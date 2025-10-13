This is the 12th installment in my Reconnecting With History series, in which I explore the deep history behind the cultural noise that surrounds and assails us every day. In honor of the Halloween season, I’m tackling one of the biggest cleavages in history: The break between the modern and pre-modern world, why it happened, and what exactly it did to our reality. This is a long one with many images, and your email client may give you problems. You can read the original on the web at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com You can catch up on the Reconnecting With History series by clicking here.

Even if you think the world going off the rails, or that the new norms (or lack thereof) in culture, politics, commerce, and art seem alien and wrong to you, you nonetheless know something deep down in your bones:

The world we know is, give or take some technological comforts, pretty much the world as it always was. Humans are humans, after all, and while our customs may vary, our values (like survival, family, hearth, home, trust, etc.) do not. We may know more things, and have more toys, but we live in the same world our ancestors did.

This expectation shapes how we see everything in the world, from the dysfunctions of other cultures to the way we interpret and understand the literature of the past. We don’t just project present prejudices on it (an error called “presentism” that’s fairly easy to overcome once you become aware of it), we project our basic worldview about the nature of reality into the past.

The past, however, is like a different country—the people of the past weren’t just people with different priorities, different social orders, and different technological toys, they lived in a world so fundamentally different that they would have burned or stoned you if they ever got the slightest whiff of your understanding of the world.

Because, whether you believe it or not—whether you’re a Christian or a Muslim, a materialist or a Hindu, a Buddhist or an atheist—by the standards of the people who wrote “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live,” you, my friend, are a witch. You learned witchcraft in school and at your mother’s knees, and you practice it day in and day out.

And the reason why is going to blow your mind.

Trademarks and Symbols

Take a look at this bumper sticker cliche:

Ignore for a moment the social context, the politics, the signalling, and even the meaning of those symbols. Instead, look at those symbols themselves. Living in a world of trademarks and marketing, it may never have occurred to you to ask this question:

Why do these symbols look the way they do?

Actually, that’s not a fair question, because there are four types of symbols there.

The first sort is the marketing design product—this includes both the sticker as a whole and one of the glyphs within it. While this symbol calls upon a quality that’ll show up in another group, its primary purpose is to look cool:

It was designed to be a badge for a political movement in the mid-20th century. For those of you who grew up in the Satanic Panic (or are involved in Satanic Panic 2.0), no, it’s not an “upside-down broken cross” (and thus a Satanic symbol). That misapprehension comes from a subspecies of Christian marketing guru colloquially known as the “liar for Christ.” But this species practices what Plato called The Noble Lie, a phenomenon which is also explained by our story today (hence why I mention them here).

So, our first sort of symbol is the “marketing symbol.”

Now, we have the second sort of symbol: the representational symbol.

These symbols are meant to convey an idea through direct (if abstracted) representation of some object or phenomenon in the real world. In the above case, both symbols represent sexual duality. In the case of the male/female symbol (at right), the masculine symbol is the circle with the arrow shooting off to the top left—a naked representation of an erect penis jutting away from a scrotum. The bottom of that symbol—the cross hanging from beneath the circle—is the symbol for the feminine. It resembles (in a slightly less explicit fashion) the clitoris sitting atop the vulva, or, alternately, a womb sitting at the end of the vaginal canal while the ovaries stretch out to the sides. The symbol thus expresses all of humanity within a single glyph.

The yin/yang (left) has two equal and opposite fields that penetrate each other, and each has within it the germ of its opposite, but without both halves (with both inclusions) the figure would be unbalanced and would cease to be itself—just as it is with the relationship between males and females throughout the animal kingdom. Because of its less explicit nature, it also expresses tension and duality throughout the natural world (fire and ice, wet and dry, up and down, etc.), and the tension and inter-penetrative duality understood by its tradition to exist between the spiritual and material realms, mirroring very closely that neopagan axiom: “As above, so below.”

Because of this equation of cosmic order with sexuality, it is also a symbol of all humanity, of cosmic balance and wholeness, and is a sacred symbol in Chinese philosophy and the religions derived therefrom (such as Taoism).

