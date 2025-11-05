This is a long post with many footnotes. It may get cut short by your email service (especially if you’re on gmail). If you have this problem, you may read the full article in your substack client, or at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Ambush Killers in Public

By now, you’ve seen this picture:

And, if you’ve got a strong stomach or a morbid curiosity, you’ve watched the video.

The man in the back—a schizophrenic with a rap sheet as long as a giraffe’s neck—stands up, suddenly grabs the woman in front of him (Iryna Zarutska), and slits her throat. He then walks away, pacing the car and mumbling to himself (in quite a racist fashion) until the train stops and he departs.

The bystanders look on, doing their best to ignore the predator until he leaves. Then, most of them also leave. A few rush to the aid of the bleeding woman, but by then it’s too late. She’s bled out, and she dies.

This incident has been used to stoke racial tensions, as a pretext for rants about criminal justice reform and permissive judging, about public apathy and lack of community spirit, and about the idea that monsters live among us.

I’m not interested in those conversations here.

What I am interested in is what this incident, and the conversations around it, reveal about violence—and, especially, what they reveal about how little the general public understands violence.

Why am I interested in this?

Because a civilization that doesn’t understand violence won’t be a civilization for long.

Predators Walk Among Us

The world you live in is filled with predators. Street gangs, muggers, hooligans, deranged homeless people, cult leaders, hucksters, sophisticated bankers, abusive parents and priests, and Amway salesmen. You’ve learned to avoid them, mostly. You listen to those little hairs on the back of your neck. You give them a wide berth. You cross to the other side of the street if you catch sight of a drug deal going down or a street takeover ramping up.

A predator avoided is a life (or, at least, an evening) saved.

Meanwhile, outside of a handful of urban cores and trailer parks, America is (generally) a pretty safe place.

And it should be. We’ve spent the last five decades making sure it’s a safe place.

We’ve made our schools places where weapons aren’t allowed. It’s not just guns that are forbidden, but toy guns as well. Not only are knives off-limits, plastic butter-knives are also often utterly banned. Get caught with a butter knife, you get suspended. Get caught with a water pistol, you might get expelled. And god forbid you bring a Swiss Army knife or an Airsoft gun.

And it isn’t only weapons. At least since the time I was a child (in the 1980s), fighting was forbidden.

Not starting a fight.

Fighting, full stop. Defending yourself against an attack carried the same penalties as launching an attack on someone else.

The thinking goes something like this:

If we take away the opportunity for violence, the tools of violence, the imagery of violence, and punish the existence of violence, we can teach people to be peaceful.

I am told that, at least in some schools, taunting other students is now considered an offense equal in severity to punching someone in the nose. Words, it seems, are violence, too.

But predators, nonetheless, walk among us.

They pick pockets, they ambush, they pummel, they rape, they rob, and they murder.

And they do so because they can.

Because that’s how predators work.

But you should know that. You are an apex predator in a world built upon depredation.

You are, in other words, human.

The Nature of Depredation

All carnivores are predators, and honest carnivores kill their own food at least some of the time (in nature, those that don’t ever kill their own food are scavengers and children—in the human world, we call this class “consumers”).

A predator is a being who makes their living (and, usually, derives their entertainment), by harvesting the life of another being.

Predators are masters of constructive laziness. When they work, they work with great focus. When they rest, they basically tell the world to fuck off in favor of playing or sleeping. Predators are this way because they have to be. A single kill can sustain a cougar or a wolf pack for days, or a week (sometimes more), but it takes either a tremendous amount of work to get a kill (if you’re an exhaustion hunter, like a wolf) or a lot of patience and a decent amount of luck (if you’re an ambush predator like a cougar). The ability to be constructively lazy—to conserve energy, to identify and take the paths of least resistance—is a non-negotiable talent; if you don’t have it, you’re dead.

Humans, being social predators, are more like wolves than like cougars. Most of our forms of fun involves rehearsals of those faculties that make us good social predators (problem solving, communication skills, observation, manipulation, anticipation, subtlety, toughness, endurance, athletic prowess, marksmanship, etc.).

