Mountain hideaways don’t come easy.

Oh, sure, basic shelter is pretty easy to secure, but if you’re trying to make a place livable out in the middle of nowhere, not only are you basically responsible for all your own utilities, you also have to think about other things that almost nobody in the modern world even thinks about thinking about.

For example:

Let’s say you live on the top of a mountain where it’s hard to keep the roads open for half the year. The ground is uneven and littered with escarpments, fairly gentle cliffs and defiles, and the occasional ravine.

Sounds like the kind of place that would be amazing to visit during the summer, doesn’t it? (And, honestly, it is.) A heavenly tromping ground for your inner twelve-year-old.

But when you moved to a place like this in the middle of life, and you’re not irretrievably short-sighted, you notice that the qualities that make a place a heavenly playground for a twelve-year-old boy could make it into a hellish prison for an eighty-year-old man. And if you’re investing years and years of your life into building a place up from scratch, you’re not likely to want to sell out and move back to the city when dotage comes hobbling into your life.

In my case, a big part of building the mountain hideaway is learning enough about the land and how it works that I can create a complex of buildings and support systems that will let the future old fogies who live up here continue to maintain things that their lives depend on, even if we need to use walkers to do it.

And, a few weeks ago, one of those systems got a big upgrade.

Support Systems

Roughly speaking, a remote farmstead needs a few life support systems:

Water—this is usually done with a well and a reserve tank, and whatever plumbing you use. Your septic system (which is just a small-scale sewage treatment facility) also falls under this category.

Food—this is almost always done with a combination of grocery stores, trade with other farms, animal husbandry (i.e. raising your own livestock), animal harvesting (i.e. hunting and fishing), foraging, and gardening. It can get fancy with aging cellars, canning stations, drying racks, and smokehouses, all of which allow you to preserve surplus meat, dairy, fruit, and vegetables without refrigeration.

Electricity—Whether you plug into the grid, run a solar array, erect a windmill, or deploy a microhydro generator in a stream, you’re gonna need power and some way to make it usable.

Fuel—you have heat your home, power your machines and fuel your vehicles somehow. On-site fuel tanks and cans for your reserves, firewood, woodgas distillers, and diesel fractionators are all useful things to have around.

Cash—no matter how self-sufficient you decide to become, you still have to make money. It pays taxes, it facilitates trade, it pays for insurances and medical care.

On our farmstead, part of the cash support system involves a pair of offices—one for me, where all the writing and consulting happens, and one for my partner-in-crime, where all the black magic happens (I tried to learn about it once, but there were hamsters involved, so I didn’t pry too much).

But over the last couple years, family emergencies, guest visits, and other forms of what I call “excitement” (and she calls “disasters”) have blown through our mountaintop hideaway, the black magic office has shrunk, and shrunk, and gotten overcrowded, and nearly fell into disuse because of all the difficulties.

Then Thanksgiving rolled around, and I needed to come up with a good Christmas present for her.

So I decided to give her a new, better office.

Plans Within Plans

This is an alcove in one of the trailers that lives on the property. It has generally served as a guest room, occasionally as a storage space. But I got it into my head that I could stealthily turn it into something that would be a fantastic office space and perhaps also a shipping-and-receiving station for the nascent “selling stuff we make on the farm” business.

To do this job, I’d need to rip out the original furniture, relocate everything, and then build new furniture in that was fit-for-purpose.

To build in the new furniture, I first needed plans.

When it comes to building things, plans are not my strong suit. But a trip to the supply shed netted me a pad of graph paper, and I made an honest attempt to muddle thorough.

Some call it hieroglyphics. I call it handwriting.

So this was the initial floorplan-style view. It shows a desk on the right side, a ship station (basically, a slightly smaller desk) on the left, and a bookshelf running along the back to connect the two. The bookshelf is sized so it will comfortably hold the books that she-who-must-not-be-named uses as quick references for her design and editorial services.

Now that I knew the basic dimensions, I needed to do the design of the desks so that I could work out a cut list for the materials, which means that, at this point, I needed to take a look at what materials I had on hand (because there was no way that I was going to be able to get supplies from the lumber yard up my mountain with the condition the roads were in).

Normally, when building interior furniture, you use a combination of engineered sheet goods (plywoods, veneers, etc.) and board-wood (i.e. stuff that once a tree until it lost a battle to a saw). You generally do joinery using pegs and glue, with the goal of making the piece a monolith that sits handsomely in whatever place you put it, and that can be easily moved if/when necessary.

I didn’t have any veneer-quality plywood around, and not a lot of lesser plywood, either. But I did have a few trees staged at the sawmill, and I still hadn’t gotten to the end of that big load of lumber I cut last summer (see linked article).

