse market distortion happens in every mature industry. This is why you generally only see economic growth in emerging sectors—these are sectors that governments don’t yet manage (or, to put it another way, these are the sectors that lawmakers haven’t figured out how to extract campaign contributions from…yet).

Regardless of the law, no President can manufacture prosperity, because no government can create it. However, the President (or any government) has at its disposal a plethora of tools for destroying “managing” prosperity…and that means that he also has at least some levers available that let him create the illusion of generating prosperity. Three of them are general, and one of them is sector-specific.

Lever 1: The Money Supply

When the central bank prints money, the money supply increases. The money thus printed generally flows to the Federal Government for spending on programs, and to chartered banks to be made available for loans. This allows more money to flow around the system, generally making credit more accessible to people for starting or expanding their businesses.

It also dilutes the value of the dollar, causing inflation—when a pound of apples goes from costing $1 to $2 in a year when the apple supply is constant, it’s because there are more dollars available, so the dollars themselves are worth half as much.

The money thusly lent into the system must be paid back at interest, which drains wealth from the productive economy and transfers it to lenders, a portion of which eventually gets returned to the Central Bank. Governments that pull this trick are betting that the constant drip of inflation will encourage people to spend beyond their means—and that some of that spending will go to productive activities (such as starting businesses)—and thus, on balance, the inflation will indirectly spur GDP growth that will outrun the inflation surge.

This trick can, alternately, be achieved by lowering interest rates so that loans are cheaper to service. This is one of the reasons that the question of “What will the Fed do with interest rates this quarter?” is always in the news. Higher interest rates mean tighter credit markets, lower interest rates mean looser credit markets. Eventually, though, the equation must balance out to zero; at some point, either debts must be paid back, or the lender (or borrower) goes bankrupt. Someone always loses.

But sometimes this kind of scheme works…for a while.

Lever 2: Regulatory Hurdles

In the American system, those regulatory hurdles (which are invariably put in place as a result of lobbying by established players in order to make business more costly, in order to crush smaller/upstart competitors) are the President’s most available lever. By choosing not to enforce certain regulations (and by making that choice public), the reigning administration can selectively open up sectors of the economy. By eliminating regulations entirely, the area of the industry thus targeted has a new environment in which to operate, and growth often ensues as a natural side effect.

Note, however, that pulling this lever doesn’t actually produce growth—it merely removes existing barriers to growth. And, depending on what regulations are suspended or removed, the newly-opened field may be available to anyone who wants to play, or only to established players who can afford to operate in a still-highly-constrained regulatory environment.

How bad has our is the regulatory environment gotten?

This bad:

Most people, of course, want regulations. At their best, regulations make it a bit harder to get away with shitty behavior (such as dumping toxic waste into waterways) that shift costs from the business-in-question onto the public.

However, look again at the regulatory chart above. The majority of regulations of that sort were enacted before the major regulatory take-off in 1978. Regulations since the take-off bear less resemblance to solid environmental protection or antitrust than it does to the Americans with Disabilities Act—a suite of laws with a great title and a noble stated purpose that nonetheless make it nearly impossible to open an office anywhere in the United States without incurring tens of thousands of dollars in additional expense where bathroom design, security systems, doorknob types, ramps, and other mandated accessibility features are concerned.

The penalties for unintentionally violating the ADA can run up to $10k in tort liabilities per instance (one wrong doorknob counts as an “instance”), and more than one enterprising lawyer has made a small fortune by bankrupting closely-held businesses that don’t have any disabled employees and/or don’t directly service the public.

The total costs to the public of our regulatory overburden are profound. Once you factor in all the excise taxes, enforcement personnel, lawyers, lobbying groups including NGOs, court system burdening, judgments, etc., you’re talking at somewhere between thirty and sixty percent of economic activity in the American system. To get a visceral feel for the scale of the problem, consider that (before the Chinese takeover) the city-state of Hong Kong had a dogmatically open economy, was the single most dynamic high-growth economy on the planet for decades, and its citizens paid around a tenth for their cell phone service that Americans did at the same time.

So, the more regulations a President gets rid of (assuming he isn’t just selectively weeding in order to benefit his patrons and friends) the more wealth stays in the pocket of the average consumer.

Lever 3: War

War is big business, and, in the US, it’s the only business whose customer is more-or-less exclusively the Federal government. Spending on war doesn’t just go to military families, it goes to contractors who build the materiel of conflict—everything from the bombs that level cities to the clothes the soldiers wear to the bolts that hold their tanks and aircraft together (as well as all those tanks and aircraft, drones, guns, ammunition, computers, office supplies, fuel, etc. etc. etc.).

When the government wages a war, it mobilizes a massive economic sector to productive activity—and because it’s a form of activity that destroys wealth (because everything it buys is perishable and quickly consumed), the activity it produces does not necessarily lead to proportional inflation. Aside from the fact that the business model of war is literally “Use up natural resources in order to destroy human-created wealth in the theater of battle,” it’s generally a net economic plus. It certainly builds businesses that then go on to dominate the economy in the decades following a major war.

