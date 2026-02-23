Like all the build articles, this one has a lot of images and gmail won’t like it, so catch the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com. Read earlier entries in the series at the series page:

I know a painter, but the painter does not know me. She’s a friend-of-a-friend sort, and probably will never even hear my name.

But, nevertheless, I had occasion to think that I could make our mutual friend’s life better by making her life better. She paints landscapes in oils, and her work tells the story of a woman who is familiar with the use of a pallet knife.

Photo by JohanahoJ

I first became familiar with it through the wonderful Dorothy L. Sayers book Five Red Herrings, a murder mystery set in a painter’s community in Scotland in the early 20th century and turning on—of all things—the use of a pallet knife by a landscape painter.

Oil painters use these tools to mix their paints, scoop up big gobs of paint and smear them on a canvas, to texture the resulting paint deposited on the canvas, scrape off excess, and to provide the painting with literal (three-dimensional) texture. Where a watercolorist uses a brush, an oil painter may use a brush, or a stick, or a pallet knife depending on the texture she wishes to achieve.

And, though they’re a lot less disposable than a brush, they do get lost, and sometimes they break (though they don’t really wear out—if you keep track of them and don’t step on them, you can reuse them from now until doomsday).

I therefore found myself thinking:

Every artist I’ve ever known digs stylish tools. What if I were to make a stylish pallet knife to brighten my friend’s friend’s day?

Share

Design Considerations

It’s winter here at the Remote Mountain Hideaway™, and I do my shop work out in the elements.

I wish it were different, and someday it will be (this I vow!), but at this stage of the farmstead build-out, I’m working out of a big tent (for wood) and a glorified gazebo (for metal). Neither of these spaces are heated, and it’s winter in a place where that word actually means something.

In other words, this isn’t the kind of winter that means “Hold on, old chap! Seems a bit nippy out there! Hand me that muffler so I don’t get bitten on the nose by old Jack Frost, eh what?”

It’s the kind of winter where you look outside and think “Holy shit, my eyeballs are going to freeze just looking out the window!”

In that kind of weather, woodworking is miserable. You have to wear thick gloves, so you can’t feel what you’re doing except when you take them off—then you’re racing frostbite. Glues and stains and oils don’t flow or react with the air properly, so you have to do all that stuff inside where the heat is. In my case, “inside” is pretty small, and there are big dogs that share the space with the humans, with all the floating dog hair that implies (and the dog hair always sticks to wet paint, lacquer, shellac, and the like).

Metalworking, on the other hand, is pretty damn pleasant. The 2000 degree heat that blasts out of the forge warms the unheated shop to the point where you don’t even need a jacket. Sure, your feet will still freeze standing on the frozen dirt floor, but it takes a while because the rest of you is slow-roasting in that glorious, glorious heat.

So my happy place for making this gift was the forge. No wooden handles—I was gonna go full-on integral construction:

A single piece of steel is the only material ingredient. Everything will be sculpted from this single piece of steel.

So I needed to make sure it was the right piece of steel.

Interviewing the Brain Trust

I am not a painter. Aside from a very short and ill-advised watercolors class in college, I haven’t painted anything on a canvas since the days of fingerpainting in gradeschool. Had I only known about neoprimitivism then, I could’ve made a bundle on the high-class New York money laundering art gallery circuit. This means I know exactly nothing about pallet knives beyond what I already disclosed above.

I’ve never held one. I don’t recall even ever seeing one in person.

I don’t have one ready to hand to use as a model.

So I had to talk to someone who did.

Fortunately, up here on the Mountain of Great Remoteness™, there are three artists who live nearby. I bribed them with coffee and muffins and grilled them with great depth and deliberation about the ins and outs of pallet knives.

How long were the blades? Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches, depending. Most artists keep a variety of sizes around.

How long were the handles? About 2-3 inches—substantial enough to hold on to, small enough to be able to wield in any orientation.

Could I borrow one, or see one? No, they’re in storage/at the studio/why would I let a crazy bearded blacksmith touch my precious art tools, weirdo?!?

Would you like it if someone forged you an ornate steel pallet knife with a good grip? OMG that would be wonderful! I love tools that feel like works of art themselves. Will you make me one?

So much for the coffee and muffins bribe.

Material Selection and Prep

My neighborhood research was, fortunately, not useless. In addition to the above, I learned something crucial that I’d not have guessed otherwise:

The blade of the knife needs to be springy so that it can bend and twist on the canvas rather than, for example, poking through it and ripping it to shreds like a dime-store remake of Captain Blood.

Therefore, I need to select an alloy of steel that can do this job. My meager metallurgical mastery must maximize if I’m to pull off this project.