A quick root through the summer-milled pile revealed a number of pieces I could use if I was willing to put a little bit of elbow grease into re-sawing them (i.e. cutting them lengthwise in order to turn big dimensional lumber into small dimensional lumber).

Even better, there were a lot of live-edge pieces that weren’t suitable for construction use, but do look quite lovely when used as finish pieces.

With all that in mind, I made my list of constraints:

Desk must assemble-in-place, as the door is too narrow to move a finished desk through.

Must use lumber milled on-site.

Lumber is rough, will need lots of prep.

All work must be done in the unheated shop so as to not get sawdust in the guest trailer (because sawdust cleanup is a huge pain in the ass).

Can’t do glue joinery, as the temp is too low for glue to set.

Can’t do Japanese (or any other form of pressure-based) joinery, as it’s too cold to work without gloves and my fingers will go on strike.

Any joinery should be concealed (this is to force me to improve in my finish work, which is a weak point in my carpentry at the moment).

All those constraints narrowed down my options considerably, so I decided to start by building a pair of top-on-frame desks first, then to build the bookshelf in the shop using friction fits and brad nails, sliding it into place between the two desks, and then covering the seams with some forged ironwork.

Here was the initial desk design:

For those of you who can’t read my handwriting (I assume that’s all of you), the plans specify two sleds for desktops, made up of shiplapped planks of 1x6 lumber that ride on a pair of 2x4 rails.

The two desktops will, in turn, perch upon a pair of wooden squares with cross-bracing, made of 2x4s. The outside squares, in turn, will be covered by shiplapped 1/2” siding pieces (though that part didn’t make it on to this page).

The rest of the stuff on that page of plans is me working out exactly how long I will need each piece to be, which leads me on to the final page:

This is the final cut-list. It shows each board’s exact dimensions and prep parameters (does it need dados—i.e. slots—cut into it? Does it require rabbeting for shiplap? etc.), how many boards of that sort will be needed, and where that board will be used in the project.

Now I knew what I needed, I could start collecting my materials.

But, before I did that, I ripped all that old furniture out, deconstructed it, and took it to the scrap pile so I would have a fresh canvas for my creation.

I left the stuff that was attached to the walls until later, in case I decided to incorporate them somehow. In the end, I just took it all out, as it required less wood and work to build afresh than it would have to incorporate it.

With that done, I was off to collect materials!

If You Could, Wood You?

I started out with the easy stuff. None of the wood I used for the runners or for the inner box ends would ever be seen, so I could make them out of junky-looking wood.

I started off with an off-cut of a 4x6 from a construction project, and used a chalk line to lay marks to turn it into 4 not-quite-2x4s.

Notice how wiggly the edges of that board look? When I was milling last summer I neglected to level my sawmill bed for the first couple trees. Those trees produced lumber that wound up at the bottom of the drying pile, which means that that lumber is most of what I was working with for this job. This becomes important later on.

With the lines cut, I grabbed my trusty circular saw and started cutting freehand.

Now, in case you might be curious:

Using a circular saw to rip these boards is not the sharpest idea I ever had. Despite the fact that I had a ripping blade, my beefy plug-in Skilsaw did not like this work, and it rebelled by repeatedly tripping the wimpy 10 amp breaker that the yard outlets run on.

In desperation I turned to one of my battery powered circular saws, which also did not like the task and demonstrated its disapproval by spitting some really foul-smelling smoke at me and then going on strike.

Scratch one not-very-cheap tool. Dammit.

Not wanting to risk burning up another tool, and not wanting to fiddle with the breaker, I gave up and took the thing to the shop and ripped it down using the table saw (which I hate using—my current fence system sucks).

Nonetheless, after an hour of cutting wood to size I had this motley collection in the yard:

From left to right, you see:

Two pieces of live edge 2x10”, which will become the vertical members of the bookshelf.

A pile of 2x4s which will become the rails for the desktops and the structural members of the desks themselves.

A pile of longer 2x4s which were destined to be horizontal support beams of the desk frames.

A Miller Tells His Tale

With those done, I now needed to get the lumber for the desktops and the bookshelves, and, unfortunately, nothing I had in the yard would suffice—everything there was construction lumber. If I were to use it, it would need to be re-sawn…or I would need to mill fresh wood.

Unfortunately for re-saw-minded me, a table saw doesn’t have a blade big enough to re-saw a board 8” across (which I needed for the shelves), or even 5.5” across (which I needed for the desktop slats). I had only one option:

I had to use the sawmill.

I took some 2x10s I had left over from the boardwalk project and ripped them into 1x10s to make the bookshelves. I also grabbed some 6x6 beams and ripped those down to be desktop panels (pictured above).

All the new lumber was 1” thick, which is exactly what I needed.

