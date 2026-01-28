Youtuber and political commentator (and occasional substacker) Sargon of Akkad (a.k.a. Carl Benjamin) impressed me several years back with his uncommonly cogent critique/analysis of the politics presented in Robert A. Heinlein’s Starship Troopers (and its 1997 Paul Verhoeven screen adaptation). As I am the leading world authority on the juvenile novels of Robert A. Heinlein (a collection in which Starship Troopers is the final full-length entry), I figure my endorsement counts for something.

So, when I saw that Sargon released a critique of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire this week, I had to take a gander.

For the record, I am not a fan of George R. R. Martin’s work.

I tried. I really did. I’ve had my own science fiction work compared favorably to his fantasy—I often write complicated characters who live in morally gray worlds and who must navigate ethical or philosophical territory that would turn most people’s hair white.

My book The Resurrection Junket, for example, is a hard SF adventure story that spends a lot of time raising questions about the continuity of self and the nature of the soul in a world where psychopaths are considered desirable mission commanders.

It’s kind of heavy.

My quibble with GRRM is not the darkness of his Hyborean-style Middle Earth-ish world. It’s a lot more basic than that:

I don’t like his voice.

I don’t enjoy the way he writes action. I don’t enjoy the way he writes dialogue. I don’t enjoy his sense of mise-en-scène. His writing style is just not in line with my aesthetics in a thousand little ways that probably have more to do with me being a picky bastard than the quality of his work. I write novels, and am thus an unreasonably difficult reader to please.

When I first bounced off ASOIF, I found this very annoying. I quite like the guy personally, and I hadn’t read a good epic fantasy series in many-a-moon. Given his attempt to apply realpolitik to a fantasy world, I was very interested in his project…though in retrospect it did save me from the years of frustrated anticipation that has plagued his fans.

But because my reasons for disliking GRRM’s work are so idiosyncratic, I find myself fascinated with the sorts of critiques he provokes.

You can watch Sargon’s take here if you want—if you don’t, fear not, I will summarize.

In brief, Sargon argues that, in pursuing a realist approach to fantasy-world politics, Martin has revealed himself to be a nihilist whose nihilism has robbed his story of heart and rendered it impossible to finish. Tolkien, by contrast, was an idealist, and it’s his idealism that makes The Lord of the Rings compelling.

Sargon approvingly endorses political idealism, even invoking Woodrow Wilson’s failed foreign policy as evidence that idealism is proper politics, and also necessary for good art.

He is wrong on every count—and understanding why he’s wrong actually offers a strange light in the dark and confusing times in which we find ourselves.

Realism and Idealism

What do you think of when you hear the term “idealism”?

You might hear a synonym for “aspiration.” After all, we often describe people who want to make the world a better place as “idealists.” Such people have an ideal in their head, and they’re willing to bend reality to make it fit their ideal. These are the kinds of people who move the world forward. We might also call them “visionaries” or “great men.”

You might hear a description of a Manichean moral vision—an idealist knows right from wrong; good from evil. These things are eternal verities that might get muddled and muddied in our everyday reality, but in the end it’s the people who understand that good and evil are real, objective things who are able to keep the flame of goodness through the darkness of the world.

Or you might hear a word that invokes a picture of “the way things ought to be.” In my ideal world, for example, dogs live forever and that first day catching up with old friends never has to end. Coffee never gets cold, tea never gets warm, and too much good food doesn’t make you fat.

Idealism—especially idealism in politics—is a mixture of all these things. The aspirational component is spiritual, the moral vision is…well, moral, and the final portion is emotional and prescriptive.

Political idealism dates all the way back to Plato, whose book The Republic laid the philosophical and moral basis for technocracy (i.e. rule by experts) and has been used for thousands of years by rulers who seek to create perfect or perfectible societies. The Athenian Greeks were an idealistic people who infected the world with their idealism through the empire of Alexander the Great.

Realism, on the other hand, enters the extant record of political discourse with Plato’s student (and ideological opposite) Aristotle. You can read his book on the subject (called, appropriately enough, Politics) here. Aristotle approached politics very like any other natural science: the political operator should observe what works, and govern efficiently according to the duties he owes his subjects. To do otherwise is not only (in Aristotle’s view) unethical, it’s likely to invite disaster.

The Greek democracies (which all collapsed fairly quickly) were idealist societies.

