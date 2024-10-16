The chill air has descended over the mountain top and the clouds roll in, portending the snows that will bury my remote redoubt for the winter. The fire is lit in the office fireplace, the winds are whipping just outside the heavy canvas shutters, and I’m getting every last moment I can out of the remaining tolerable weather to split wood, dig trenches, and stockpile logs for winter milling.

Tragically, this has temporarily drawn me away from my writings here.

Today, however, the sky is spluttering and spattering, drenching the wood and the woodland creatures and any human fool enough to stand outside.

Therefore, I invite you to step into my office, warm yourself by the fire, and brace yourself for the mournfully horrifying tale of a broken heart, a house, and a terrible, terrible hunger…

