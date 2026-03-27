Like all the build articles, this one has a lot of images and gmail won’t like it, so catch the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com. Read earlier entries in the series at the series page:

Spring is here, and what they don’t tell you about spring in the great wild northern latitudes is that the pretty part of spring—you know, the bit where all the new plants come in and the forest and prairies explode with life and color—is preceded by something that we on the mountain call “Ugly Spring.”

“Ugly Spring” are those few weeks between the snow melt and the burst of growth; that time when there is no dirt, only mud, where you’d rather shelter inside because the spring winds that dry out the ground also make it feel colder outside than it does in deep winter (despite the thermometer insisting otherwise). Most importantly and annoyingly, it is that part of spring when the beautiful blanket of snow disappears to reveal…

…trash.

Well, that’s a bit harsh.

“Mess” is a better word.

The supply-piles for all the projects that didn’t quite get finished the previous fall.

Tools that got forgotten in the last-minute pre-snow clean-up.

The rocks and detritus of the forest and the land (which have their own rough kind of beauty, but after the picturesque snow they look kinda janky).

And, invariably, at least one bag of actual trash that got dragged out of the dumpster by an enterprising critter, torn open, and scattered when nobody was looking.

The first couple weeks of thaw are a time of litter-patrol, re-grading the driveway and the road from the rutting they suffered early in the thaw, and re-assessing the stockpiles of scrap wood and metal.

The stockpiles always get re-organized this time of year. Every year I learn a bit better about the best way to pile them, sort them, and protect them, and every year I start out with a list of projects that need doing—which will invariably require raiding those scrap piles.

Today’s build wasn’t planned, it was a matter of “use it or lose it.” And this article has a bonus: It’s built as a guide for making something you might need, but might not be able to afford.

Waste Not Wood Knots

The wood scrap has a lot of churn. There’s always a shelf or a boardwalk to build, and the first place I always look for pieces is the scrap pile—scrap is free. It comes either from off-cuts of other projects (my waste) or from other people’s yard clear-outs (their waste), and pallets I’ve picked up in town (business waste), so it’s always better to use it than dip into virgin materials.

There’s another reason to use it, too: wood decays, especially when it’s wet. The wood scrap spends half the year under snow and/or rain, so it’s often very wet indeed. The windy days of early spring, though, are very dry, so part of the clean-up ritual is pulling out everything that won’t last another year and use it ASAP.

This year, that pile looked like this:

All that stuff needs to be used this spring, or it’s going to age into kindling-hood (that state where wood is only good for roasting marshmallows over).

I stood back, walked around the pile a few dozen times, had a cup of coffee, and walked around the site. What did I need that I could make out of these things?

Well, I do have a storage tent that’s full of tools and supplies for knitting, yarn-spinning, and leatherworking. All those supplies have been waiting for me to finish a couple more sheds, but that won’t happen until this summer. But it occurred to me that, if I had some workbenches with storage built into them, I could turn that tent into a well-organized storage and workspace hybrid.

Design and Tools

For those of you who want to build yourself a workbench or a storage rack for the garage, here are the tools you’ll need:

Saw. Any saw will do. I used a battery-powered circ saw, but a hand saw or a sawzall will work just as well. Drill/driver. Again, anything will do. I used an impact driver because I have it at hand. Screws. Anything long enough to hold your wood together. I used some paint-coated Philips-head deck screws that I got on clearance at home depot for $0.30/lb a few years ago. By the end of the job, I’d used between a quarter and a half-pound, for a total cost of about $0.60. You could also do this job with nails and a hammer. Speed Square. This is a cheap gadget that every home should have. Useful for marking wood in all kinds of ways—for this project, all you need it for is 90 degree angles. Looks like this:

A pencil. A measuring tape.

With these modest supplies, I set about cutting the wood.

The Build

I was in a hurry (losing sunlight by the time I started) so I decided to go as simple as possible: I’d use a pallet for the desktop—the one I had handy (not pictured above) was 68” by 20”, which is perfect for a longish workbench.

I set-to on the scrap pile, cutting the crumbling wood into legs (36” long) and cross-pieces (20” long). I assembled them on the tailgate of my truck (which always makes a good mobile workbench) into four H-shaped assemblies—one H for every structural cross-member on the pallet.

The H-assembly

This is the simplest possible joint you can do with woods: two boards screwed (or nailed) together. More sophisticated joinery involves cutting recesses in the boards to mate the surfaces smoothly. This kind of joinery has the advantage of using the wood itself to help stabilize the joint. When you do it the way I’ve done it here it’s very wobbly—if you only use one fastener per junction, the entire assembly will lean, twist, and shear with very little encouragement.

But, there is a workaround: if you connect each joint with two fasteners, offset at an angle, you take a lot of flex out. Combine this with some other tricks, and you can build something rock-solid without any special skills at all.

With four of those H’s put together, it was time to stick them to the top of the bench, which I did using two screws per leg.

The legs go on.

Note in those pictures how the center area has cross-bracing, but the ends do not. These cross-braces originally stretched the entire length of the pallet, but they were in the way of putting the legs on, so I cut them off before I took these pictures.

With the four legs on, the structure was still pretty delicate, so I didn’t want to flip it myself, so I got some help. With one person at each end, it was trivial to lift it up and flip it 180 degrees, standing it right-way-up.

Once stood up, I set about screwing more cross-bracing to make shelves between the H-assemblies, and then took a few long rotting pieces and screwed them in at diagonals between each set of legs.

Final assembly

I should note that I didn’t pre-cut any of these pieces. I simply screwed them in so that their long bits stuck out in ways I could reach them with a saw, then I flush-cut everything once it was all together.

That extra bracing is the secret to making this bench stable. The “shelves” are structural—they resist front-back movement, keeping the H-assemblies rigid. The diagonal members similarly resist side-to-side movement, adding rigidity along the wide axis. The alternating angles further increase the stability.

And, again, every joint was double-screwed at an offset, to add rigidity.

Once I had all the extra bits cut off, my companion and I moved it into the tent and retired for the night.

Setting up the bench in the dark

The following morning, I sorted the tools and materials and populated the bench.

The populated bench

Be it ever so modest and rough, that is a functional workbench, ready for use. Total cost of materials: sixty cents.

Total cost of tools: $120 (including batteries).

Not a bad fate for a pile of trash, eh?

So, if you need a workbench or a storage rack, and don’t have much in the way of time or know-how, you now have all the information you need to make a light-duty bench-and-rack out of trash that you can find laying around anywhere.

Happy building!

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