Every big long-term US corporation—from Haliburton to Kraft foods to Monsanto to General Electric to Starlink to SpaceX to Microsoft to IBM—owes its market position and power to its attachment to the war machine. Any company that can get itself attached to the war machine is basically immortal (or, at least, WAY harder for competitors to unseat).

Funding a war is the one thing a government can do to actually directly create productive jobs. But it’s not an efficient way to do it. At best, it secures wealth (when the war is defensive) or plunders it (when the war is offensive). At worst, it destroys more than it creates at every step in the chain.

The long-term benefits of war are not to be underestimated. Every component of your cell phone, the Interstate Highway system, rocketry, aviation, the Internet, and just about everything else in your world owes either its existence or its sophistication to its heritage as a weapon of war.

Where Prosperity Comes From

So if the government can’t produce prosperity, and can instead only lay the groundwork for it (with property rights, open markets, dispute resolution, and reliable infrastructure), where does prosperity come from?

There are three glib-but-correct answers you may have heard knocking around the Internet:

The Ultimate Resource. This is economist Julian Simon’s name for human creativity. When humans have the room to creatively solve their problems, they invariably resort to invention, trade, production, and community-building more often than they do to plunder of one sort or another.

The costs of piracy in most environments where people can defend their own interests are too high for pirates and other parasites to be a major part of the pie (though they always exist).

Recent experience bears this principle out: Appalachia has always been a fairly poor corner of the American union, and yet its non-monetary wealth runs deep. When Hurricane Helene devastated the region and the various apparatuses of State told the survivors to go pound sand (or, in this case, mud), the locals set-to themselves rebuilding their own roads, setting up their own relief supply lines, and resurrecting their towns.

The expertise and community solidarity of the mountain peoples of North Carolina put the most powerful State apparatus in the history of human civilization to shame with their efficiency and resourcefulness. Every bit of mud cleared, every temporary retaining wall built, every road re-opened, and every driveway restored was a new form of wealth created by humans exercising their creativity and determination in an environment where they could not be constrained by law. The Invisible Hand. In his 18th century magnum opus The Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith coined this term for what I’ve been referring to as “ecological balance” in a market.

The basic idea is that every being in an economy is trying to further the ends he or she finds most laudable—feeding their family, pursuing their craft, enriching their skills,enhancing their communities, building their businesses, etc.—and it is this pursuit which leads people to specialize and trade with one another, ultimately bringing each member of the group more wealth than he or she might have been able to create on their own.

The farmer grows the food that the blacksmith eats, and the blacksmith makes the tools that the farmer and the forester need. The forester supplies the blacksmith with charcoal, and the farmer with firewood, and builder with lumber, and so on. Technological Innovation. The widely-accepted driver of prosperity since the Industrial Revolution, innovative technology opens new market spaces which then have room to mature and spur further broad-based economic growth. It also allows for more productivity-per-unit-of-effort. From the hammer to the computer, technology and productivity rise together.

These answers are all correct, but they are also incomplete. For them to produce rapid economic uplift, they require another key ingredient:

Population growth.

Every new mouth to feed is a new reason to work hard to make money for your family.

Every new mouth that gets fed is being fed on the food produced by farmers, clothed in the garments produced by clothiers, which are woven from the fibers produced by farmers and petrochemical companies. They will all require books, computers, bicycles, skateboards, toys, pencils, binders, erasers, paper, toilet paper, diapers, shoes, climate-controlled shelter, and everything else that goes into making a modern life.

Each new person is, in other words, a new consumer of the vast outputs of the producers in the economy (which is to say, everyone who isn’t engaged in a parasitic job). Each new person will, in turn, grow up to be a producer (assuming a non-parasitic career). Each new person is a voice in the Invisible Hand, a potential font of The Ultimate Resource, and a potential driver of Technological Innovation.

Thus, each new person adds to the lining of everyone’s pockets (and some pockets are always lined more luxuriously than others).

Each new person is, in other words, a unit of economic growth.

Which is great, because more technology means more people can be fed, which means more people get born, which means more things get invented, which means more stuff gets made and bought and used, and life gets more comfortable, and jobs get more plentiful.

At least until the parasites attached to the system overwhelm the ability of the producers to produce.

Or until until the productive capacity of a technological civilization grows so vast that the existing people can’t consume all its products.

Or until the population falls, and workers get more expensive and customers get rarer, and the tax base shrinks, which makes both of the above happen at once.

And that, my friends, is the world we are now in.

An economy that was managed wisely would open up in response to a depopulationary crunch time like the one we’re on the front-end of.

The managers in such a scenario, were they wise, would shift their focus from subsidizing centralized players to building up the local economic bases so that the country would have the grass-roots adaptability to weather the storm and find a new equilibrium.

The legislators would tighten spending and eliminate subsidies in order to allow the economy to find new, more solid footing.

The President would use his limited hard power to open things up and allow resiliency and depth to grow.

But it’s easier, all things considered, to worry about headline GDP and pretend that the government creates jobs.

Gravy trains are more fun to ride than sober course-corrections, especially if you’ve managed to secure yourself a good take-out box for the inevitable day when the ride comes to an end.

The economy is stupid…

…because we are the economy.