That takes us to the third set of symbols:

Though they now represent two of the great religions in the world, both the Islamic star-and-crescent and the Christian cross are astrological symbols.

The cross, which predates Christianity by many thousands of years, is a symbol of wholeness and health deriving from ancient astrology. There, it represents the quadrants of the solar year (as divided by the equinoxes and solstices), a division that is reflected in the ancient world’s understanding that the material universe was composed of four basic elements (Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water).

The Christians adopted the cross symbol via pagan syncretism—the original definitive Christian symbol was the ichthus (the Christian fish, which is attested as being used by Christians long before the cross).

It’s not too hard to understand this when you think about it: Jesus would have been crucified on a wooden T or on a vertical pole (both in far more common usage at the time than the cross-shape, which was slower and more expensive to build), and the doctrinal emphasis in early Christianity was less on Christ’s sacrifice than in his victory over death.

The fish, (thanks to the parable of the loaves and the fishes) reflected the power of Christ to make new life from death (it also reflected Jesus’s close association with fishermen and his characterization of his followers as fish). The emphasis on Christ’s “passion” (literally: suffering) is a later focal shift that came, for complicated reasons, as the Church found its shape as an institution.

It doesn’t hurt that, ΙΧΘΥΣ, the Greek for “fish,” also works as an acronym for Ἰησοῦς Χρῑστός Θεοῦ Yἱός Σωτήρ (in English: Jesus Christ, God’s Son, Savior).

The Star-and-Crescent are obviously astrological, invoking both the moon and Venus (see footnote) which precede the sun, which in turn shines the light of God upon the faithful. The symbol again goes back to antiquity, and was adopted into Islam as a result of the Ottoman Empire stealing it from the conquered Byzantine Greeks as their sigil of divine favor.

Which brings us to the final set of symbols:

These are…weird, aren’t they? Unlike the others, they’re just…shapes.

And not just shapes, but geometrically perfect shapes.

The six-pointed star (a.k.a. Star of David or Solomon’s Star) is made of two equilateral triangles (each symbols of perfection) overlapping and piercing one another (representing the perfect interpenetration of the spiritual and material worlds).

The pentagram, at left, is a five-pointed star which perfectly and evenly divides the circle within which it is bounded, and is generally held to symbolize life, balance, and proportion. You can see the symbol as the template for this famous drawing by Leonardo da Vinci:

So how did these geometrically perfect shapes come to symbolize religions and religious traditions?

They do so because of their geometric perfection.

Because, in magical practice, geometry—and, especially, these shapes—is essential to controlling the elements of the earth, the consciousness of man, and the actions of demons.

Think about that for a moment.

A shape can control a demon.

Demons. You know, spiritual entities from another plane of existence? Reputed to be fallen angels, or rogue gods, who offer wisdom at the expense of one’s soul?

Most people I know, upon encountering the phenomenon of occult geometry, have one of three reactions:

“So this is the sacred symbol of that tradition. I better avoid it since it’s not my tradition [and possibly evil].” “This must have something to do with the language of angels and demons.” “Huh, that’s an interesting design!” and, sometimes “That’ll look great on jewelry/costuming/etc.”

Occasionally I’ll run into a fourth reaction: “I wonder why that symbol looks that way!”

But, at least as far as my (fairly extensive) personal experience goes, I’ve not heard many people ask the kind of question a fantasy writer might ask:

Why is a shape supposed to control a demon?

The answer to that question reveals things about this world of ours, and that of our ancestors, that make aliens and demons seem positively pedestrian in comparison. Truth is stranger than mythology.

The School of High Geometry

“The square of the hypotenuse on an right triangle is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides,” or:

That’s the Pythagorean Theorem.

So, you get a little formula, and you can figure out how long the slopey bit of an right triangle is if all you can measure is how long the flat sides are.

“Big deal,” think most college-bound students. “This isn’t the kind of stuff we’re gonna use once we leave school.” So it gets committed to memory long enough to pass the test, and then forgotten.