For those of you who aren’t in the know:

“Steel” isn’t really a material—it’s more of a class of materials in which iron and carbon are the key ingredients. The amount of carbon makes a huge difference in the way the steel behaves. Mild Steel (1080) has almost no carbon at all, while knife steels have a lot of carbon (up to 1% or more). Other alloying elements (manganese, chromium, vanadium, silicon, cobalt, tungsten, whatever) are used to increase toughness, or springiness, or rust-resistence, or hardenability, or whatever, and the ratios of these elements really matter if you’re wanting a steel to serve a particular function beyond the very basic (like a coat hook) or the purely decorative (like a chess set).

For a pallet knife, I needed something with a lot of carbon and a bit of manganese, and without much tungsten or cobalt. Spring steel would do the job well—and, as luck would have it, I have a relationship with a mechanic’s trash heap (don’t worry, it’s consensual and I always wear gloves). A little dumpster diving gave me a lovely big rig suspension spring made out of 1/2” round 5160 spring steel (I identified it with a heat treat test—long story).

A little bit of angle grinder work and I had more than enough to work with for my pallet knife.

Then it was time to light the forge, much to the delight of my frozen fingertips.

A few minutes of warming up and I got the thing hammered out straight, then hot-cut it to the length I needed.

The shorter of those two segments is what I needed for the first one. My research-subjects’ bribes would come out of the longer segment once I had the whole procedure worked out.

Forging

One of the tricky bits about integral tools (whether they’re all-metal knives, keychains, hair pins, chisels, or this new critter here) is properly apportioning and dividing a single piece of material.

If you look back at the sample pallet knife shot at the beginning of this article, you’ll notice that the basic shape of a pallet knife looks a bit like a barbell: there’s a lot of material at one end, then a skinny little portion, then a lot of material again at the far end.

So, step 1: Make this thing a bit like a barbell. I heated it up and smushed it long ways (several times on each end) so that I could get two flared ends that would give me the material I needed where I needed it.

Once I had good thick flares on both ends, I broke out the guillotine tool. This is a home-made tool that looks like this:

The vertical post (left side) that holds it together has a shank that sinks into the hardy hole. On the right side of the tool are a pair of pockets that hold the dies, which are changeable. The bottom die stays still—the top die slides up and down. When you insert a workpiece between them and hammer down from the top, the dies make impressions on both the top and the bottom.

A useful little gadget for making symmetrical impressions in the metal…but it would be more useful if the tolerances were narrower. After building it a couple months ago, I’ve found that the die holders need to be a lot tighter to get the results I want, so a rebuild-tweak is on my (very long) to-do list. You can see the cost in imprecision that the current tool exacts by looking at the place where the dies meet. They should be perfectly aligned, but they are sliding over each other. This means that I don’t get the symmetry I want, which, in turn, means more clean-up later.

However, since I intend to do file-work on this piece once it’s done, I don’t mind the cleanup work; it’s already baked in—and I do need what this tool can do for me.

I need to make some deep marks to separate the three segments from one another—the handle, the stem, and the blade—and, a few whacks in the guillotine tool with the angled dies gives me the partial cuts I’m looking for.

With the material thusly marked and at least partly isolated, I could get on with squaring up the stock and making the handle. Square stock is easier to work than round stock, so for most forging applications you often wind up going from round to square even if your destination is round. In the case of this piece, the blade end will be flat, the stem in the middle will be round, and the handle will work from square—nonetheless I wound up doing almost all of the forging on the square because, frankly, it’s just faster. Changing the cross section from square to round to hexagon to octagon and back and forth is one of the basic early skills you learn with the hammer, so it’s no big deal if you wind up working with the wrong cross-sectional shape at some point.

Now, to make it really pop (and be comfortable in the hand), I decided I was going to go with a grooved twist handle. This provides plenty of grip, but is easy to manipulate, and it looks unexpectedly classy.

First step, score deep lines down each of the four flat sides of the handle-to-be. You can do this with either a grinder or a chisel, but since my chisel skills need work (and grinding wheels cost money), I decided to do it with the chisel.

It took about one heat per side to cut the grooves in. Once they were in, I set my vise and twisting wrench up on the cold workpiece (if you call 400-700f “cold”). Then I threw the piece back in the forge and let it soak until it hit a nice bright yellow heat (around 1800-1900f) took it out, and stuck it in the vise.

Twisting the square away.

By the way, if you’re considering getting into this hobby, don’t bother trying to buy a twisting wrench. They’re easy to forge for specific sizes of bar, and if you’re working in-between sizes or with a lot of variable material, you can just do what I did for the twisting wrench in the pictures above: Weld a piece of steel tube to the end of an adjustable crescent wrench.

Anyhow, at 180 degrees the twist looked about right to my eye, so the piece came out of the vise and went back into the forge.

