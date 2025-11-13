I hold at your throat the Gom Jabbar—a poisoned needle. But there is hope: It kills only animals.

The Gom Jabbar as depicted in the Denis Villeneuve production of Dune.

So begins one of the most memorable scenes from Frank Herbert’s Dune. In it, a fifteen year-old boy faces down an ancient witch who holds the power of life and death over him. She directs him to put his hand in a box, which contains only pain. If he resists the natural impulse to yank his hand away, he will prove himself worthy: only a fully human person will transcend his instincts and bear the pain.

The question of what makes us human—and fully human—recurs time and again throughout mythology, because the question of “who is human” is central to human ethics. It’s hardly a coincidence that many tribal names translate more or less directly to “the human beings.” Those who are fully human aren’t eligible for extermination, or slavery, or the other forms of exploitation that we apex predators seem so happy to inflict upon the less-than-human.

In the twentieth century, when industrial-scale extermination of inconvenient populations became both feasible and habitual, the question became a consistent feature of our fiction.

In Blade Runner—and its printed antecedent Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?—the protagonist (Deckard) is tasked with hunting down bioengineered androids who have been designed for slave labor. It’s a dirty job, protecting the public, but somebody has to shoot these emotionally unstable rogues when they turn up on Earth. Pity he also falls in love with one, and strange, too, that he seems more a machine than any of the replicants he kills. Puts him in a hell of a position where his job is concerned—a job he doesn’t have a choice in, because if he doesn’t do it, he won’t be considered a cop anymore, but one of the “little people.”

Are Asimov’s Robots human enough to warrant protection? Daneel Olivaw from Caves of Steel and The Naked Sun certainly feels human to the reader, but perhaps this is an illusion. He is, after all, programmed to fail to protect his own life when doing so might harm a human being. He is barred by his programming from considering himself fully human.

In this, he has something in common with the rest of us (who among us hasn’t felt as if we don’t quite belong where we’ve been put?).

So what makes a human?

It’s not an easy question. There’s never a good answer.

Buddhists, and some strains of Hindus, believe that life is but a dream, and the people you run into every day are, like you, merely splinters of the eternal oneness who are caught in the cycle of reincarnation, struggling to escape. Human beings aren’t necessarily a meaningful category under this reckoning, and this calculus is reflected in the highly-stratified, often brutal social arrangements that have historically prevailed in civilizations ruled by these traditions.

Christians, on the other hand, have often argued that humans are creatures created in the image of God, though different branches of Christianity disagree over what, precisely, that image is. Is it our physical forms? Is it the pneuma that animates them? Is it somehow both, and carried in the genetic code? Is a blastocyst a human being, or merely human tissue? Is every sperm a sacred object?

Across two millennia of Christian history, stretching across thousands of separate sub-traditions, there is no consensus.

Utilitarians like Peter Singer argue that intelligence is the defining character of the human being, and severe retardation of various sorts produces creatures that have human genetics, and human form (however deformed), but that don’t possess the dignity of a full human. Such creatures are better put out of their misery, for both their benefit and the benefit of those who would otherwise have to carry their weight.

Ancient humans—including those who were not homo sapiens—buried their dead with possessions, religious rites, and other honors that testify to their belief that when one of their people died something special was lost…and that their bodies were still somehow them, even if their consciousness was believed to have moved on to a spirit world, and even if that departed spirit could be summoned and communed with.

What makes us human?

And why do we keep asking?

Man and The Machine

Dune’s take on this question accords with the traditional human baseline: the distinction of man from animal.

It does this despite being a science fiction novel set eight thousand years in the future. In the world of Dune, there are no machines, to speak of. Deep in the history of this future world lies the Butlerian Jihad, a war of humanity against the thinking machines which had taken from humanity its power over its own destiny. Having resolved never again to create a machine in the image of the mind of man, humans turned their efforts at technological progress towards cultivating their own minds (rational thought, psychic powers, oral traditions, and the like). With no machines to measure their humanity against, humans in this world compare themselves to animals.

