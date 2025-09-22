Unfolding the World

The Radical Individualist
12h

Regarding talent, we are all born stupid. Everything we know, everything we can do, was learned.

I see 'talent' as interest. A person who is interested (and dedicated) will practice that piano until they excel at it. Or Tuba. Or chainsaw. Their 'talent' is that they practice.

Still, there are some who take excellence to new heights. That might be called 'vision'.

