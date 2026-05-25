Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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TerdFergesun's avatar
TerdFergesun
17h

https://www.youtube.com/@DiesInEveryFilm/videos

This is a fun youtube channel where a machinist makes a new mace almost every week!

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Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
15h

That was a fun read, and fine-looking piece of murder-art at the end. Thank you!

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