Those who go into the trades or into certain hobbies, on the other hand, find that this rule is very useful for squaring up just about anything, without using any tools beyond a ruler/measuring tape. Foundations, roof slopes, playground equipment, they’re all built this way (whether using hand tools or designing them in CAD for 3D printing—but with CAD, the computer’s doing the math).

Geometry is the art of measuring things. Nothing more, nothing less. Lengths, heights, angles, areas, distances, all of it is just geometry.

And using geometry lets you unlock secrets of the universe.

Want to figure out how far away a mountain top is? Just look at it. Now look around you and find another obvious landmark as your reference point. Face the reference point, then turn to face the mountain. Take a note of how many degrees (i.e. the angle) you have to turn from facing the landmark to facing the mountain.

Now that you’ve done that, go to to that reference landmark—keeping track of the distance between your first position and the landmark (a distance that we’ll call your “baseline”). Once you’re at the landmark, repeat the trick, but using your previous position as your reference point. Since you know the length of your baseline, and the angels of the other two sides, you can use geometry to figure out how far away that mountain top is. This is called “triangulation.”

If you can measure something, you can do things to it and/or know things about it. This is true whether the thing you’re measuring is a cigar box, or a hill fort, or a pyramid, or the moon.

How did the ancients build the pyramids?

They used geometry.

Pedestrian, right?

Try this one on for size:

Geometry is a hallucinogen.

This is a mandala. This particular one is from the Hindu tradition, but they show up in every religion. Navajo sand paintings, Japanese rock gardens, Celtic labyrinths, Persian rug designs, and the rose windows you find in Gothic cathedrals are all mandalas.

Mandalas use spirals and fractal geometry to induce altered states of consciousness. When viewed during meditation, or after dropping psychedelics, they help induce an hypnotic state that opens the penitent’s consciousness.

In this sense, an “open mind” isn’t an attitude of being willing to consider a new idea, it is a mental/spiritual state in which the normal perceptual filters and inhibitory walls drop inside the mind, and allow the penitent to experience the whole of one’s existence in an unfiltered fashion. The structure (not the content) of one’s own consciousness, and its similarity to the structure of the universe, are thus revealed to be mirrors of one another. The distinction between macrocosm and microcosm disappears, and one experiences a state of oneness within oneself, and with all things.

Geometry, when combined with spiritual discipline, gives human consciousness access to the spirit world.

With that in mind, the following odd wrinkle might make more sense than it otherwise would:

In ancient construction, the geometry that governed wasn’t performed by engineers. Mere craftsmen weren’t allowed to know such things without proper initiation. Project foremen and architects were, in other words, priests.

The people that mapped the world and discovered it was round (Aristarchus, 3rd century BC), who figured out how to measure a triangle (Pythagoras, 6th century BC), who cataloged and defined all the polygons (Euclid, 4th century BC), and who mapped the universe (Ptolemy, 2nd century BC), were not scientists as we understand the term.

They were mystics, cult leaders, and cult members. They were, in other words, occultists. And they’re not the only ones.

The Nature of the Occult

This isn’t a phenomenon limited to the ancient world. Every single major scientist who built the modern world, from Newton to Leibniz to Goethe to Darwin to Einstein to Jack Parsons (who started the JPL) were occultists and theologians (usually at the same time).

Why?

Let me answer that question with a question:

What leaps to mind when you think hear the word “occult?”

Wait, let me guess:

You think of crystals and demon possession, smudges and herbal sachets, wards and runes, rituals and candles and goth kids and secret Satanic rites like the ones you’ve seen in films like Rosemary’s Baby and Eyes Wide Shut. You think of heavy metal music, of hidden spiritual warfare happening all around us, of magic spells and miracles and love potions, broomsticks and naked people dancing around the fire by the light of the full moon.

If you’re a bit more studied in these matters, you might think of the Tree of Life and the complex symbol systems associated with Kabbalism. The weird theology of Thelema. The prophetic works of William Blake. Theosophy. Gnosticism. Gematria and other numerological systems.

These things, however, are not the occult. In any prior age of the world, they would be considered something else entirely:

Reality.