Rome, on the other hand, was ruthlessly realistic (and, as a consequence, lasted nearly a thousand years).

With the fall of Rome, realism (for the most part) took a back seat to idealisms of various species until the Enlightenment, when a republican political philosopher in Florence took it upon himself to record everything he had learned and observed about how to effectively rule people. The book he produced was The Prince. His name? Niccolo Machiavelli.

Yes, that’s the same book from which we get the term “Machiavellian,” which we use to refer to ruthlessly domineering and manipulative people/environments. We even named a psychological “dark” trait after poor old Niccolo—it’s characterized by manipulativeness, indifference to morality, lack of empathy, and a calculated focus on self-interest.

Machiavelli’s work caused a scandal because it dared to discuss the mechanics of power in utilitarian terms. What happens to a ruler who is loved, but not feared? Feared, but not loved? What tools does a prince have at his disposal to impose his will? How must he conduct himself if he wishes not to lose his power? Can he rule well without being concerned about protecting his power?

This ran against the accepted wisdom of the era, wherein the Church advocated a style of governance rooted in Christian ethics and governed by chivalric codes. If a ruler conformed to the will of God, his kingdom would be blessed. To actually show how power works in a naked, straight-up way to anyone who could afford (and read) a book was seen as the equivalent of dropping a loaded gun into a nursery.

Realism is (as you can see from Sargon’s critique) anathema to idealists. It’s vulgar. It’s dirty. It’s ruthless. It holds (or attempts to hold) no illusions about the way the world works. It prizes results over process—the ends that an action achieves are seen to justify the action’s necessity…or condemn its use.

In the idealist frame, killing an enemy in their sleep or stabbing them in their back is evidence of low character.

In a realist frame, if you meet a man intent on murdering you and raping your wife and children, you’re a fool not to stick your dagger through his ribs the moment his back is turned.

That’s pretty strong medicine, and that’s nowhere near the darkest place that realism can take you.

Bearing that in mind, it makes sense that one might be tempted to consider realism evil—or at least empty.

Unfortunately, among the many cruel lessons of the twentieth century is this:

Realism, both in politics and in the personal world, is less cruel and rapacious than idealism.

The Death of Dreams

George R. R. Martin is a Boomer liberal. That’s not meant as an insult, but as an accurate description of a comprehensive worldview.

The worldview is one that was formed in the post-WW2 era in one of the most propaganda-ridden environments in American history (discussed in chapters 5, 6, and 7 of my series Unfolding the World). Boomer liberals grew up (literally) on the Disney version of history. In the world according to Walt Disney’s productions of the era, Francis Marion was the Swamp Fox of the Revolution—a brilliant patriot who fought against the evil Redcoats in the swamps of South Carolina. Davy Crockett was the King of the Wild Frontier. Daniel Boone was a courageous outdoorsman who never set a moral foot wrong. The Founding Fathers were noble men of a single mind. The American project was a moral project aimed at bringing liberty and justice for all to the whole world.

This America would never send the National Guard to massacre striking workers. Its soldiers would never participate in the rape and murder of civilians in wartime. It would never overthrow elected governments to set up military juntas for the benefit of a fruit company. It wouldn’t experiment on its own citizens, or stage a false flag to justify getting involved in a war.

But, of course, the real America has done all these things (as I document extensively in my article Lifting the Veil). The real America, for all it’s incredible achievements (both technological and moral), has always been a ruthless, amoral actor on the international stage, has always fought with itself over who deserves to enjoy the blessings of liberty and who deserves to be ground under the boot heel.

Put yourself, then, in the shoes of a middle-class Baby Boomer in the mid-1950s. You’ve grown up in a world that looks perfect, that tells you at every turn about its morality and the importance of its standards and ideals. You believe it, you’re proud of it, you pledge allegiance to it every day in school.

And then you reach Jr. High, and you see a young president murdered on live TV. You reach High School, and on television you begin to see actual footage from the Vietnam War. Dead babies, dead women, extreme violence the likes of which your highly-sheltered mind can barely conceive. You reach college and you begin to hear rumors that the government is experimenting on its own soldiers—maybe you have a friend whose father was deliberately dosed with uranium in order that the Pentagon could study radiation poisoning.

