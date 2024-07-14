The attempted assassination attempt of former President and current Presidential Candidate Donald Trump has opened a few windows onto the changing nature of our civilization, which I will deal with in a post tomorrow. But as the crews get on about cleaning up the blood from the stands, here’s an analysis of the kinds of things a professional audio engineer, makeup artist, and stage magician would look for to figure out whether he’d just been bamboozled. So, our question today:

Was this a False Flag Operation?

False Flag Suspicion

At the time of this writing, the predictable speculation about whether this was a False Flag operation (which, in our current environment, is, alas, fairly reasonable) is already coming hot and heavy. Is this shooting staged by the Trump campaign to give the candidate his Bull Moose moment?

The story I’m getting forwarded by partisans on the left side of my acquaintance circle is that someone used an “Airsoft” rifle or a “BB gun” to make the “popping sounds” at the rally, and then Trump dropped down and popped a blood pellet to smear his face. The reasons advanced, other than their reflexive suspicion of Trump and their horror at the boost this might give him in the polls, is that the sounds were really light on the live feed, and that the blood on his face looked like it had been streaked on with his fingers.

I’ve spent twenty years in the performing and visual arts. I’ve done gore effects on about a dozen independent films (features and shorts) and a further dozen live-theater events, as well as on photo shoots of my own. I’ve been pierced, punctured, punched, stabbed, and generally ripped open in a number of misadventures and I’ve got the scars to prove it. My history with firearms stretches back to childhood and my expertise on the subject is well documented in what was, for a time, the definitive introductory guide on the subject.

Today’s incident presents a really good opportunity to separate the reality of violence from the version of it we see in the movies, so here we go.

I will be proceeding as if you’ve watched the incident. If you haven’t, here’s a video of it (start watching at 0m33s:

Wounds and Blood Packs

Here we see blood capsules. These are typically held in the hand or the mouth, and then popped at an opportune moment to release fake blood for theatrical effect. If this were a staged incident, then that “reach up to the ear” move would have been when Trump popped a palmed blood capsule and smashed it into his ear. Then, when he dove to the ground, he would have streaked the blood across his face, either incidentally or purposefully. He then would have wiped his hands off so that they wouldn’t be bloody when he rose to do his fist pump.

So far, so plausible.

Now, let’s look at a picture of his wounds and see what they tell us.

The first thing that leaps out to you is the blood on his ear, and the dark spot in it. That dark spot is a hole—the symmetry on it doesn’t match the shadow lines on the rest of the ear. The blood could easily be faked, with a bit of practice, by a good stage magician (or under the tutelage of one), but the hole...not so much. The blood dispersal pattern is also a problem for a faker—the top-of-ear smear looks like one would expect for a blood-load ear smash, but the completeness of the coverage, and the active flow down into the ear canal are a lot harder to fake. This bullet wound is genuine.

Now, look at the two streaks, which might be bullet grazes. This would be where he would have had to smear the blood.

First, the bottom streak appears, from this angle, to begin with a thumbprint on the bottom lip, then wanders all over the place. However, if we look at it from the following photo that emerged a little after this article’s first publication, we can see that it looks a lot more like Trump split his bottom lip when he was diving for the ground or getting piled on by the Secret Service.

The top streak, though, while it seems to have been touched at the point where the upper lip crease meets the cheek swell, is pretty much dead straight if you assume that Trump’s forehead was tilted forward and facing his assailant when he was shot (which seems to be the case on the video). This could be a bullet graze.

But this isn’t conclusive by itself, and there are other factors to examine. The forward part of the streak begins on his lip, and I can’t quite tell if the mark where the lip flesh meets the skin is an indentation from a wound, or just a shadow. Further back, though, on the upper streak, I’m seeing a slight inflammation of the skin tissue around the graze wounds. That only happens when you’ve actually been scratched.

Try it now—scratch the underside of your arm just hard enough to draw blood. You’ll notice that before the blood flows, the scratched tissue puckers and turns pink, and raises as if in a slight welt. This is the skin’s first-line response to injury, when it’s damaged above the layer where the blood supply is. This inflammation response, too, can be faked, but to fake it this well takes about twenty minutes in a makeup chair with a makeup artist who is very accustomed to doing wound makeup so that it will stand up to close-up shots on 35mm film or Hi-Def video.