Like wolves, we hunt in packs—we call those packs “armies,” “hunting parties,” “posses,” “mobs,” “gangs,” “militias,” and the like, but those are all synonyms that delineate the context of the hunt—and we use violence to maintain order within the family group (family, clan, gang, army, ethnic group, nation state, whatever).

In the modern world, of course, we’re insulated from this. For most of us, other people do our hunting and killing: professional soldiers kill our enemies, cops hunt and cage and/or kill our criminals, and entertainers (from animators to actors to makeup artists to stunt men to wrestlers to video game designers) give us all the vicarious violence we want—a drip drip of crimson morphine to slake our natural thirst for blood. We can get all of the violence we need for the cost of a little money.

And so we do.

The question we should be asking about the incident on that train in Charlotte, or the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, is not “why do these things happen?”, but “why do these things happen so rarely?”

And, if you really want to lose sleep at night, the natural follow-up question:

“Why are these things happening more often now than they used to?”

To answer both of those questions, we have to look at how violence works.

Violence on the Screen

For most of us, violence mostly touches our awareness through entertainment. Movies, television, novels, and informative murder porn (i.e. true crime) keeps our blood lust and our lust for terror sated.

Action and adventure films quicken our pulse and get us caught up in the fun and excitement of violence—chases, fist fights, gun fights, suspense and fear—all at a theatrical remove. James Bond, like most action heroes, is always ready with a silly quip to add irony and distance to the violence—keeping things light as he sings his slaying song each night.

Of course, one of the charming things about action movies is how implausible they are. Outside of the artsiest of war movies, even the most “gritty” and “realistic” of action films work on a certain amount of cartoon logic. Like pro wrestling, the stylized nature of the action makes it fun—after all, in reality people hit by bombs don’t get knocked over, they get ripped open and torn apart. People who get shot don’t gush blood from the entry wounds unless that wound hits a major artery (as should be clear to anyone who’s slaughtered livestock, or watched footage of police shootings). People who get clubbed in the head hard enough that they get knocked out rarely ever get up again. The human body is incredibly resilient to some kinds of violence, and incredibly fragile to others—but in action films, people are fragile or resilient according to the demands of the plot, rather than the dictates of physics.

Horror stories that feel like they could happen to us give us a quick-and-delicious connection to our primal natures, and the more gruesome the better. Blood and gore keeps us viscerally involved—our disgust response rises in time with our innate sadism and superiority. If we were in those situations, we would survive. Like the characters in the Scream films, we know the rules.

But the most important lesson we learn about violence from our entertainment is that the bad guys are determined. Once you’re in their sights, they will keep coming, and keep coming, until you are dead.

As Mitch Leary says in In The Line of Fire, there is nothing in the world (other than blind luck) that can stop an intelligent, methodical killer who is willing to trade his life for the life of his target.

And, as public figures understand (like Charlie Kirk, understood that he might fall to an assassin’s bullet), a defensive war is a losing war—the defense must be perfect every time. The killer only needs to get lucky once.

Violence in Real Life

Let’s narrow focus to the kind of violence everyone hates:

Criminal violence.

Even criminals hate criminal violence when it’s aimed at them.

The kind of violent crime we understand from our entertainment the rarest sort: highly motivated (often targeted) violence.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska and the assassination of Charlie Kirk conform to our expectations that have been shaped by our entertainment diet. They are ambush kills; the kind of thing we expect predators to do. Serial killings, rampage killings, and such all feel a lot like this sort (though they’re not as similar as they seem).

This, however, is not how most violence—and especially not most criminal violence—works.

In the human world, as in nature, violence comes in two basic types: the social, and the asocial. Social violence is meant to communicate something (usually social rank—i.e. who’s in charge?). Stalker-murders, some forms of serial killing, assassinations, and other highly motivated and targeted violence are but a small subset of social violence—the bulk of social violence are things like domestic violence, revenge killings, dominance struggles in the ranks of gangs and friend groups, and the organized competitive violence we call “sports.”