You’re proud to be an American…but the process of growing up has gradually stripped from you everything you understood about what it means to be American. You’ve lost faith, because your faith was all based on lies. You have only one alternative left: you need another guide to the moral order of the universe. You gravitate towards a light, Americanzed form of communism emerging on the American New Left—a new idealism that promises to bring about a future reality of truth and justice and freedom for all. America can be the place you were told it always was.

This is the arc that all boomer liberals experienced, to one extent or another (if anything, I’m soft-pedaling how brutal it was). And, as a consequence, beginning in the late 1960s a strain of fiction emerges on the arts-and-letters scene that tries desperately to understand how to reconcile American ideals and morality with the grim realities of politics (and of everyday life).

The world of Westeros is GRRM’s attempt to reconcile these apparently incompatible realities. He sums it up in his rhetorical question “What is Aragorn’s tax policy?” which is a clever way of saying “How can government policy produce just rule? Because we can’t seem to figure it out.”

The “nihilism” that Sargon decries is not realism or anything like it.

It is, instead, a desperation born of disillusionment. It’s the cry of a mind-and-soul caught forever upon the point of apostasy, unwilling to let go of the idealism that has proved false and thus unable to go forward and build a new, more accurate (dare I say “realistic”?) worldview.

You can’t let go of a loved one if you won’t admit they’re dead or gone, and that their absence hurts. That’s just as true of dogs as it is of children as it is of spouses as it is of ideologies as it is of gods.

The dead, when unmourned, become ghosts that will not give up the haunt.

Generations of Butchered Men

Consider another author—one that Sargon himself raises in comparison.

JRR Tolkien was born fifty years earlier than George RR Martin. He was orphaned at a young age, raised by a rather severe priest who interfered with his attempts to court the woman who eventually became Mrs. Tolkien, and spent his young life immersed in books and languages (and walking in the woods) as a way to escape the pain and difficulty of his life.

Then, just as he was getting his feet under him as a young adult, he was sent away to war. He spent years in the trenches of Europe, and endured the worst battle of the war (the Battle of the Somme)—and, in the trenches of the Somme, he lost more than his closest friends; he lost his faith in England.

Living cheek-by-jowl with other officers and with enlisted men, he found himself impressed by the character and intelligence of the working classes and appalled by the shallowness, cowardice, and cruelty of his peers. The class system—the basis of social and political order in the British Empire—came crashing down around him.

Like everyone else who was there, Tolkien emerged from the Somme a changed man. His romantic view of his country-of-birth and of the heroism of war was dashed, his reverence for royalty and aristocracy in shambles. While he remained a loyal Englishman and a devout, conservative, and traditional Catholic to his dying day, he nonetheless retreated into pagan myths and languages, seeking the voice of God in the pages of old epics written by men who never knew Christianity.

His politics changed as well. Due to the experiences of his youth, he’d already been a pastoralist suspicious of modernity. By the time of the publication of The Lord of the Rings, this loyal veteran of the greatest Empire in history (to that time) was was a self-described political anarchist, and the politics implicit in his tales directly contributed to the 1960s counter-cultural revolutions that gave rise to the environmental movement which has, so diligently, worked to destroy the modern technological West. Apologists for Tolkien consider this a silly mistake on the part of adherents to the New Left (such as GRRM), but it wasn’t. They saw in Tolkien’s work a mirror of the burning hatred that they felt for the people who exploited nature, enslaved peoples, shattered illusions, upended myths, and ended goodness in the name of profit and power.

Tolkien, it must be said, was never comfortable with this association. He himself had reconciled himself to life in the modern world, content that he had no power to change it in the short term. Instead, he took it upon himself to create the kind of myth that could inspire future generations of Englishmen to prioritize what he considered the essentially English values: the primacy of home and hearth, the virtues of courage and uprightness, the value of forests and nature, and the importance of answering to duty when it calls.

He gravitated (at least in his stories) to monarchism because the quality of a monarchic rule (at least in a medieval context) is directly dictated by the character and priorities of the monarch. Aragorn is a good ruler because Aragorn is a good man who understands sacrifice and takes his obligation as the patriarch of his country seriously—and because he gives honor to the women in his circle (Eowyn, Arwen, etc.) and does not interfere in their spheres of power.

That kind of world—if indeed it ever existed—was long gone by the time Tolkien put pen to paper, and Tolkien knew it. He mourned it, and memorialized it, and he ended his epic with the returning hero hobbits killing the modernist rulers of the Shire and razing their industrial works to the ground.