Then vs. Now

“Occult” is a Latin-derived word meaning “hidden.” In the pre-modern world, witches and rituals abounded, superstitions and spirits were the rule, gods and goddesses and muses meddled in the affairs of men, fairies and demons walked the world, and many of these creatures could take any shape they wished. The world was, as far as the hoi polloi were concerned, more like an episode of True Blood than an episode of Friends, and it isn’t hard to see why.

The forest was full of perils. The eyes of predators shone in the firelight, predators who operated with intelligence and strategy, predators who seemed to have their own languages and laws. If you set your belongings down in the wrong place, they were likely as not to get stolen, even when no humans were around. There were hermits and madmen in the wilderness, and strange humans in strange costumes who lived just beyond the borders. The ground groaned with volcanism and earthquakes, plagues swept through without warning, the seasons changed according to the position of the lights in the sky, and so did the rhythms of the body. Cities sometimes disappeared from the map without warning, and ships disappeared at sea never to be heard from again.

From the earliest aboriginal days to the invention of the steam engine, most people experienced the world as a collection of wills warring forever with one another—with humans at the mercy of all of them. Navigating your local landscape, surviving in it, and making life good required learning to manage and appease the impulses of weather and land, tree and leaf, wind and water, bird and beast.

The spirits of the world were the will of these forces. We call this frame of mind “animism,” but for the people who lived for most of history, animism wasn’t a religion or a doctrine or anything at all to do with the supernatural, it was just common sense.

Astrologers in the ancient world really did know the future. They could predict when the sun would go dark, when the solstice was coming, when it was the right time to plant crops—and to harvest them—for maximum yield. They knew what day the spring floods would arrive, and when they would subside, and they could foresee famine approaching. This is why astrologers (the Persian sort, called Magi) are said to have read of the coming of Christ in the stars, and to have journeyed to visit him as a toddler. And Christ was not alone in having mages visit him as a child, or having omens mark his birth.

The world was full of omens. A rumbling ground portended divine judgment on a town. Supernovas foretold the fall of dynasties and the rise of new empires. An eagle landing on the correct statue could portend the birth of a god or king, and the near future could be read from chicken entrails. Some people (such as the Magi) spent their lives watching for such omens and studying their correlations to the natural and political world. But none of this was witchcraft—it was just common sense.

From today’s vantage, a charitable reading of all this divination and superstition might seem like goofy but canny proto-science that we’ve since grown beyond, since the Scientific Revolution taught us the folly of entertaining magic and mysticism in pursuit of knowledge (this is the argument that Carl Sagan made in The Demon-Haunted World).

But that reading would not be accurate.

If you’re a bit of a pop mystic, you might know that the Periodic Table, the structure of the atom, the chemical structure of benzene, special relativity, the mathematics of Ramanujan, the double-helix structure of DNA, the design of the sewing machine, and insulin were all discovered in dreams and ecstatic visions.

Our knowledge of reality still often comes to us through…strange channels.

Exoteric and Esoteric

To understand why, we need to look at how religions work.

Since Christianity was my milk religion, and most people reading this article are at least passingly familiar with it, I will use it to explain the structure of religion.

All religions of sufficient sophistication have an exoteric teaching, and an esoteric teaching.

The “exoterica” is the stuff that get preached outside the community of faith. It’s often concerned with ethics, proper conduct, and low-level doctrine. In Christianity this doctrinal component is stuff like sin and salvation, the crucifixion and resurrection, and the contents of the Nicene Creed.

The “esoterica,” on the other hand, is the stuff that only those within the community of faith are meant to know. These can include anything from secret teachings (such as are contained in some of the Catholic apocrypha and stuff buried in the Vatican library), to deeper meanings embedded in the exoteric symbol system, to magical knowledge (such as the formulas for how to transform wine and bread into blood and flesh, or how to renew a spirit through baptism), to alchemical (that is, transformative) knowledge—in the Christian tradition, this would include demonology, sanctification, and the mechanics of the Final Judgment and the Kingdom Come.

