As my book reviews tend to be, this article is a long one. Your email may truncate it. Get the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Apparently reviewing books is popular (and dangerous). My review of the novel Yesteryear prompted two new requests for reviews from paid subscribers—one to review an essay by Aldous Huxley about self-transcendence, and the other to review Communion by J.D. Vance.

The Huxley commentary is coming up in the next couple weeks. This is the Vance review/commentary—and as you have come to expect, dear reader, this review is exhaustive and deeply interrogates the book from several different angles.

But I should get something out of the way up front: while this article talks in some depth about political and religious topics, it is neither a review with a partisan perspective nor is it aimed at persuading you of anything with regards to politics or religion.

I really hate it when people ask me to talk about politics. I have a very unusual political philosophy and I really hate the team-sport aspect of it. In today’s world where political tribesmanship has replaced sports-fandom, national pride, class coherence, ethnic identity, and religious adherence—a marked downgrade, all in all—finding oneself in the position of constantly thinking “you’re wrong for the right reasons” or “you’re right for the wrong reasons” or “the reason this idea makes sense and the reason this idea is crazy are the same” is a really good way to earn looks of disapproval, dis-invitation to parties, and a noose on a gibbet.

But when a paid subscriber calls, I listen. Like everyone else, I’ve gotta eat. So I decided to do the Vance book first, to get it out of the way.

Therefore, with a great sigh of “oh well, if I must” I picked up J.D. Vance’s book Communion, which is described on the cover as a memoir of the author’s “faith journey” aimed at those seeking “reconciliation with God.”

When a book is potentially controversial, deals with sensitive topics (like religion and politics), and is tied to prominent public personalities, it is only fair for the reviewer to disclose his biases, expectations, and prior understandings of the subject. Therefore, here were my priors going into Communion:

Vance is a potentially world-historical figure due to the timing of his rise to power and the various cultural and political tribes that he serves as a junction for. He has a demonstrated ability to do the statistically impossible (rising from Appalachian dysfunction to the Vice Presidency in just 20 years with a lot of other really interesting stops along the way). I thought Trump’s pick of him for VP was an inspired move of political gamesmanship, as Vance brought several new factions to the ticket (as well as the ability to speak coherently while preserving the common touch). It was a political move on par with Bill Clinton hiring James Carville to run his Presidential campaigns. I expected this to be a cynical volume aimed at positioning Vance for a Presidential run, not (as the cover advertises) a sincere religious memoir. I expected a pretty good reading experience on the level of technical craft. Vance is a successful VC, he’s a Yale graduate, he’s a pretty-decent public speaker and impromptu raconteur, and (if all else fails) he’s rich enough to hire a damn good ghostwriter who can deliver exactly what he wants. This is the very picture of someone who can give good prose. I was not expecting to be dazzled by the strength of his argumentation for re-embracing religion, but I was expecting to be impressed by the execution of his argumentation. It’s worth noting that “being impressed by the strength of the argument” is a very poor reason to read a book of popular religiosity or of memoir (and this book is sold as both). Instead, one should expect to find value either in the original thought about an important topic by a public figure, or a glimpse into the mind of such a figure so that you can more accurately model their future behavior (which is pretty important when that public figure is an elected leader). Based on Vance’s willingness to go for blood in public speeches and to otherwise court controversy, I expected to encounter an above-average mind with a ruthless intellectual style (which is the style I prefer—you may have noticed). As an obviously intelligent man, a Catholic married to a Hindu, and the Vice President in a country that is explicitly non-religious, I expected to find some interesting passages where the author wrestles with the issues involved with sharing a fate (or a society) with someone whose worldview is radically divergent, and perhaps a few insights into forming heuristics towards those ends. I expected to find some pretty well-delineated ideas about the role of religion in reasoning and its proper place in society. I expected to better understand the author by the end of the book. I am not a Christian.

By this I am not confessing to apathy or ignorance. If you read me regularly you’ll know that religion and mythology are enduring interests of mine, though you may not know how deep that goes.

Here’s how deep: I have written a book on Christian ethics (withdrawn from the editor before publication due to my apostasy), I’ve written articles that were used as texts in Christian college classes, I was educated in Christian schools. I come from a missionary family. I learned Greek passably enough that I could (with the help of dictionaries) poorly translate Bible verses from the critical text before I reached Jr. High. I have been involved in evangelism and street ministries. I know Christianity, Christian history, Christian culture, Christian sectarianism, Christian theology, and Christian heresies better than 90+% of Christians who have ever lived (growing up in the house of a devoutly religious historical theologian with unfettered access to his entire bookshelf and to all the professors at every school where he taught will do that to you). I spoke to God multiple times every day. I bet everything in my life up until nearly the age of 30 on my religion. And, tragically, as a result of my studious devotion, I was eventually unable to believe. Because I respected my family, my community, and the truth, I dealt with this fact by quietly withdrawing my church membership and letting my fellows know that I was no longer a brother Christian, and I left it at that. I have never tried to push another human towards apostasy. The decision to tell the truth cost me my professional life, my lifelong friendship network, and (for a time) my family. In other words, I am not a “secular person” or a “non-believer,” I am an apostate who knows—as certainly as I know that the Arctic (which I have never visited) is dark for several weeks every winter—that the doctrinal and historical claims at Christianity’s core are not true. Most apostates are apostates for emotional reasons (such as a lack of felt connection with God, anger at the circumstances of life, etc.) or for sophomore-philosophical reasons (such as the problem of evil). I was an unwilling apostate forced out of the fold for epistemic reasons, so I tend to have a fairly unsympathetic attitude towards apostates (transient or not) of the average sort.

