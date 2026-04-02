I was eight years old the first time I watched someone die.

The year was 1986. I was in school. The day started early because there was a special event scheduled:

The space shuttle was launching, and for the first time ever, it was launching with a civilian (non-astronaut) on board. A school teacher, who was going to be giving lessons for the kiddos like me, from space.

We counted down from ten.

The spacecraft lifted from the launch pad.

Then, a moment later, in mid-air, it exploded.

Almost 40 years later, I would learn that the crew didn’t die in the explosion, but upon impact with the ground.

But as an eight-year-old space nut who was too young to have seen the moon landings, that explosion broke a hope deep within me:

That I would someday get to see humans walk again upon the moon.

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Once Upon a Time

Once upon a time, humans walked on an alien world. It was the summer of 1969, a month before the storied (and disastrous) Woodstock music festival. A rocket standing nearly as tall as a 100 story building lifted off from a gantry in south Florida and delivered three men into Lunar orbit, with two going down to the surface in a shuttle called The Eagle.

And they walked on the face of an alien planet.

The brought pieces of it home.

Humanity had taken its first faltering steps from its cradle.

They did it with the computing power of a 1990s pocket calculator. Your cell phone is a supercomputer by comparison.

It was a triumph greater than any in human history, and those who watched it immortalized it in songs like this (listen to it—it’s worth the time):

“For the Eagle has landed, tell your children when

Time won’t drive us down to dust again!”

—Julia Ecklar, Hope Eyrie

I know some of the people who worked on the project. I’ve been privileged in my adult life to listen to them talk of the problems they had to solve to make the spit-and-baling-wire computer systems work.

And, each time I talked to them, I understood more fully why such a thing would never happen again.

The Apollo program was a jobs program, not a science or exploration program. The parts were all built by hand, not by assembly lines, in facilities scattered all across the country—facilities which rarely spoke to one another.

And once the publicity and propaganda boost began to fade, so too did the political nerve to risk the lives of American pilots in space.

In 1972, humans walked on the moon for the last time. The politics of the day meant we never made it back.

The world moved on. America replaced an interplanetary vehicle with a shoddy over-complicated spacefaring big rig that launched and repaired spy satellites and occasionally put a outward-looking telescope or a publicity-stunt space lab in low Earth orbit.

The politics of 1986 meant that seven astronauts never made it into space, and the subsequent disasters and difficulties eventually put an end to NASA’s manned space program. Dirges were sung—literally—mourning the passing of the space program and daring to utter a fragile hope that something would spring from its ashes.

“Once upon a time, they tore the gantries down

And the rockets flew no longer to the moon

And Once upon a time, we swore that we’d return,

But it doesn’t look like we’d be back there soon…

And I wonder of the legends they will tell

A thousand years from now.”

—Julia Ecklar, Legends

When the Space Shuttle Colombia exploded on re-entry in 2003, it marked the second space shuttle lost in service. It was clear that the program would fade away. A bad design built by the lowest bidder. A flying death trap. NASA announced that, once they retired the program, they had no plans to replace it.

Beginning in the 2010s, the United States had human access to space only through the Russian launch facilities at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. We’d reached furthest, but they’d been the first. Now they were the last man standing.

Scientific American ran article after article featuring space scientists who advocated a permanent cessation of manned space flight in favor of robotic explorers. Crazy civilian boosters like Robert Zurbin kept the dream alive—and, one happy day in 2011, I had a chance to meet him. He regaled me with his vision: a complete technical program for the inexpensive and gradual build-up of human facilities on Mars (Andy Weir relied—either directly or indirectly—on Zubrin’s work for The Martian).

But where American politicians were interested in space only for military and climate science purposes, the American people—at least some of us—still longed for the stars.

Back in 1996, a medical doctor-turned-entrepreneur decided to raise funds for a sweepstakes: the Ansari X Prize. A launch-fest in the New Mexico desert with a big cash price awarded to the team that attained manned suborbital spaceflight twice in a two week period, entirely with private funding. In 2004, Burt Rutan—a maverick independent airframe designer—and his partner won the prize.

Diamandis and the Ansari family blew on the embers. Burt Rutan provided the fuel. The X-prize and the companies it helped spawn and inspire—including Virgin Glactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX—started to change the face of space travel. They brought manned flight back to the United States.

And they humiliated NASA.

With civilians angling for the Moon and Mars, the government gave in and upped its game. By the mid-2010s, it looked like, one way or another, we would again break orbit and attain the solar system.

As Virgin Galactic and BlueOrigin developed capsules and spacecraft, SpaceX concentrated on launch vehicles and on driving the price of spaceflight down from several thousand dollars a kilogram to the current $10/kg using their boosters. Their stated goal is $1/kg—who knows if they’ll get there, of if they’ll need to. $10 is plenty cheap.

So NASA leapt back into the game in 2017, angling again for the moon.

We saw the results today—April 1, 2026.

At 6:35 EDT, Artemis II cleared the gantry tower at Cape Canaveral with a crew of four astronauts…

…bound for the moon.

They’re not going for moonwalks this time—they’re doing a flyby at an altitude that will take the crew farther from planet Earth than any human has ever been.

The next mission, scheduled for 2027, will test a Lunar Lander in earth orbit. In 2028, Artemis IV aims to land humans, once again, on the Lunar surface.

They are paced by private efforts to reach the same body, and China promises it isn’t far behind.

So today I watched a launch again, live; the first time I’ve watched a live launch since 1986.

The match lit. The fires billowed.

One and three-quarter million tons of metal and fuel and silicon and flesh pushed up past that gantry like it wasn’t even there.

I watched it as it dropped its engines and soared into orbit, and I heard the commander say to Mission Control:

“We see the moonrise.”

They had their destination in sight. A hundred sixty miles down, a hundred eighty thousand miles to go.

And that little boy who watched the Challenger explode wept for joy.

We’re heading out to where the resources are infinite.

Where power is limitless.

Where the environment wants to kill you.

Where the future of humanity lies, for good or ill.

On a world where resources are running thin enough that we are in danger of never being able to go again, some brave souls have decided to risk everything on establishing the toe hold that gives our species a fighting chance.

We’re going back.

Humanity is born with the taming of fire. Brought by Prometheus from on high, or captured by Cro Magnons from a lightning strike.

Mark today in your hearts. It is the first day of the new age of heroes.

We’re headed back to heaven, each stumbling step riding fire in the sky.

First to Luna.

And then beyond.