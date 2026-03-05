So, your favorite political punching bags have been swept up in guilt-by-association with the biggest, baddest pimp the world has ever seen (at least in recent memory). He did horrible things for others (like procuring hookers for the world’s elite, some of them underage), he did more horrible things himself (like recruiting molestation victims from a local high school), and he probably did REALLY horrible things in that creepy New Mexico ranch and that bizarreo-o island with the weird temple-looking thing on it.

Imagine the horrible things they might have done! He was probably breeding babies and dissecting them so that he and his depraved friends could eat their intestines as a form of beef jerky, because baby intestines are (apparently) well documented to have mind-expanding properties.

The files say, right there, that they were slicing open people’s legs with scimitars that don’t leave a mark! They use food words in weird code-ish ways! WHY ARE NONE OF THESE PEOPLE GOING TO PRISON FOR THEIR DEVIANT SEXUAL CRIMES?!?

It must be because they’re demon-worshiping Satanists—which is, to say, Jews—and they practice Sabbatean Frankism, and it’s all a great plot to bring the world under the domination of Satan.

This is an old script. I’ve seen it at several times before in national politics my less-than-half-century in this country (more times if you count more local events). And I can tell you right now, based on what I saw in those earlier go-rounds:

They’re gonna get away with it.

The scandal is their escape hatch.

And it only works because you’re a pervert.

The Same Old Story

Once upon a time, a Supreme Court nominee—a moralistic scion of a conservative family—was revealed to be a party animal in his youth. When that didn’t raise any eyebrows, someone materialized alleging that he was once party to a gang rape. The hearings were emotionally fraught and (for the audience, at least) wildly entertaining, but he was confirmed with a party-line vote that was little different from how things would have turned out before the rigmarole. And, somehow, the question of who had paid his student loans and other personal debts (and whom he might therefore owe a favor or twenty) got mostly lost in the noise.

Not long before that, a scandal exploded across the national media: a b-list celebrity was running for public office, and he was caught on tape bragging about how celebrity status changed the social rules around being forward—and even a little rapey—with women. Shortly thereafter (or before—my memory is hazy and I don’t care enough to check) the news broke that this same character had been a client of a prostitute who was now making some serious bucks off talking about his genitals in interviews.

This guy was an outsider to the political class—which (as Carlin noted) is a big club, but a very exclusive one—and his run was endangering the heir apparent to a political dynasty from taking her deserved turn behind the Big Desk. He was supported by a bunch of moralists and bluenoses, so this scandal was guaranteed to ruin him.

It seemed like perfect political calculus. He was a pig, a perv, probably a rapist, and an outsider who had no idea what he was doing, and nobody could possibly take him seriously.

And then, despite his public record of hucksterism and shady business dealings…he won. Nobody expected it (apparently not even him), but he won.

And the people who tried to sink him with sex should have known better, because they experienced exactly the same dynamics back in the 1990s.

Back in the 1990s, the governor of a small state ran for the same public office, and his bluenosed adversaries trotted out a former employee who’d had a long-running relationship with him. They also brought forward an alleged illegitimate son from another relationship, and allegations that he’d harassed and raped a number of women. His enemies frothed at the mouth, and his supporters doubled down. He won the election, and his enemies vowed to remove him from office for his crimes. When he was finally impeached, it was for lying under oath about one of those women (even though plenty of other grounds arguably existed at the time).

Meanwhile, a few years earlier, the entire country was gripped by the certainty that a gigantic network of people, ranging from elites to run-of-the-mill middle class people, were force-breeding young girls, taking their secret babies, sacrificing them in Satanic rituals, and eating their bodies—and it had been going on for decades. The perpetrators allegedly used a combination of drugs and trauma to create suppressed memories which only hypnotherapists and unusually perceptive mothers (who were also diagnosed schizophrenics) could uncover. Young women and teenagers (of both sexes) everywhere were having fits in which they recalled violent, sadistic rapes, and previously well-adjusted-if-depressed middle-aged women became convinced (sometimes due to reading pop-pysch books, sometimes prompted by therapits) that they had, themselves, been traded around these networks when they were children and/or teenagers.

This Satanic ritual abuse network was said to recruit through fantasy literature, role playing games, occult symbolism in heavy metal music, and other magical means in a bid to take over the world (or perhaps they ran the world already?). In the midst of all of it, a bank in Omaha was caught with its hand in the choir-boy jar, so to speak.