As a consequence, I went into Communion expecting to be disappointed by the book because I am always disappointed by books in this genre.

Those are my priors and expectations.

I am sorry to report that I was not disappointed in my expectations of disappointment—but that I was disappointed on many other fronts.

However, in all transparency, I must admit that some of my priors turned out to be dead wrong. This book did find some ways to surprise me.

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Setting Expectations

Communion more-or-less fits in the genre of the “conversion story.” This a personal memoir in which the writer recounts the manner in which he arrived at his current religious or ideological position. This is a very old genre—we have extant examples going at least as far back as The Confession by St. Augustine of Hippo, The Golden Ass by Apuleius, and before that (depending on your position on dating and authorship) some passages in the letters attributed to St. Paul. The genre likely stretches back much farther.

Some popular genre titles that have been seen cultural-phenom status in the last twenty or thirty years are entries like The God Delusion by Richard Dawkins (late 2000s), Surprised by Joy by C.S. Lewis (which had a big resurgence in the 1990s), and The Language of God by Francis Collins (late 2000s).

Every genre has particular conventions. This genre’s object is persuasion-through-testimony: “I’m sharing my intellectual/spiritual journey because I think I’ve discovered something that you might benefit from.” It’s a strange nexus of self-help, polemic, preachment, and philosophy—which is why a well-written book in this genre can be so absorbing, entertaining, or enriching even when you find the actual philosophical/theological/spiritual/political end-point to be uncongenial, objectionable, offensive, or silly.

Memoirs—including conversion stories—are interesting because they allow the reader to experience how another person thinks. And, for the same reason, they can be intolerably irritating.

Over the rest of this article, I will engage with specific ideas and arguments raised by Vance in his book. But first, I’ll give those of you who are considering picking it up my completely honest and incredibly biased review.

Here it is:

This is not a good book.

The Confession and Surprised by Joy and The Golden Ass are good books. They’re well-written, engaging, and provocative. They’re thoughtful, and, though the quality of the thought varies, the integrity of thought (meaning: the thought is integrated and self-consistent) is fairly high. The God Delusion is an okay book. It’s entertaining and clever, but not exactly an exemplar of high-quality thought or integrity of thought (note that I’ve just given higher marks to three religious books with which I deeply disagree vs. an irreligious book with which I am inclined to agree on particulars more often than not).

Vance’s Communion does not rise to the standard set by any of those other books. It also doesn’t rise to the standard of the The Case for Christ by Lee Strobel, which is readable despite being thoroughly dishonest (not to mention fraudulent) on several points. Strobel isn’t a good writer, but he’s a better writer than Vance (at least where this subject is concerned).

What makes Communion a bad book?

To start with, the prose style is bad. There’s no flow to the language, and no aesthetic sense. For a book that concerns itself extensively with spirituality and beauty, this is an unforgivable flaw. These are matters that depend on soul to be intelligible at all, and while it is apparent that Vance really cares about this topic, earnestness does not, in itself, make for effective communication. The sentences are clipped and simplistic. Ideas don’t naturally build upon each other. Consider this representative sample from page 5 of the hardback edition:

In becoming a husband and father, my world simultaneously narrowed and expanded. I began to think about virtue and vice and sin without having the vocabulary to understand them.

Stylistically speaking, that’s the kind of thing you expect to hear from a college freshman writing a position paper (back when college freshmen could write). There is a reason that professors routinely employ graders to read their papers: this kind of prose is dull. Dishwater dull. Butter-knife dull. It’s an absolute slog to read more than a few paragraphs of it.

Read that paragraph again, because there’s something else going on that’s interesting in the way that it fails as prose.

First, consider the rhetorical structure: Thesis statement, followed by expansion with implicit promise of development. Style-wise, this is called “on the nose”; it says what it means to, and nothing more. This is a literary sin, but not an unforgivable one. However, if the implicit promise of further development is not met, then it is unforgivable. And, in this book, Vance generally fails to deliver on such implicit promises.

Second, notice the dominant clause in the second sentence. He talks about “virtue, vice, and sin.” This is, at first blush, redundant. Vice and sin are, in common parlance, synonymous. If Vance were a better writer, he would immediately have unpacked what he sees as the difference between “vice” and “sin”—after all, in Christian theology there is a difference: “vice” is a subspecies of “sin.”