Social violence that is carried out face-to-face has a progressive nature. There are predictable stages of escalation, which are heavy on communication:

Posture changes (physical intimidation)

Inflection changes (vocal intimidation)

Whole body movement (what violence expert Rory Miller calls the “monkey dance”)

Feinting blows

Light blows

Blows intended to damage or kill (including with weapons)

Anyone who’s been the victim of bullying or abuse, or been on the bottom of the heap in a gang or clique, knows how horrific social violence can be.

Critically, social violence usually cannot be defused by passivity or by measured escalation—it only stops when one member of the fight jumps levels and derails the script.

But as unpleasant and dangerous as social violence is, it’s got nothing on asocial violence.

Asocial violence is where the bulk of criminal violence lives. The victim of asocial violence isn’t meant to understand anything, he or she is simply in the way of (or instrumental to) another objective.

A mugging victim isn’t important to the mugger—his wallet is. If it takes killing the victim to get to his wallet, then so be it. Similar with the rape victim and her genitals, or the murder victim who looks at the neighborhood badass the wrong way and thus unknowingly threatens his street cred.

Because of this, asocial violence often knows no escalation curve. An old lady and a young man get on an elevator late at night. The young man notices the old lady’s handbag and decides he wants it, so he snatches it and then beats her to death with it to keep her quiet, then walks off the elevator when the doors open, never to be seen again. The old lady, who was keeping her eyes down so as not to attract undue attention, never even knew what hit her.

Or consider the sort of rampage killings that we’ve seen an uptick of in recent years: the asocial mass shooting. Once upon a time, rampage shootings were mostly carried out by people who knew their victims. Columbine, Paducha, Sandy Hook, or the rash of Postal Service workplace shootings in the early 1990s that gave us the term “going postal” were all examples of generalized revenge killings—a form of social violence.

But with Audrey Hale (who shot up an elementary school in Nashville in 2023), the shooter didn’t know her victims—they were merely the means to the end of taking her revenge against an institution and ideology that she had a beef with.

Rather like the attacks of September 11th, 2001, the violence is a message that has little-to-nothing to do with the people killed except that their corpses were efficient bearers of that message.

Asocial violence is terrifying, brutal, and not the kind of thing you’d want to be on the receiving end of. It is depredation in the raw. As such, asocial violence has a surprising limitation that social violence does not, and that turns everything we generally expect about criminal violence upside-down:

Asocial violence—which, remember, is the majority of criminal violence—is almost entirely opportunistic.

The Chicken and the Hawk

I live on the mountains in a fairly remote area. I keep livestock, and I’m surrounded by predators (wolves, bears, cougars, weasels, coyotes, hawks, falcons, and eagles). I’ve seen animals plucked from the grass by birds of prey, and I once interrupted a cougar in the process of taking one of my turkeys.

My birds were particularly vulnerable to predators for the first two years I kept the flock. The dogs and cats kept the predators at bay most of the time, but the sharp-toothed beasts would often sit just out of range, biding their time before they swooped in and plucked something from the buffet.

Then, last year, something changed:

I got a rooster.

The rooster considers all the birds his personal property, and he will fight beak-and-nail against anything alien that intrudes upon his domain.

I’ve watched him run off stray cats, coyotes, bears, and birds of prey that are far superior to him in every single measurable characteristic (bigger, stronger, better flyers, longer claws, etc.).

This image is not mine, but it ain’t far off from what I’ve come to expect out of my own rooster:

Photographer unknown.

How can a rooster run off a predator several times its own weight?

Well, let me ask you:

Have you ever had your car stolen?

Theft-Prevention that Shouldn’t Work

In the 1990s, this weird thing swept across the country in response to rising rates of car theft in urban centers:

This is The Club (tm), also known generically as a “Steering Wheel lock.” It’s a telescoping steel bar with a lock. You use it as shown in the picture—by stretching it across your steering wheel and locking it on, you prevent the wheel from being turned more than about ninety degrees, which makes the car impossible to operate on the street. It’s brightly-colored and easily visible through the car’s windows.

Weird thing, though: it takes around twenty seconds to defeat if you’re good with locks, and about forty seconds if you have a handheld angle grinder. There’s no way, in any rational world, that this dumb little gadget should prevent a single car theft, let alone make cars so-equipped qualify for insurance discounts…but it does.

