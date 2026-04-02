Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
4d

People wonder what good any of this will do.

If you goal is to live in comfort, security and predictability, it will do no good.

But for those whose curiosity makes them seek challenges, this is essential.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
4d

Humanity needs hope in the form of new frontiers. I hope we are finally taking the first steps in looking to those new horizons. I'm too old, but I hope my children live to see them.

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