Alas, my photographer abandoned me for the next few steps as it was lunch time and she had chef duty, so while she was gone I drew out the stem and the blade so that it looked like this:

Not very auspicious yet, but it’s getting close to done, notwithstanding the sudden appearance of lunch.

Hot tip for eating a hot lunch in a wintertime forge: use some forge bricks or a forge door that’s been heating in the fire to keep your dish warm while you eat.

Also, never underestimate the restorative value of hot, chili-crisp covered pork ramen made by a genuine Japanese chef.

With the blacksmith fueled, it was time to get the final tweaks to the shape of the pallet knife. This meant drawing and thinning out the middle section (neck) a little more, flattening the blade, and—crucially—getting the right angle on the neck.

For this last, I wound up using a tool that regular readers will remember from the Fairy Bridge build article: the step fuller.

I used the transition between that iron bar and the anvil to create the corner to step-down the blade, giving me a final shape with the right proportions.

Last forging step: the heat treat.

When steel heats up to a certain temperature, the crystalline structure changes to something very tight and uniform, giving it much greater strength and hardness than it would otherwise have. Unfortunately, if you let it cool back down to room temperature, that structure changes back to the normal loose-and-soft room-temperature structure—if you want that tight-and-hard structure, you have to keep it hot (at which point it’s pliable like play dough, which is why you can forge it). To make steel hard enough to spring back from bending, or to hold an edge, you have to preserve that high-temperature crystal structure at low temperatures.

This you do through rapidly cooling the hot metal—so rapidly that the crystals can’t relax, and get frozen in place. The process is called “quenching,” and, for most steels, it’s done by plunging the hot metal into a liquid bath.

5160 hardens wonderfully in canola oil (or just about any oil), so that’s what this piece got. I thermocycled the whole piece to make sure the grain structure was uniform, and then I heated the blade and stem to critical temperature and plunged it into the oil.

Grinding and Polishing

With the forging portion done, I now had to turn this thing into something beautiful. I won’t say it was exactly like polishing a turd, but there was certainly a lot of polishing involved.

The transition from the handle to the stem is particularly rough (because of those crooked dies in the guillotine tool), and the blade is about 1/16th of an inch thick (it needs to be thinner than paper). So to the grinder we go!

Sandpaper bands spinning at a few thousand feet per second helped me fix that transition, refine the shape of the blade, and begin to thin things out.

And, while I was there near the vise, I took a file to the end of the handle to give it a bit more pizzazz (this wouldn’t have been possible had I also hardened the handle).

Now, if you look back a couple pictures you’ll notice that that blade, while thin, isn’t “thinner than paper.” There’s a point beyond which you can’t go on a power grinder without risking accidentally blowing through your material and ruining the project. So, to finish this puppy, I needed to do hand sanding and polishing.

A lot of it.

Hours, literally, to get it dead-flat and paper-thin.

You don’t know hand cramps and shoulder cramps until you’ve sanded your way through 5 grit levels and several episodes of Murder, She Wrote. It’s a kind of hell I wouldn’t wish on anyone who doesn’t really dig the satisfaction of making something beautiful.

Fortunately, I do dig that kind of thing, and the result was actually pretty cool.

Now all it needs is a bit of color.

Last Steps

When you quench steel, the result is very hard-and, just like other hard materials (stone, glass, etc.) it is very brittle.

Palate knives don’t work if they’re not springy, and thinning down that blade isn’t quite enough to accomplish the task. You also have to remove some of the hardness that the quenching fixed in the metal.

And, like so many other things where metal is concerned, this is done with heat.

The process is called tempering. A properly tempered piece of metal is flexible and strong—this is (probably) why, when you lose your ability to bend and spring back with difficult emotions, and your composure breaks, it’s called “losing your temper.”

To temper this kind of spring steel, a couple hours in a 500-550 degree oven is just about right. So the pallet knife went into the broiler on a cookie sheet for a couple hours while I got on with editing my new novel (announcement coming very soon now!).

The finished knife in all its glory.

When the knife emerged, it was a lovely blue on the blade fading to purple-brown on the handle. As metal heats and cools, it oxidizes at different colors. When you deliberately use electricity to create this effect it’s called “anodizing,” but that doesn’t work very well with steel. For steel, we call it “temper coloring.” If I wanted a good mirror finish, I’d polish it off (it’s only a few microns deep), but I thought it looked glorious, so I applied some boiled linseed oil to protect the finished piece from rust and set the thing on the shipping bench to go to its new home.

Now I gotta go do the whole thing again for those neighbors who helped me out. Ah well—it’s a lot of work, but it means that I will be (in some small way) responsible for a lot of new paintings in the world.

That’s a fate I can live with.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

If you’re looking for tales to transfix your imagination, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!

Share