Why?

Because car thieves, like most asocial predators, are opportunists. They don’t care whose car they steal, they just care that they get a car. They’re in business to make money, and that car they pluck off the streets today is going either into a chop shop or onto a container ship tomorrow—either way it’ll get re-sold at a profit. Since a good car thief can take a car in about fifteen-to-twenty seconds, an extra minute spent fiddling with an anti-theft device in plain sight means a quadrupling of the risk exposure, or more.

Why take the risk, when there are so many other lovely cars just aching to be boosted?

The Club works because it adds a small obstacle to the predatory opportunity.

The rooster protects my chickens better than my dogs, because, while any predator that comes inside the perimeter might attract the attention of my dogs, they will attract the notice of the ever-watchful rooster. So, even though my dogs can harry and kill a coyote or a cougar, and seriously fuck up a bear, the coyotes and the cougars and bears will still take the risk, because if the dogs don’t notice them, lunch is free.

The rooster has no hope of killing a cougar, but the cougar doesn’t care about that when a rooster is flapping and pecking and clawing at its face. Roosters are the pepper spray of the livestock world, and they’re even more effective than pepper spray in the face of a mugger.

Violence Solves Everything

Now, let’s return to the murder of Iryna Zarutska. It’s not the first major incident on public transit to hit the news in this past year, nor was it the last. And, most of the time, the bystanders—like the bystanders at Zarutska’s murder—do nothing to interfere with the harassment, violence, and murders that happen in front of them.

When this happened in the 60s, with the murder of Kitty Genovese, it caused a major, decades-long sensation that formed the basis for research projects, art projects, and soul searching stretching forward for generations.

Now, it’s happening again—and, even if it’s not happening with more frequency, we are certainly hearing about it a lot more.

I said at the beginning I wasn’t interested in the race war aspect of this, nor with the criminal justice corruption that’s associated with these recent incidents (i.e. that the miscreants seem frequently to be regular faces in the criminal justice system that aren’t being adequately prosecuted for political reasons). While it would be a massive oversight to not mention that the criminal justice system in the era of Kitty’ Genovese’s murder (the 1960 through the 1970s) was very similar to our own with regards to the lenient attitudes towards offenders (it was also an era where political crime was treated as far more important than violent crime among the plebs), that’s not the most interesting of the similarities between these two eras.

The seventies were also an era of widespread institutional decay, of generational turnover and cultural ferment, where the reputation of the establishment was very poor among the younger generations due to years of relentless exposures of malfeasance and corruption on the part of the ruling elite faction.

They were also an era of widespread pacifism and pacification among the hoi polloi.

Beginning in earnest after World War 2, the youngsters in America were actively taught that “violence never solves anything.” This is a fairly silly doctrine on the face of it, even sillier to promulgate in the homeland of the most powerful countries in history that militarily occupied more than half of the developed world, and was engaged in endless brushfire wars while locked in terminal conflict with another imperial superpower. When you consider that the relative piece and prosperity of the era was bought with the lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers who had, over the previous thirty years, at the direction of the rising imperial government, wiped out the centuries-old imperial system in Europe, it starts to sound downright cynical.

I have detailed this history at some length in my article Lifting the Veil:

Regardless of whether the idea was deliberately promulgated by elites or arose organically, it found fertile ground in the hearts of the American people because, frankly, all the adults in the country who didn’t command the military were tired of war. And, subscribing as they did to the idea that humans are basically blank slates, pretty much everyone believed that if you could just train people to be nice, then they would no longer be violent.

But, to give the idea its due, owing to the universal experience of the World Wars (the latter of which was a “total war” for the US, meaning that the entire economy was conscripted to the cause), American identity was the most cohesive it has ever been, to the point where one might forgive the people of the time for thinking of the American People as something like an extended family. Within families, discouraging violence at all costs is often a wise strategy—it can keep generational feuds from forming, and help keep strife away from the family home.

