Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

Who am I to judge, BUT...

I see many writers strive to be GENERIC. They want to dovetail seamlessly into the latest thing, and are then disappointed when nobody notices them.

If you want to be visible, then don't blend into the background.

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