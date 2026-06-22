Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Malcolm Storey's avatar
Malcolm Storey
1dEdited

I'd sum it up as not breaking the contract. There is an unspoken contract between the author and the reader and you need to establish the contract very early on (yes, I have read your book).

You expect the reader to invest considerable time reading your work so you should honour your end in return.

If you break the contract you have to substitute a better one or the reader will feel cheated. By "better" I mean more interesting or higher energy.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Lady Plato's avatar
Lady Plato
2d

Loved this. A long term frustration of mine has been with people who collapse the questions of “is it good”/“did you enjoy it” into the thought stopping “I like/didn’t like it”. Especially with music I’ve found it almost impossible to persuade people on the existence of objective quality beyond their preferences for a piece. Thank you!

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