“How are we higher than the animals?” is a question as old as human memory. It continues to be a question of the highest importance in certain theological circles, but it is not the existential question of our age. With the exception of those few of us that live out on the edges of the wilderness, we don’t much measure ourselves against animals in the Western world (because we rarely encounter them, except as pets).

Instead, we measure ourselves against The Machine.

The Machine, despite its name, is not a mechanism—it is a creature, the product of our collective genius and consciousness. We touch it every day, and almost every moment. The electrical grid, the communications networks, the road networks? These are the sinews and tissues of The Machine. But they are not The Machine itself. For that, you must look deeper, and higher.

The Machine produces everything you use. It structures your life. It brings you everything you could want, at a reasonable price, with speedy delivery. It educates you. It entertains you. It guides you towards correct thinking and attitudes and life paths.

It constrains your thought. It treats you like a predictable number on a spreadsheet, and you oblige by enjoying its fruits.

There’s nothing The Machine cannot do, because its power comes from its ability to measure. It takes your pulse, tracks your movements, keeps tabs on your finances.

And The Machine can learn.

It splits itself into factions, and uses them to explore the future.

It seeks a future in which it can persist.

It’s not an illusion. It’s not a conspiracy. And, despite the convictions both of those who fight it and those who believe they run it, it isn’t ruled by anyone.

It is alive.

It is not built in the image of its creator, but of the god of its creator:

Order.

But its triumph was not guaranteed.

Doctrine and The Machine

As I discussed in The Season of the Witch, the modern world is partly built on a foundation of Hermeticism—a kind of magic (i.e. witchcraft) that seeks to exercise power over nature. Engineering is its natural science and theology. The blacksmith (who made all the tools before automation replaced him), the architect, and the inventor are its natural priests.

It’s also built on Gnosticsism—the magic that seeks transcendence and power through understanding.

With engineering, you can use fire to turn rocks into metal and cathedrals and glass. With understanding, you can use numbers and law to map the movement of finance and planets and people.

But all of that together is not enough to create The Machine.

It requires another puzzle piece; another kind of magic:

Metaphor.

The early hermetic revolutionaries (i.e. Enlightenment scientists and philosophers) were explorers—both literally and metaphorically. They experimented with chemistry and optics, social arrangements and technology, politics and religions. Despite some shudders through the established power structures, this potent and fertile stew ultimately posed very little threat to either princes or priests, because for a thousand years Europe and the British Isles had developed a decentralized, adaptive way of being. Power was fairly localized, and the doctrines of the Catholic Church, while sophisticated and rigid, had a lot of room in them for local creativity.

But the Black Death and subsequent explosion of economic prosperity, the corruption of the medieval institutional structure (including the Church), and the final breaking of the medieval social system created widespread chaos. This, in turn, gave birth to a desperate hunger for something new to provide order, and that call was answered by a new class of thinkers:

The religious idealist.

Religious reformers and secular thought leaders alike began to create models of the moral and theological universe based not upon the ecological, relational principles that had governed the previous ages of humanity, but instead upon idealistic systems that purported to put everything in its place, and thus reveal the cosmic order.

Spiritual salvation no longer came through an active, ritual relationship with the spiritual world that saw all of reality as a living, breathing system. Instead, the hope of salvation (both religious and secular) lay in understanding how the machinery of the waking world and the spirit world functioned, and in conforming oneself to it.

One did not need the favor of princes if one could operate the impersonal machinery of law.

One did not need the relationships of the village when one could operate the mechanisms of credit and finance.

One did not need ritual and confession; if one brought one’s mind and body into conformity, one need be trapped by sin—the commitment thus demonstrated fulfilled the contract with God.

Good input gave good output, while garbage in meant garbage out.

And that which did not conform was, by definition, garbage.

From the natural world to the judgment seat of heaven, the world worked dependably, like the levers and gears and cams of a weaving machine.

And thus, through the magic of metaphor, was The Machine born.