And, almost always, the “esoteric” tradition contains teachings that are somehow in direct conflict with the “exoteric” teachings, or at least appear to be so to the newly-initiated. In Christianity, this would include such “heretical” doctrines as universal salvation, process theology, monism, and antinomianism (i.e. the belief that Christ has abolished the moral law by fulfilling it). All of these things, while generally deemed heretical, have been generally held to by the Church’s most advanced theologians and mystics in one form or another.

So we see how the exoteric/esoteric split works. The stuff that happens in public is meant to lure the spiritually hungry into the fold. Then, through successive levels of spiritual discipline and initiation, they gain access to greater truth as the religion sees it. In this sense, Christianity isn’t much different than the other religions—or even other mystery cults—of its time (Christianity does have a bit of a strange wrinkle in this department, bit we’ll get to that in a little bit).

This isn’t the whole story, though. There is another axis among religions that is also important to understanding why our modern world is so unusual by the standards of human history.

The Gnostic and the Hermetic

Gnosticism and Hermeticism are (more-or-less) specific ancient religious traditions that had fully-developed theologies and philosophies of action, but since they roughly correspond to two separate approaches to religion that recur across the world, I’m going to treat them as competing paradigms.

Gnosticism, deriving from the Greek gnosis (i.e. “knowledge”), is a religious tradition that turns on the salvific value of “correct knowledge.” By learning the secret doctrine about the nature of the universe, the penitent will be freed from the illusions that constrain them in the waking world, and allow them access to the universe-as-it-is.

The specific theology of various gnostic cults that survives is pretty Byzantine (pun intended) and not something I can go into here with any brevity, but it is eponymized and prefigured in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave.

Imagine people in a cave who watch the shadows on the walls, yet believe they are seeing the real world. They can’t turn around and see the truth, because they’re chained to the floor. These are the normies you meet every day. The few who manage to escape encounter reality-in-the-raw, which is pure and uncorrupted. These are the enlightened, the prophets, and the leaders.

Plato called this reality the Realm of Forms, while the world of everyday experience was a corrupted illusion. This allegory justifies both his Noble Lie theory of politics (the philosopher-king knows how the world works, but the plebs need to be told a story that they can understand since they couldn’t handle the truth), and serves as the basis for all the religious traditions that arise from Platonism (which is basically everything that survives from the ancient Mediterranean world and Ancient Near East).

In Platonism—and all forms of gnosticism—escaping the cave is the most important step in spiritual enlightenment. Knowledge saves. The film The Truman Show is a retelling of the Gnostic Gospels, based on the parable of the cave, where the Lucifer character (Sylvia) brings enlightenment which allows Truman to eventually break free of his comfortable prison, just as the Serpent helped Adam and Eve break free of the Garden of Eden and Jesus (who is identified in the Bible with the Morning Star, just as Lucifer is) helped Christians break free from the prison of the Jewish Law.

As a rule, Gnostics are less concerned with magical practice than they are with attaining gnosis (correct and salvific knowledge).

The ancient Books of Enoch (upon which the biblical Apocalypse of John, a.k.a. The Book of Revelation, is based) are part of the ancient Gnostic tradition, and convey the secret knowledge of the structure of the spiritual realm. Everything you’ve ever read about demonology in the Catholic, Jewish, and Islamic traditions ultimately comes from these books.

As for Hermeticism…

The foundational texts of Hermeticism are the pseudonymous writings of the pseudohistorical figure Hermes Trismegistus (i.e. Hermes the Thrice-Great), who appears to originally have been a melding of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth.

Doctrinally, Hermeticism holds that the world—the real world—is composed of a physical realm and a spiritual realm that mirror one another, so that what happens in one realm affects (and can be made to influence) the other. As such, Hermeticism is very much oriented towards magical practice—using formulae, incantations, and secret knowledge to bring about transformation through bridging the two realms.

