The Radical Individualist
2d

As alluded to, the population increase wss less about women having more babies, and more about people living longer.

In the 1970s, people were in a panic over the 'population bomb' that would result in more people than the earth could sustain. We are all supposed to have starved to death by the year 2000. So, I'm reluctant to make predictions on how it will be fifty years from now. But it would seem that if we were able to get by with 4 billion people in 1970, we could do it again in 2075.

2d

A partial solution is to declare a year in which all debts no matter how small or large are forgiven. We apply the old Biblical concept of the Year of Jubilee on a global scale.

Ah, they're dancing in the street it's jubilee

We sold ourselves for love but now we're free

I'm so sorry for that ghost I made you be

Only one of us was real and that was me

Treaty, Leonard Cohen