Well, maybe. A big public outcry about an alleged child prostitution ring at Franklin Credit Union in Omaha arose in the midst of the Satanic Panic/Recovered Memory Panic. A rich credit union executive and Republican party power broker was accused of pimping children, devil worship, cannibalism, and arms trafficking, and it attracted the attention of State and Federal prosecutors. Grand juries were convened, testimonies collected…and no charges were brought. The complainants were indicted for perjury, suspicion persisted, but nothing at all came of it—and allegations about money laundering and other financial improprieties were lost in the shuffle.

Share

The Fundamentals of Sexual Perversion

Civilization has a problem:

It depends on encouraging and managing sexual perversion.

I don’t mean “licentiousness” or “immorality,” I mean perversion.

Ancestral humans operated very much the way other animals do: their sociality was a function of their survival. The many sexual and family arrangements ancestral humans got up to (the boss-with-a-harem, partible paternity, gang-rape as rite-of-passage, longhousing, serial monogamy, long-term monogamy) all were predicated on a reality that we often forget:

Mating was a fairly short term affair.

It had to be. Life was often dark, and full of terrors. Childbirth was dangerous, and filled with death. The world was not a good and light and happy place. Humans developed elaborate religious and mythic systems to help them deal with the otherwise-unbearable burden of grief and fear that the world heaped upon them.

And that’s without considering war, interpersonal conflict (which sex always causes), wife-stealing, murder, and all the other fun stuff that mystery writers like me still use to make our books exciting and salacious.

The four most fundamental drives in the human species are status, food, sex, and safety. I do not list them in order of priority because they have no order of priority. Humans have always been happy to trade food for sex, sex for status, status for food, status for sex, safety for all of them, and all of them for safety.

Civilization (characterized by complex social hierarchies, long term settlements, and economics that operate at scales beyond Dunbar’s number) depends upon encouraging humans to direct these deep, short-term, survival-based drives into channels that encourage long-term thinking and behavior. And sex, the most anarchic of all these drives, is the most constrained. By the standards of ancient humans, the most over-the-top rock-star-level sexual excess would read as…relatively tame.

It’s not such a crazy idea to posit that the difference between the early-Enlightenment world and the Modern world was made by a syphilis epidemic that coincided with the Protestant Reformation. The sudden, devastating introduction of syphilis to Europe provided fertile ground for harsh theologies that saw nature not as “good but corrupted” (the traditional Catholic view), but as “radically fallen” and beyond redemption per se (at least until the End of Days). On such a view the job of the Christian is to devote himself to labor and to eschew pleasures of the flesh (sex, music, art, fashion, tobacco) and of the mind (theater, fiction, and intellectual pursuits that encourage pride) except for those which advanced the Kingdom of Heaven (having families, taking wine with communion, reading the Bible, writing theology, singing in church, pursuing business and politics, etc.).

The American obsession with industry comes from this strain of the Reformation (Calvinism, as inflected through the English and Scottish religious dissenters), and its cardinal rule was: Do those things which lead to wealth—but do not indulge in those things which wealth allows you to access.

This is the perfect prescription for building a powerful nation-state filled with aspirational people who will work tirelessly for the betterment of the nation’s military and economic strength. And the American founders who descended from this strain of Protestantism (such as John Adams and James Madison) predicated their support for the revolution (and in the case of Adams, his Presidential administration) on seeing to it that Americans adopted the Puritan character rather than the anarchic character of the Scottish Borderers (a.k.a. the American hillbillies) or the Cosmopolitan hedonists (then endemic to the New England port cities and later to become the core culture of every American port city from New York to New Orleans to San Francisco).

And this (arguably necessary) perversion of human drives from short-term, local-group-optimized survival towards long-term, large-group-optimized sociality—especially in the forms that shaped our civilization in America—leaves humans vulnerable to a variety of very predictable exploits that priests, politicians, and propagandists have used, over and over, to control people and direct their attention in ways that those people, left to their own devices, would not countenance.

Elite Sexuality and Social Solidarity

Whether you’re a “normie” in matters of mating and dating, a more free-wheeling person (polyamorous, kinkster, role-player, swinger, etc.), a virgin or promiscuous, the chances are very good that you’ve got a pretty similar basic set of sexual ethics. You find it gauche, immoral, and/or bad form to:

Patronize hookers Force yourself on those who are not interested Poach other people’s mates

We in the middle and lower classes have words for people who break the rules above:

Whoremongers/johns/solicitors, rapists/molesters, and homewreckers.