And, just like last summer, I didn’t think to level the track before I started work—I only bothered when I noticed that I wasn’t getting straight cuts.

On the Level

Here’s the thing about bandsaw mills (the sort you see above):

They’re fast and they’re wonderful to use…as long as the track is level.

A smart person fixes his track to a solid flat surface, like concrete or flattened logs or railroad ties, calls it good, and goes on with life.

A person who is less smart, who is rushed, or who is working his way up from total ignorance without much in the way of supplies, on the other hand, will put his saw mill down on cinder blocks that are level to each other, and then be surprised when the adjustable feet float in and out of adjustment when giant logs weighing a ton or more each roll violently onto the 600lb saw mill that is perched delicately atop some chunky $2 bricks he got at the hardware store. And, if that person is only using the saw mill a few times a year, and is otherwise so busy his hair is falling out, he may just forget that you need to level the goddamn mill tracks every couple of milling sessions.

Now, examine those two paragraphs in detail and tell me, honestly:

Which one of those two fellows sounds more like me?

Here, let me give you a hint:

All the Project’s a Stage—or a Section?

So, now I had some beautiful lumber, about half of which looked like it had been milled on a roller coaster.

That half needed to be flattened.

All of it needed to be squared, cut to length, and then prepared for assembly and installation.

Rather than facing the entire job all at once, I decided to prolong my suffering and give myself more opportunities to curse my non-sawmill-track-leveling name, because life is more fun when you have things to complain about.

Also, I wanted to feel like I was actually making progress.

A note for those of you who are intimidated by long projects:

Break up the prep.

Good, proper project management in any build dictates that you get all your materials together first, then prep them, then assemble them, then finish them. This is because the finishing stage for any project (in any medium) is usually the longest stage, so if you batch everything else, you can do all the finishing in one step and thus minimize the time you spend watching paint dry (literally).

But if you’re working with limited materials, or in your free time in between big projects, or working with materials that need a lot of extra prep because (to chose an example totally at random) some idiot didn’t level his sawmill tracks, consider breaking the project up into sections, rather than working in stages.

When you do a build in sections, you chose a piece of the end product that you’re going to do from start-to-finish. Choose that piece, do it, then do the next piece the same way. Finishing each piece will let you feel more accomplished along the way, it’ll keep you motivated, and it will save you the awkward conversations with your roommates/spouses/friends/bosses/safety inspectors about why you haven’t made any visible progress yet.

I had another reason to do that on this build, as well:

I don’t work to plans very often, and I draw them up even less often than that.

Because of this, I was not terribly confident that I hadn’t made some kind of error in my measurements and math. Had I accounted for every blade kerf (the amount of material removed by a saw blade) when deciding on my lengths? I thought I had, but maybe I hadn’t.

And were my materials going to be exactly as thick or thin as I’d have expected working from store-bought lumber? Probably not—and that could throw everything off.

But if I worked in pieces instead of stages, and made sure each of those pieces was correct, I could fix for any errors as I went along.

So that’s what I did.

Magic Boxes

I decided to start with the frames upon which the desks would sit. These were to be two pairs of very simple squares made of 2x4s, like so:

Four 2x4s for the frame, and then one solid cross-brace, and another two segments. The cross-bracing is to add rigidity. The segmenting was to save me the work of doing high quality joinery where nobody would see it—a decision that, by this point, I was liking more and more as I was about ready to be done with this whole damn build.

So I cut the 2x4s to length, made up the squares (joined together the lazy way, with screws), and then realized something:

The previous furniture had been screwed into the floor and the walls.

This meant that I knew where the anchor points were.

I could save a lot of wood, and a lot of work, if I just anchored all this stuff to the walls and the floor where the old furniture had anchored in.

So I made up the two squares that would sit out-of-view in the back corners (without cross-bracing), and turned my attention to the two squares that you would see looking into the office.

These would set the tone for Ms. Designer as she entered and exited her workspace. They needed to be pretty.

And I didn’t want to mill up 1/2” siding to make them pretty.

So I poked around for something else I could use, and came up with an old, weathered piece of 3/4” CDX (that’s contractor-speak for “shit-grade”) plywood. And, unusually for CDX, one side was utterly devoid of cosmetic defects.

Back when I was a teenager, I once spent a week in a home woodshop with a guy who could make beautiful furniture out of the lowest-grade materials imaginable. He showed me how to turn CDX into something that looked pretty damn swanky—all you have to do is sand it for six or seven days until it’s so smooth you could use it for toilet paper. As long as the grain pattern is pretty, you can make something beautiful out of it with the right stain and varnish.

The particular artist who will be using this desk might want some shadow-boxes to display her stuff, I thought.

So I took that scrap of CDX, sanded it to within an inch of my life, and used it to back two live-edged shadow boxes.

