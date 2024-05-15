This column started life as an examination of the profound cultural, economic, demographic, and geopolitical upheaval the world is currently experiencing. Starting back at the dawn of history (more or less) it traces the different major factors that have brought us to where we are now, and then charts a number of possible futures that may be in store for us, considering how much influence we might have about what direction the world goes from here.

If you want to know why the world seems nuts, you could do worse than to read the series below:

Introduction: Surfing the Ground Beneath Our Feet

Chapter 1: The World as it Once Was

Chapter 2: Machines Bring Us Together

Chapter 3: How the Earth United Us

Chapter 4: The Rivers of Life

Chapter 5: The Institutional Forces of Centralization

Chapter 6: The Seeds of Destruction, Part 1

Chatper 7: The Seeds of Destruction, Part 2

Chapter 8: The Halted Revolution

Chapter 9: The World on Pause

Chapter 10: Where Have All the Children Gone

Chapter 11: Serpents in the Walled Garden

Chapter 12: The Desolation of Trust

Chapter 13: As Goes Trust, So Goes the World

Chapter 14: The Balloon Goes Up, The Boot Comes Down

Chapter 15: The System Flies Apart

Chapter 16: The Lindy Bifurcation

Chapter 17: The Long War

Chapter 18: The Soft Dissolution

Chapter 19: The Napoleon Option

Chapter 20: Saint John and the Beautiful Ones

Chapter 21: A Time of Magic

Chapter 22: A Last, Longing Look

Appendix: Neo-Trads and the End of the World

Appendix 2: The Return of Labor?