Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
2d

Oh, excellent. I've been thinking something was wrong with ME because my DNF pile keeps getting bigger and bigger and I rarely finish a new book these days...just re-read the old ones. You are so right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Malenkiy Scot's avatar
Malenkiy Scot
2d

> Dr Strauss says I shoud rite down what I think and remembir and evrey thing that happins to me from now on

This is uncanny. Just yesterday my daughter was going through a "must-read" book list and asked me about Flowers for Algernon. My aswer was a more polite rendition of "hell, yes!!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture