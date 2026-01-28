Unfolding the World

The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

There's so many nuggets in here, I can't keep track of them all. Sensory overload, I suppose.

But I did want to point to what I see as a common misappropriation concerning America. 'America' is not the federal government, and the federal government is not 'America':

"The real America, for all it’s incredible achievements (both technological and moral), has always been a ruthless, amoral actor on the international stage, has always fought with itself over who deserves to enjoy the blessings of liberty and who deserves to be ground under the boot heel."

The low-down actions you mention ahead of this line were all perpetrated by the federal government, and hidden from Americans. It's easier, these days, to separate fact from fiction, yet we probably know far less than we don't know concerning wht the federal government is up to. And of course, there are always the people who don't want to know.

JBird4049's avatar
JBird4049
14hEdited

Too much for me to intelligently comment on here, but I would suggest that the emotional devastation of the two world wars, the Great Depression, and the Cold War, which was really a hot war kept to a steady simmer, destroyed the foundations that any society, never mind the individual, needs to function.

And instead of acknowledging this destruction, you had many looking for new gods to worship, others insisting that the old gods were still perfectly fine and anyone trying to fix them were bad people, and maybe the majority were just ignoring the fact that emotional, spiritually, and intellectually Western civilization was bleeding out. This emptiness is one of the reasons why ideologies like Neoliberalism, Scientism, DEI or whatever mutant form of pseudo leftism-liberalism, are all treated as religion, the one true and only faith. And what is left of the blood is almost drained out with the gaping wounds not even begun to heal.