This is not realism—but it’s not idealism either, except in the very shallow sense of “wish-fulfillment” or “gestalt revenge.” This is something deeper, more centered, and more mature:

Nihilism.

When JRR Tolkien’s idealism was stripped entirely from him, he was man enough to look around at a modern world filled with political idealists—Lenin, Trotsky, Moussolini, Roosevelt, Hitler—and decided the correct option was to choose “none.” He believed in no great political program. He believed politics capable of nothing important, and certainly not of much good.

And he was not the only author of his era to understand that nihilism was the correct—and possibly the only viable—approach to politics.

The other great epic fantasist of the mid-20th century was Frank Herbert. Like Tolkien, he also lost his parents early (to alcoholism rather than to death) and was raised by surrogates. He escaped from the pain of his childhood by tromping about in the forest and developing a love of nature and ecology. He also served in the military and was seriously injured during his tour, and became a deeply religious man in his adulthood (Zen rather than Catholicism). He was American political idealist and operator who, after working as a speechwriter for politicians on both sides of the aisle, came to understand the folly of political idealism.

He wrote his most famous epic, Dune, as a cautionary tale against people who present themselves as heroes and saviors (i.e. idealism), revealing as he did the cold mechanical calculation that goes into the art of controlling of the public.

If Machiavelli wrote for princes in the hopes that access to the tools of power would allow them to rule effectively and ethically (and he did), Herbert wrote for the public to show them the reality of how great corporations, cabals, political power factions, and interest groups push them around like pawns on a chessboard. The powerful “heroes” in Herbert’s world creak and fail because even superhumans cannot easily bear the responsibility of knowing too much, or of living in a world where duty and power mean choosing to forego love, connection, and vulnerability. The machine consumes everyone, high and low alike—the myths that emerge from propaganda and memory are all that survives to sustain civilization…and, maybe, that’s enough.

The High Price of Hope

If one were to believe pop-psychology, the dependable result of psychic trauma (i.e. deep emotional wounding) is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Were this true, we should expect to see a world where people do not crawl out of the trenches of the Somme and write books that define popular consciousness for generations to come, achieving a cultural status that surpasses the Arthurian mythos (which Tolkien detested).

Were this true, we should expect a world where women who are raped are truly and permanently ruined, rather than frequently going on to have families, successful careers, or happy lives. We should expect that the children of slaves would not to go on to revolutionize agriculture, or rule empires. We should expect that people would not go from having their cities nuked, their civilization destroyed, and their god killed to dominating the automotive and electronics and entertainment industries within three generations.

The human norm is not PTSD. It’s post-traumatic growth. Living systems respond to difficulty by growing stronger. The bones of a hiker are stronger than the bones of a desk-worker, which are stronger still than the bones of an astronaut, because bones grow in response to stress. They only break when stressed acutely—too much pressure, concentrated to sharply, for the bone to have time to grow into its task.

Trauma can break people, of course. It can break them when they receive too much of it, targeted to an area where they are not prepared for it. But even most people who are broken by the trauma of war, or rape, or child abuse find a way, eventually, to grow stronger and better in response. Show me a man who has never known heartbreak, loss, grief, betrayal, and ruin and I’ll show you a man who can’t be trusted in the pinch.

But trauma is worst—and most consuming—when it is not accepted.

In the pilot episode of Deep Space Nine, Commander Benjamin Sisko is tasked with explaining to eternal creatures how linear time shapes human experience. The task seems to go well, until, while trapped in the eternal realm of the alien creatures, he finds himself returning time and again to the moment that Jennifer—his wife—died. The creatures don’t bring him there—his mind returns there of its own accord. His soul has spent years trapped in that moment because he refuses to accept that it happened. To accept her death, he would have to admit that his future would not contain her. He would, in some sense, be causing her to finally disappear from the world, because he wouldn’t be carrying her ghost around in his mind.

Dude did not get off with an easy pilot episode like some captains I could mention.

This intuition is a magical one (literally), and its common in humacognition. We find it in the mysticism of “manifesting,” and in the old expression “Speak of the devil, and he will appear” (or, if you’re young enough, the taboo around saying “Voldemort”).