But, unfortunately, as Heinlein wrote in Starship Troopers (in a line that was incorporated into the movie, nearly verbatim), the idea that “violence never solves anything” is wishful thinking at its worst. Naked force has solved more problems than any other factor in all of history—not because killing someone proves them wrong, but because most conflicts are not about who’s right and who’s wrong, but about who gets to decide what is right, and what is wrong.

When only one person in a fight is left standing, that person gets to say what’s what.

We have forgotten this.

Instead, we routinely view violence itself at the problem, rather than the issues that make violence inevitable—including the issue at work in all these attacks (and in most criminal violence):

The criminal is an opportunist, and un-defended people are opportunity incarnate.

When criminals expect that people will fight back, they don’t strike (except in those rare cases of delusional behavior or personal obsession, such as the murder of Iryna Zarutska or the assassination of Charlie Kirk, respectively).

It only takes a few roosters in the flock to incentivize the coyotes to stick to the shadows.

Violence matters. It matters who uses it, and it matters why—not for moral reasons, but for game-theoretic reasons. Every man willing to throw down to defend a woman, every woman who carries a gun, every child who is trained to stand up to a bully rather than go to the authorities, and every citizen who faces danger often enough to be able to cope with an adrenaline flood when emergencies happen is a spine on the porcupine-skin of society. Try to attack it, and you might get skewered.

In cultures where self-defense and defense of others is routine, expected, and considered a duty, crime stays where it belongs: in the back alleys, in the dark, in the back rooms, and in gangland.

In our culture, self-defense, despite being technically protected in every jurisdiction I’m aware of, is usually considered unseemly and brutish, and is often considered a prosecutable offense. We are expected to run to the principal, or the supervisor, or the police, and to wait for those who are trained and anointed to do the job to act—and if we don’t, we are treated like the student in an abusive school, whose administrators consider any disorder to be a threat to their authority.

Sheep Amidst the Wolves

This is a big-horn sheep.

That’s some massive mutton, and if you go head to head with it this motherfucker will mangle you. In the wild, they routinely face down cougars, coyotes, and wolves—these predators all prey upon big-horn sheep, but the big-horn makes them work for their lambchops. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, but some are more expensive than others, and big-horns are very good at being expensive.

They are exquisitely well-armed—look at those horns.

These sheep crack their heads together for fun (or, at least, to gain access to fun). They are tough, and they’re ornery as hell, and they will defend themselves when set upon.

All prey animals seek to avoid predators. When avoidance is impossible, some flee, and some fight (and most often, they will flee when they can and fight when they must).

Big horns, especially the males, often opt to fight, especially when they can secure advantage (such as steep terrain).

This is, of course, an exhausting way to live. Like most things in nature, it is a Red Queen’s Race, where everyone gives their all just to stay in the game—there are many losers in nature, and nobody ever wins the long-term.

So, long ago, some sheep decided to take a different approach to the predator question, which gives us the kind of sheep you know from TV:

A far cry from the big-horn, eh?

These sheep have outsourced their security and food problems to shepherds—these are managers who secure for the sheep a life of moderate stress (those herding dogs are always frightening) but largely free from actual violence.

All governments go through periods of decay. Institutional decay is as inevitable as the tide. Any civilization that wishes to survive over the long term must be able to maintain its social fabric (at least on the subject of opportunistic violence) during periods of institutional ferment. We’re not doing that very well.

And by looking at livestock, we find the secret to the ultimate, base reason why our society has proven unable to maintain order when its institutions stumble, however temporarily:

The categorical demonization of violence makes everyone into sheep, who come to depend entirely upon the shepherds, even when wolves creep in around the edges.

We notice the wolves. We vote for people we hope will be shepherds that keep the wolves at bay. We know that the right shepherd, a good shepherd, will make us safe.

A good shepherd will protect the herd. A good shepherd will contain or geld the rambunctious young males to keep them from killing each other over mating opportunities. A good shepherd will make life pleasant, and provide good grass, and predictable economies, and we can rest beneath their watchful eyes.

All the while we forget that, from the point of view of the sheep, there is no such thing as a “good” shepherd—for while a wolf may pick off the occasional sheep, the shepherd grows fat consuming the flesh of the flock.