Principle among these methods is theurgy, or sympathetic magic. Theurgical practices invoke the presence and power of gods and spirits in the world. Remember how I mentioned earlier the neopagan refrain “As above, so below?” In theurgy, your magical workings are intended to remind the gods (or the natural forces they represent) to do what you want them to do. If you want your fields to be fertile, you might sprinkle blood on it (to remind them that you need life in this field), or you might host an orgy (to remind them of fertility), or you might masturbate onto it (for the same reason), or you might bury some of the fruits of the previous year’s harvest (a kind of sacrifice, and the root of the biodynamic farming movement in the modern day).

The other major magical practice is thematurgy (or, “wonder-working”, which involves the use of symbols (i.e. geometry) to channel and control cosmic forces to achieve specific ends in the world. Ritual practices meant to bring wealth, to affect political change, to construct and protect (i.e. bless) buildings, and gain access to spiritual power are thematurgical.

Hermeticism is the foundational paradigm for those strange disciplines I talked about earlier: alchemy, astrology other magical practices concerned with transformation and measurement (respectively).

Going forward, keep this incredibly over-simplified dichotomy in mind:

Gnosticism is concerned with escaping from the world and into the eternal realm of Forms and Truth.

Hermeticism is concerned with bringing the mortal and the eternal into contact in order to change both.

Or, to put it flippantly: Gnostics are mostly academics while Hermetics are mostly engineers.

The Strange Inversion

Chances are, while you can see flashes of the familiar in everything above, it all feels pretty weird to you.

That’s because a series of events that started in the 12th century and exploded in the fifteenth century, and those events collectively flipped our understanding of the universe on its head.

I’m sure you’ve heard the tale of Faust—in which a philosopher makes a deal with a demon for access to the ultimate knowledge of reality. It’s not a tale without precedent—Solomon was said to have made the same deal with Yahweh, with similar results: a life of glory and triumph that culminated in disaster towards the end of his reign. In the Talmud, The Testament of Solomon, and in various Arab and Masonic legendaria, the nature of the wisdom that Yahweh conveyed to Solomon wasn’t just the ability to be a good and godly ruler, but a magic ring bearing a particular geometric symbol that gave Solomon unlimited access to the ultimate truth of the universe, on demand.

You’ve seen this symbol. Solomon is said to have used it to obtain the secrets of stonemasonry and force lines and geometry to build his fabled temple to Yahweh…

…by using it to summon and control the demons who were the keepers of that knowledge.

The idea that we might need tips from a demon to construct something as simple as a pyramid or a stone building sounds a little exotic to modern ears. Almost as exotic as the idea that Ancient Aliens taught humans everything they needed to know to invent science (which it should—it’s the same idea).

But the intuitive leap from “After some trial and error I made my roof pointy so the rain runs off” to “Hold on, I don’t have to design my roof the hard way. These magic symbols tell me that if I build my roof according to what they say, then my roof can support the kind of weight that it takes a hundred men to lift, and I don’t have to experiment beforehand” is actually pretty profound.

And, once made, it unlocks the universe in exactly the way one would expect if such knowledge came originally from the mouths of the gods.

The modern world was created by mapmakers, who figured out how to grid the world and make it possible to navigate across the seas.

It was created by bankers, who used derivative formulas and interest rates to conjure wealth out of thin air and turn money into a cosmic force all its own.

It was created by businessmen, who figured out how to make fortunes by printing and disseminating forbidden esoteric knowledge—knowledge such as geometry, cartography, and chemistry. Who learned to bend light to map the heavens and see the thrones of the gods. Who figured out how to chart the acceleration curves of catapulted rocks and cannonballs, to create the discipline of ballistics.

It was created by alchemists who synthesized gunpowder and forever changed the nature of warfare, and who split the chemicals one from another until they finally found the mystical object originally deduced by the ancient Democritus: the atom.

Thus, did philosophy clip the angels wings, and conquer all mysteries by rule and line, and unweave the rainbow.

The World We Think We Know

So let’s put it all together:

The human norm, before the modern age, was not materialism, but animism. A demon-haunted world, if you will.

The exoteric traditions of the world are concerned with correct behavior in the demon-haunted world (incantations—wards, amulets, prayers, morality, etc.—and sympathetic magic—rituals, blood sacrifice, amulets, and purification).