I have traveled far and wide in a variety of sexual subcultures (from fundamentalist purity culture to the Castro in SF—back when it was a scandalous place—to poly munches to the literal halls of Kink.com when it was in the San Francisco Armory building, and more). I can attest personally that, while sexual ethics vary wildly among the various subcultures of our fair nation, the above three rules are universal.

Or, rather, virtually universal.

There is one place that the above three rules are not always in force—and where sometimes the inverse are not only true, but expected:

The upper classes.

To understand why, you must first understand why the above rules obtain outside of the upper classes.

Don’t patronize hookers While prostitution has never exactly been a reputable profession, the high taboo against it is relatively new. It came in two stages—the first in response to that syphilis epidemic in the 16th century (when the Catholic church shut down the brothels that it owned and started giving others who opened their own a hard time), the second in the late 19th century in response to morality activist campaigns and first-wave feminist movements adjacent to the Temperance movement which objected to the “immorality” of prostitution, its objectification of women, and the way that whores and brothels provided working men with an opportunity to squander their paychecks to the detriment of their wives and children. Don’t force yourself on those who are not interested This rule is predicated upon the basic assumption that we’re all equals, alike in dignity, and we ought not to do to someone else what we wouldn’t want done to us. Don’t poach other people’s mates This rule is predicated on the idea that a spouse’s primary duty to his or her partner is sexual fidelity, which is, in turn, predicated upon the notion that the sexual union between a husband and wife is the primary glue which holds a family together.

But if you’re in the upper classes, none of the reasons behind those rules are true:

STDs are not an issue with high-end call girls, and, even if they were, even the most expensive medical care is relatively cheap compared to the billions of dollars you have stuffed in all the mattresses you keep around your house. Likewise, “wasting money” is not an issue at that financial level—an escort that charges $600/hr (as an acquaintance of mine did back in 2006) won’t put a dent in the budget of someone who can afford to rent her for an evening, or a weekend, or a month.

And rule 2? The upper class is an arena of competition, not of equals. Forcing oneself (whether by brutish means or by more delicate forms of coercion) upon a social inferior in such an environment is not a horrific violation of social norms, it’s Tuesday. And forcing oneself on a social superior is a method of social climbing.

Which brings us to rule 3. One thing that the upper classes and the lower-and-middle classes have in common is that the women run the social world. A successful social life in the upper classes is one that can acquire information that leads to opportunities, to advance warnings of competitors making a move on your territory, and the like. The game, in other words, is one of access, and the marriage partnership is a business partnership in the game of power and profit. If Bob and his wife Alice are each sleeping with other people in the power game, they can pass and receive messages through the pillow-talk network—and as long as the affairs do not become public knowledge (which creates embarrassment), it’s an expected part of doing business. This doesn’t mean that upper-class marriages are all loveless, just that the solidarity of the unions doesn’t rest on something as fickle as erotic connection.

This is an alien world, and this is how it has always been in the upper classes, going at least as far back as the Roman era (in any society large enough to have an upper class that lives separately from the lower classes). The lower classes play the game of life, the upper classes play the game of power, and there is precious little interface between the two except in patronage relationships of various types. Just because we have a nominally democratic system doesn’t mean these ancient rules don’t apply: they do. I’ve been in some of those rooms and seen how those cliques operate.

For the hoi polloi, “sin” (and especially sexual sin) is a shameful thing that can ruin one’s standing if exposed. For the elite, what the normies call “sin” is the way that the access networks are maintained.

If you run in elite circles, and you use the access you win through them to accomplish things that are less-than-legal or otherwise shady, you needn’t be too paranoid. The Puritanical hatred of the body (upon which our civilization is more-or-less based) gives you a pretty damn reliable safety screen. Think of it as a “get out of jail free” card that you can engineer into all your shady dealings that will, almost always, keep your balls out of the fire.

Share

A Fundamental Design

In the 1980s, Douglas Adams once described the success of software companies despite the general clunkiness and bugginess of their software by pointing out that the fundamental uselessness of the programs were concealed by the satisfaction that one gets from getting them to function at all.

“In other words - and this is the rock-solid principle on which the whole of the Corporation’s Galaxywide success is founded - their fundamental design flaws are completely hidden by their superficial design flaws.”

—Douglas Adams, So Long and Thanks For All the Fish

Politics is the art of collecting, trading, and wielding power—it’s a game that affects everyone, for good or ill. In hereditary systems the considerations of things like “royal blood,” “martial prowess,” and the like serve as hedges (though not absolute barriers) against the worst and wildest rising to the top. But in open systems, those who are most attracted to power are generally (though not always) those least suited to wield it—an idea you might have heard expressed recently as “the system selects for psychopaths.”