Kinda looks like a drawer laid out that way, but stood on end, and with a glass front on it, with lighting in it, and stained-and-finished, it’ll look pretty cool.

At this point, I could no longer avoid spoiling the surprise, because there was one other annoying aspect to this job:

As much as I hated to admit it, all that white stuff on the ground was the dandruff of the gods. That stuff means that it’s too cold in the shop to do finish work—the chemicals won’t behave properly. So I had a choice to make:

I could either finish everything in the alcove (which is heated) and wait several days before I assembled things, or I could just sand them down, install them, and then wait until next spring to do the finishing.

So, reluctantly, I brought she-who-must-not-be-named into the loop to render a verdict.

She, very gently, informed me that there would be greater utility in having the setup working as soon as possible, and waiting for the finish to cure was not a good idea. I believed the exact words she used were:

“For fuck’s sake, just install the damn thing already so I can use it!”

Madam, your wish is my guilt-free-work-postponing pleasure.

Fixing the Wood

Speaking of work that had been postponed long enough, it was now time to flatten all that wavy wood.

This took forever.

I actually looped the future-desk-occupant in on this one. I did edge-squaring (a.k.a. jointing) with the circular saw and a guide bar (which didn’t burn out the saw because the wood was much thinner than 5” thick)…

Then I did rough-flattening with the electric hand planer…

And then she fed the results of both through the bench top thickness planer.

Once all this was done, we had a pile of boards suitable for making desktops and bookshelves—all I had to do for the desktops was cut the rabbets.

As I broke out the router to do the job, though, I looked across to my companion and saw big, round, earnest anime eyes.

“What are you doing?” she asked with great trepidation.

“I’m rabbeting the edges so they’ll overlap and you won’t have to worry about gaps if the wood shrinks any further.”

“How long will that take?”

“Eh. I’ll get it done before bed, then install the desk in the morning.”

“In the morning?” she said. “Fuck the rabbets.”

I looked over toward our rabbitry and pointed out that they seemed to be doing a good job of that themselves, which is the point at which I learned, the hard way, that sawdust is not an adequate substitute for face powder.

So, in the interest of saving my sinuses, I assembled the desktops without rabbeting.

After which I sanded down the tops so they’d feel nice under the fingers, and went to install them before bed…at which point I discovered that I was out of short wood screws.

So, off to the forge I went to make some.

To make a short screw, one uses the same method one does to make a small fortune:

Start with a large one.

Using the shortest length on display, I anchored those desktops from underneath, leaving an uninterrupted clear surface up top.

Bookshelves

Another day, another cloud of sawdust.

This was day four of what should have been a two-day build.

Now, in fairness, it would have been a two-day build if I was working in the summer. However, in the depths of winter, the days are damnably short, and regular chores still have to be done, so there’s only about four working-hours available during the daylight, and when the sun goes down the temp drops from “cold but bearable” to “please just ship me to hell already so I can have a break.”

But yeah, that stupid sawmill track mistake last summer (and the shorter-lived one this time around) caused enough extra work to eat up two four-hour days.

Nonetheless, we’re finally in the home stretch.

With all the boards jointed, flattened, and sanded, I did a final set of measurements. My initial plans said that the bookshelf needed to be 8 1/2” deep and 41” long.

However, with the desktop in, I was down to 38 1/2” of room, not including what the verticals for the bookshelf would take up.

A bit of quick math told me that I now needed shelves that were 37 1/4” long, and dados (that is, slots) in the end pieces that were 1/2” deep each. And, since I wanted to hide the joinery, I needed to stop the dado slots before the front of the bookshelf, leaving the live edges to cover everything.

Easy enough.

I cut the dados by making a bunch of small cuts with the circular saw, and then chiseling out what was left.

Yes, I know they don't match. I didn't take a finish photo of the first dado.

As you can see, they’re not perfect—but then, they don’t need to be. The angle of view on the finished product means that nobody will ever see a slight wobble in the edges of the cut.

Once I had the dados cut, I pressure-fit the shelves into place using bar clamps and secured them with finishing nails (remember: I can’t use glue on this job due to the temperature), then I took the whole thing into the trailer and installed it.

The result?

One comfortable command center for her to do the voodoo that she do so well, complete with dog bed (under the desk to the left.

And, next spring, the tops of the desks and the bookshelf all come out for finishing in the paint tent, then they go back in, whereupon I will finally cover the seams around the bookshelf covered with a combo of iron strapping and antique-style nails (as one might expect to find on the outside of a pirate’s chest).

And if I’m very conscientious, I’ll remember to add pictures to this post at that point, for those precious readers of the future who stumble upon this archive.

Now to get some more of those farm store orders shipped out…