In Christian theology, “sin” is anything that invites (or causes) evil, frustrates virtue, and/or separates humanity from God. Vices are hedonistic (and often habitual) sins of commission (i.e. bad things that you do to gain pleasure/advantage or avoid pain) while “sin” is a broader category which includes original sin (i.e. humanity’s fallen nature, which is hereditary), sins of omission (i.e. virtuous acts or duties that one fails to rise to), sins of commission (actions which separate us from God and our fellow humans, of which vice is the most common subspecies), and sins of imperfection (impure motives and thoughts, etc.).

I have just given you a more comprehensive picture of the Christian understanding of sin than Vance does in the entire book of Communion. That is a problem for a book that is attempting to advocate for, and demonstrate the deep meaning and purpose that can be found in, the Christian life.

There are also other problems with the style that are simply annoying.

First, and most obvious, is the flashy and inconsistent censorship. Though Vance himself assiduously avoids profanity and vulgarity (even in places where it would enhance the style and quality of the text), when quoting the writing of other people, he seems content to let vulgar language (like “asshole”) through.

However, when quoting the speech of others, he aggressively censors words like “shithead” (“sh**ead), “pussy” (p***y), and even “piss” (p*ss). Most of the censored words come when he’s quoting his late-and-lamented grandmother, whom he credits as a singular and lasting influence on his political and religious life. This is infelicitous, clunky, and—worst of all, disingenuous and performative.

If Vance wanted to protect the delicate eyes/ears/minds of his conservative audience, he’d speak around such terms—but he doesn’t. He wants to be seen as protecting them and deferring to their hang-ups, but he nonetheless is happy to put the full force of the words in the minds of the readers. The effect is the same as watching grown adults say “the n-word” or “the f-word” instead of “nigger” or “fuck,” as if they’re five-year-olds trying to avoid getting their mouth washed out with soap. This kind of infantile ploy for plausible deniability is as transparent as it is contemptible—doubly so as Vance is the Vice President of the first President in US history to use words “shit” “fuck” and “pissed-off” in full-view of the public (to say nothing of “in official remarks”). Who the hell does Vance think he’s fooling? God?

Okay, okay, I know, this is a petty thing to get hung up on, but it shows up the deeper problem involved in this book:

At every juncture, this book is trying far too hard to please its audience. It wants to be companionable through being inoffensive. Memoirs are supposed to be self-focused, but this kind of approach is like reading a performative church lady who’s trying to rally the troops and failing miserably. For this same reason, the book gestures constantly in the direction of “spirituality” while never once dealing with anything disturbing, numinous, overwhelming, or offensive-to-modern sensibilities (which all spirituality is).

These are not, unfortunately, the only literary sins (here defined as “acts which separate the reader from the text”) that Vance commits. There are two others, and both are—to my mind—unforgivable.

This book simply does not know what it wants to be. It floats freely between memoir, evangelism, personal therapy journal, and political advocacy. In more capable hands, this kind of free-floating chain-of-consciousness narration can create a beautiful spell of whimsy and discovery, but those elements are completely absent here for one simple reason: there is no apparent flow or method to these wandering thoughts. The narrator’s leaps between talk of family, talk of politics, talk of values, and reminiscences are often unmotivated and jarring. Where a skillful writer (or raconteur) might lead the audience from a tale about his children’s tyrannical breakfast demands into a series of reflections on desire, deferred gratification, and/or meaning, an unskillful writer will merely talk about his demanding children and how it tries his patience, then move on to another topic that he has not bothered to construct a good segue to (Vance does this on at least two occasions).

This leads us into the final problem with the book: It has no real structure. The narrative loosely follows the timeline of Vance’s life, but it’s marked by constant leaps forward and backwards, and by frequent discursive (and often incomplete) tangents into political and social matters. The cumulative effect is that of listening to the hyperkinetic and poorly-connected musings of a mildly-intoxicated wine mom.

The book is not without content or point-of-view—it does however lack both structured argument and adequate attempts at persuasion to advance that point of view (or, indeed, make it fully intelligible). This is a fatal flaw in any book advocating for a set of ideas or opinions—doubly so for a conversion narrative.

The lack of structure leaves a lot of questions on the table at the end as far as what this book was meant to achieve. Is it intended to serve as a personal witness in support of faith? A political manifesto? A covert announcement of an intent to withdraw from political life after the current term ends? It’s hard to say—I’m not even sure if the author knows.

The result is that, at just under 300 pages, this short volume reads as if it were north of 700. It’s slow, and it does not reward reader patience with a bang-up or sharply-focused end.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have some very interesting points.

This article took well over a week to research, write, and fact-check, so I’m sticking the rest of it behind the paywall. To read about Vance’s treatment of virtue, an interrogation of his major political and sociological concerns, his relationship to the movement that wishes to establish Christianity as the State Religion, and some surprising (to me) discoveries about his temperament and cognition, subscribe now!

I will remove the paywall when five new readers have subscribed.

If you wish to unlock just this article, click here and drop $5 in the tip jar. I will email you the full text of the article.