Now imagine that such a system is riddled through with corruption of the sort that undermines governments, robs blind the public purse, quietly directs research funds in directions designed to lead to conclusions that only serve established players and co-opts (or destroys) any potentially disruptive or transformative technology, social movement, artistic school, subculture, or religion.

Such a system runs on access, and the most powerful people in the system aren’t those who have the official power, or even the money—it’s the people who make the introductions.

Now consider what might happen if an ambitious man made it his business to secure for the wealthy-but-clueless the pleasures and adventures that they didn’t know how to secure for themselves: drugs, women, dangerous conversations, excitement, clandestine prescriptions, etc. The fact that he can secure such favors makes him a trusted confidante—someone who can then use that trust to broker introductions, get a piece of the deals he finds, and become an indispensable part of the global power network.

Consider what might happen if such a kingmaker made it a practice to surround himself and his clients with a cloud of scandal that could easily come to light the moment that the wrong sort of attention came his way. It might give him leverage against any of his clients who are tempted to squawk to authorities if they feel like they get the short end of the stick, but that’s just a side bonus. The real value comes if he, or any of his contacts, is ever prosecuted for anything.

If you were in such a position, you would know that the authorities will get their hands on your correspondence one way or another. They’ll be able to map your network. You—or your clients—will be at risk of the kind of exposure that provokes governments and very powerful families to send quiet men through your bedroom window in the middle of the night.

But you will have an advantage:

The cops (and the politicians they work for) will want credit for taking you down. They’ll want the perp walk. They’ll want to make sure your name becomes infamous, impossible to escape, so that their power is enhanced by what they do to you. And they know that the best way to do that is to tell the public things that turn them on.

Anything salacious. Anything taboo. Anything sexy. They only have to hint at it to get the scandal-mill going. It doesn’t matter if the details are true, in the end, it only matters that they’re talked about.

Did Monica Lewinsky have a Clintonian cum stain on her blue velvet dress? Only the FBI knows (they tested the dress), but everyone who lived through the 1990s can tell you what color blue that dress was, and where the alleged semen got splattered, and what activity resulted in the Presidential penis potentially popping off in that particular place. The public went wild, they wanted to know everything. The near-pornographic Starr Report was a New York Times Bestseller.

And, by the time the Impeachment trial came, nobody cared anymore. The public’s appetite for scandal wasn’t sated, but once they knew all the details, there was no desire to read the same porn story over again. And a President who sold access to the Lincoln Bedroom, to burial plots at Arlington National Cemetery, who took payoffs, who sold China classified missile technology, and who went on to create one of the largest money and influence laundering operations in American history was met at his trial with a shrug.

“Who cares that he lied under oath? Everyone lies about sex. By the way, tell me again about what he did with that cigar we keep hearing about!”

This is how sex scandals and ritual abuse panics work. It’s how they’ve worked for at least the last hundred years. They depend on a public that’s obsessed with scandal with the greatest possible amount of salacious detail. A public that is so porn-brained that it can’t help but get off on the idea that their ruling class is entirely composed of Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic, baby-sacrificing pedophiles whom God will punish (eventually) so the righteous will be vindicated.

Even if the most sensationalized, prurient accounts are true, the great scandal of the Epstein files isn’t the sexual weirdness, or the religious weirdness, or the fact that some of the high and mighty were having their way with young teenagers in remote locations protected from the eyes of the law. It’s not even that the authorities aided and abetted all these things, covered them up, and otherwise gave almost no fucks until one of Epstein’s former friends decided to get personal revenge on the guy and throw him in prison.

The files show the systematic looting, degradation, weakening, expropriation, and destruction of the cultural wealth, material wealth, strategic strength, social cohesion, and heritage of the Western World by a network of purile, childish dip shits who now hold all the power on Earth and yet who are too lame to even secure a clandestine penicillin prescription. Yet, despite all that, this information will, most likely, never lead to any reform at all.

Because the great scandal of the Epstien files is that the public simply does not care.

And why would we, when we can spend hours upon hours imagining all the perverse sex that is going on, everywhere, behind closed doors?

Your civilization is dead because you, and your forefathers, are too repressed and perverted and childish to save it.

The purpose of the system is what it does.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

If you’re looking for tales to transfix your imagination, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!

Share