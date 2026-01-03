Living as I do in one of the remotest corners of the United States, I find myself constantly in the position of having to make or repair things. From auto bodies to small buildings, from jewelry to artist supplies, from tools to pocket knives to snow plows, I repair, build, create, and improvise my way through life in the great outdoors.

Sometimes, I even take pictures as I do, so I can share the ins and outs of craft and creation with you.

Here are the articles in this series so far:

#1

#2:

#3:

#4:

#5:

#6:

#7:

#8:

#9:

#10:

#11:

Bonus Milestone post:

#12:

#13

#14:

#15:

#16:

#17:



#18:

#19:

#20:

#21:





#22:

#23: