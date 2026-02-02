Unfolding the World

RDM
2d

This is so GD on target, right to the heart. All scales have fallen from the eyes.

Personal note (because Dan evoked it) — have only seen one dead body of a person close to me and I had no idea how it would shake my core. There’s nothing like seeing someone you knew well completely empty of life. There’s no word for it ‘evil’, ‘empty’, ‘sad’, ‘frightening’, ‘dreadful’….nothing covers it. Watching 1000 hollywood coffin viewings and weepings in no way prepared me for it.

Another one (on eating) - my one and only butcher was a deer in a friend’s driveway. The absolute violence of tearing into a beautiful body and carving hunks out of it cannot be expressed. Even if filmed, it’s nothing like <being there> and <doing it>. Neither of us religious, we both said a prayer over it before our work. To this day I remember that prayer.

There’s so much more…I bet each of us who reads this post will have their own stories and reactions.

This was such an important writing. Thanks, Dan.

Jeremy Wickins
2d

I've been thinking something similar for a couple of days: Everyone, no matter where, lives on land conquered from someone or something else, sometimes recently, sometimes in the mists of history. We are all the descendants of winners, and that should not be apologised or atoned for.