The Allegory of the Cave teaches that salvation from the prison of the modern world comes only through gnosis, which leads to enlightenment and freedom.

The esoteric traditions of the world all lead (or purport to lead) to gnosis.

Hermeticism uses divine knowledge of the nature of reality to affect transformation in the waking world by bringing the eternal into contact with the mortal.

Geometry—the basis of modern mathematics—is a way to map the world using abstract, eternal, and perfect forms. Using these forms allows you to build pyramids, stone arches and domes suspended thousands of feet in the air, and (when summoning and controlling demons) to attain divine knowledge.

Why can shapes control demons? Because shapes and demons both belong to the realm of eternal Platonic forms. The cross, too, is an eternal form, showing the wholeness of creation in simple geometry—this is why, from before the invention of written language, it has been used to ward off evil; it invokes the spirit of life against the forces of destruction.

And now we can finally see why the world you live in is so very different from that of your ancestors. All of the great scientists and philosophers of the ancient and modern worlds were occultists, alchemists, and theologians…

…because the demon-haunted world is the shadow on the wall of the cave.

Out in the clear light of day we find the world of eternal forms: geometry and all the secrets it reveals, and all the divine power it unlocks.

This is the esoteric truth at the end of the road in the ancient mystery cults and the world’s religions. The demons and gods lead you onward and upward into the clear light of reality, the world of forms, where all is knowable, all is measurable, and all is conquerable.

We transform matter every day. We call it it “chemistry” instead of “alchemy,” but it’s the same discipline.

We measure the responses of humans, with mathematical precision, and use these measurements to control them and turn them into compliant subjects. The ancients called this “enchantment” and “possession.” We call it “psychology” and “propaganda.”

Ancient disciplines like alchemy, astrology, enchantment, geometry, and divination were not proto-sciences because the disciplines have not changed—only the customs associated with them have.

This is the power that the ancients kept locked behind the walls of initiation ceremonies, monastaries, and credentials.

It is a kind of knowledge that drives men mad, as Lovecraft and Nietzsche and Tolkien all spotted in their own ways.

It is the power to create life.

It is the power to manage people.

It is the power to unmake the world.

And it is perhaps a power that the gods, had they existed, would never have wanted us to have (a theme running through tales of Prometheus, Pandora, and Adam and Eve).

Christianity started to turn that all upside down by propounding a religion that gave every initiate direct and unfiltered access to the highest rank of the divine—a decision so disastrous that it helped destroy the ancient world, and that Catholic authorities quickly tried to remedy by re-erecting those barriers to knowledge.

But we teach that knowledge to children, starting with Sesame Street.

Triangles, circles, and squares—and the math to manipulate them, and the tools to make from them music and art—is the heart and soul of what was once the esoteric world.

We give these tools to the masses without the initiation that would cement their value…but then, in another startling move, we remove the incentive to use them. Why bother? The products of this knowledge are cheaply and readily available.

This is another layer of the great inversion. It removes both meaning (because it banishes the gods and their stories and the connection of both to the flow of everyday life) and agency (as one does not use tools that one does not need). Impulses become easy to gratify, but identity becomes fluid as community and desire and will are replaced by fashion and impulse and appetite.

Goethe, who wrote the definitive version of the tale of Faust, called the modern world a manifestation of the “Faustian Spirit.” It is an inverted universe, where the esoteric is now the exoteric, and vice versa. Where magic is taught in accounting classes, but myth and meaning are fiddled with and forgotten. Where man, not the gods, is the maker, manager, and measure of all.

The gods are, strictly speaking, unnecessary to practice all these forms of magic. Thus, they have retreated into the background, barely touching our thoughts unless we contemplate them on purpose. Belief in the spirit world has become a matter intellectual or social fashion (except in the most religious households).

You actually have to look a long time, even among the most religious, to find someone whose behavior reflects their purported beliefs, because we are, every single one of us, practicing sorcery.

Every minute of every day.

Even you.

Happy Halloween!