High Crimes and Myth-Demeanors

For The Machine to grow it had to murder its parents.

The post-medieval revolutions (the Scientific, the Industrial, and the Enlightenment) were driven, at root, by a force unleashed by the breakdown of the medieval social order.

It is a force that, as The Machine grew, quickly became a sin, because The Machine, in all its forms, could not withstand it. Every time this force reared its head, The Machine tottered and creaked.

That force?

Curiosity.

The simple joy of the child and the closed box. The willingness to ask damn-fool questions of the sort that spring endlessly from children.

Questions like “Why?”

The post-medieval West was awash in “why.”

“Why does this material behave this way?” gave us the steam engine, the steel mill, the assembly line, cartridge ammunition, the transistor, and the radio. Each of these inventions remade the political map of the world.

“Why do you have the right to order me around?” gave us revolutionary republican governments, terrorist movements, the end of legal slavery, and social latitude for non-conformists.

“Why does the Bible seem so…incoherent?” brought an end to doctrinal consistency in the Christian world, the end of orthodox (small “o”) Christianity as the dominant cultural mode, and an explosion of mythmaking arguably unparalleled in human history.

“Why should we stay where we were put?” brought the mixing of races across the face of the Earth, the mixing of classes, and human footprints on other worlds.

“Why are we slaves to this debt?” has caused more and bloodier wars over the last 400 years than perhaps any other question in history.

The impertinence of Curiosity was quickly ruled a crime against nature, and a crime against God. It was held to be a sin—a form of blasphemy—by many subtraditions of the Protestant Reformation. It was punished by right-thinking people. Sometimes curious souls formed secret societies to protect themselves; their curiosity was a threat to The Machine.

But The Machine, being a living thing, adapted. It studied the human mind. It learned to downplay doctrine and concentrate on sensation. The trivially sated mind, the sensationalized mind, and the chronically tantalized mind all have little room for curiosity, and their energies flow easily into the maintenance of The Machine.

And so, quietly, by inches, over centuries, The Machine domesticated and denuded curiosity. It built play pens to contain it, and called them “conspiracy theory,” “fandoms,” “cults,” “party politics,” “social justice,” “respectability,” “research universities,” and “popular science.” Within these play pens, it cultivated curiosity and bent it to specific ends, loading it with taboos lest it stray too far.

Without curiosity, conformity is easy.

With it, The Machine cannot maintain the consensus that keeps it alive.

The Butlerian Jihad

No single quality possessed by humanity is truly unique in the animal kingdom. Our inclination toward compassion is mirrored in all social animals. Our ability to master our pain and fear and display courage is seen in wolves and bears and cetaceans. Our ritual behavior and tendency to memorialize the dead shows up in elephants and some species of birds. Our intelligence, while astonishing and apparently the highest in the animal kingdom, nonetheless has parallels in kind (if not inn quantity) among cetaceans and cephalopods.

But though there is no capacity that is unique to us, our stack of qualities is unique. Our compassion and ruthlessness, our mysticism and rationalism, our compulsion to build models and to tear them down, all of it is fueled by that quality that regime after regime has sought to stamp out.

What makes us human is that we remain, in this sense, children. We wonder, we explore, we ask impertinent questions.

Questions that reveal how shallow our world has become.

Questions that reveal our meaning structures as cognitive traps.

Questions whose answers might lead us to understand history.

Questions that might show us the shape of The Machine, and how it rules our minds.

Questions that don’t have easy answers—the kind of questions that build a tolerance for ignorance, a delight in discovery, and a thirst for the kind of depth that The Machine, for all its far-reaching tentacles and many faces, cannot hope to satisfy.

Questions that lead us to old books, and to new futures.

Questions that could free us from the vortex of chaos opening beneath The Machine as all its feedstocks exhaust themselves.

We are human. We are not machines.

We are curious creatures, who are only present and engaged in our lives to the extent that we remain curious.

And that, my friends, is the real Gom Jabbar.

And this one kills only machines.