In the social world, denial is a powerful form of magic. It can prevent people from seeing things that are plainly present—and breaking the spell of denial forces everyone around to suddenly experience the world-as-it-is.

The magic of idealism is that it creates an illusory social or emotional reality on credit, in the hopes that if we believe in something hard enough it will materialize—maybe it will come as if by magic. Maybe the belief will inspire people to act to bring the ideals into being.

But when the ideals are unworkable, when they are delusional, when nothing at all can be done to make them true, something else creeps in. When the expropriation or expulsion or extermination of the Jews does not suddenly make your nation just and strong, when the granting of equal rights does not suddenly make people equal in achievement or wisdom, when the rights of the people to vote makes it impossible to create a socialist utopia, the idealist is faced with a choice:

Find a way to re-engineer reality, or let the dream die.

People like George RR Martin are too moral to allow themselves to join the chorus of naysayers. They are compelled to find a way to bring about heaven on earth (or a realistic simulacrum).

They must make it so.

If they don’t, they must admit that the evils that disturbed their dream—the people that betrayed them by lying about the way the world works and then sent their friends to the jungles to die (or to become psychically trapped there forever), who enforced segregation (both sexual and ethnic), who experimented on soldiers and children, who built weapons powerful enough to destroy the world and who enslaved everyone to debt and conformity—might have been more complicated than they seemed. The people behind them might have understood something the idealist didn’t.

And if you admit that, you must at least be willing to entertain the possibility that some of those evil things were the best available option. If you then wish to prove those things were unjustifiable, you must actually put yourself in the shoes of the people who did them.

Voltaire famously said “To understand all is to forgive all.” I don’t believe he was correct—but there is, nonetheless, an element of truth in what he said. If one is to judge another fairly, especially one who has wronged you, one must take on the simulation of that person’s choices and figure out where (or if) they went wrong. There is always a danger, when doing so, that you reach a conclusion against your own interest—and, even if you don’t, your new understanding may cost you the ability to resent the person that you nonetheless legitimately condemn.

The mass graves of the 20th century were filled by idealists—60-80 million by communists, 6-10 million by fascists, and a further 100-200 million by liberal democracies and fascists and communists who fought wars among themselves to decide whose ideals were the right ones. Many (and maybe most) of the people who pulled those triggers, dropped those bombs, subverted those elections, ran those extermination camps, and charged from those trenches did so because they believed in the ideals championed by their leaders.

Idealism is poison. It always has been. When revealed for what it is, resentment is its natural fruit and sole consolation. It is the final spring in the trap that closes around the idealist’s mind.

In dark times such as the ones we live in, hope is precious. Hope is sought. It’s natural to want to find it, or manufacture it, so that we can endure.

But hope is not what it purports to be. It is not “a reason to go on”; it is not a conviction of rightness. It is a wish—a dream—that somehow, something better will come along.

Tolkien understood this, both as a soldier and as a man who located his hope in a spiritual realm beyond this world, and he worked the poison of hope into the fabric of his fictional world. The whisperings of Grima Wormtoungue were laced through with hope of deliverance, of Saruman’s protection, of a stately decline for Theoden. The downfall of Denathor was accomplished through raising his hopes, then dashing them mercilessly. The corruption of Gollum was wrapped up in the dream of some day possessing the Ring. Boromir’s need for hope brings him to ruin.

The hobbits and the Fellowship, on the other hand, set out on their fool’s errand without hope of completing it (explicitly). When Frodo finds his secret hopes dashed after Gandalf falls as Khazad-dum [sp], Aragorn corrects him sternly:

“We must do without hope.”

Determination and realism, it turns out, works a lot better than hope and idealism for the peoples of Middle-Earth, as it does for us in the real world.

It also protects us from ruin.

Hope is the apple on the forbidden tree. Appetizing, pacifying, and irresistible. As long as there is hope, it is possible to resist the knowledge that an ideal is unattainable. Maybe you can find a way to build a truly just society from materials such as you find in power-seeking humans. Maybe, if you stretch the search out over enough books in your fantasy world, you can find that deeply-buried spark of goodness and benevolence that can shine out and defeat evil without having to employ vengeance, or aggression, or subversion, or propaganda, or any of the other brutal tools of power.

Unable to accept that the ideal is unattainable, the idealist is left only with resentment and despair.

And we all know where that leads.

We’re living it right now.