That, combined with the irregular weight of the streak (despite being straight) leads me to think that the upper streak is at least partly either a bullet graze wound or a scratch he sustained when diving for cover.

To explain about the irregular weight:

Some points along that top line appear to be bleeding at a slightly faster rate than other points. That’s exactly what you would expect from a real scratch or graze wound, where the cutting object sliced deeper into high points on the skin than low points. That’s not impossible to fake, but it’s pretty damn difficult, especially in the time available.

The available evidence suggests that the wounds are real.

Those “Popping” Sounds

[Note: Fifteen minutes after publication, I am reading reports that show part my analysis of the weapon used and shooter position may be incorrect. I have footnoted the relevant bit with what the emerging story is saying. As always, such stories change fast in the early hours, so time will tell what the real story is. In the meantime, I have otherwise left my analysis untouched so you can see how reasoning from a small set of facts works, and where it can potentially fail.]

That’s all well and good, but what if the wounds are real because he hit his head on the way down?

Let’s ignore the track-like characteristic of the apparent graze wound and consider whether someone in the audience might have used a BB gun or other non-lethal apparatus to simulate an attack for the sake of publicity.

Listen to the gunshots. It’s hard to make out because of the acoustics of the environment, but I hear a tight group of three shots, each followed quickly by an echo of the report, which tells you the approximate size of the venue (not more than 300ft across). I then hear a second cluster of shots from two different kinds of weapons, and a total of between six and eight distinct shots in this cluster.

First, the elephant in the room:

If those are real gunshots, why are they so quiet? And why are they so high pitched?

In the movies, most guns have a subsonic boom mixed in to give them a sense of presence and effect. And, in the movies, the gun sound effects—when authentic to the gun being fired—are generally recorded on shooting ranges, at close range, with favorable acoustics. That means that you’re hearing, at best, something like what you’d hear if you were holding the gun. At worst, such as with the sound effect that Indiana Jones’s revolver makes, you’re hearing the sound of a much larger weapon, or several different weapons, mixed together.

In real life, in an outdoor environment without high sonic reflection, most consumer firearms—especially the most common calibers, such as the 9mm and the .223 (the lower-powered round fired by a stock AR-15, among many others)—sound about the same as a firecracker.

So, that’s the first reason they “don’t sound like real guns.”

The second is dynamic range compression.

News crews and live sound crews put hardware devices in-line with their microphones so that hard pops, mic drops, sudden screams, and other sharp noises won’t get amplified and blow out the recording and/or damage the ears of the crowd (or the sound engineers). These hardware devices are called “compressors,” and their job is to sharply attenuate any sound over a certain volume, while amplifying quiet sounds. Used correctly, they allow your favorite vocalist to scream and whisper into the same microphone in the same performance, and it all sounds pleasant and intelligible to your ears.

When you fire a weapon within ear-shot of a dynamic-range compressor, it does what it’s supposed to do:

Cut the volume.

The louder the sound is, the quieter it becomes until the compressor “lifts” and the system returns to its baseline amplification.

So, in this situation, you can’t identify the caliber of the weapon used by the volume—you have to do it by the frequency (that is, the pitch) and the other firing characteristics, such as the rate of fire and whether the bullet is supersonic or not.

How can you tell if the bullet is supersonic?

If it hits before you hear the report (which is, granted, a lot harder to judge at close range).

What Kind of Weapon?

First, we can safely dispense with the BB gun hypothesis. Aside from the bullet wound in Trump’s ear in the picture above, there’s also the issue of the sound. When you listen to the video, you can hear a distinct two-beat sound on every shot. That two-beat “click-thwomp” sound is the report and reflection.

The report is the sound the gun makes when it fires a shot. The reflection is the echo produced when that sound bounces off the environment and hits your ear a little bit later. In real life, with the sound uncompressed, the reflection is significantly quieter than the report, but here that’s not the case—because of the dynamic range compression, it sounds like a solid two-syllable sound, like someone hitting a snare and a bass drum in rapid succession.

The sound is fairly high-pitched, which means we’re not dealing with a high-powered rifle or a magnum-load handgun. It didn’t sound like a mosquito flew past the microphone on Trump’s podium, so we’re not dealing with a .22. This weapon fired small bullets, but not that small—either a .223/.556 (teeny bullets fired by the stock AR platform) or a 9mm handgun (or similar).

The spacing of the first three shots tell me that the shooter is using a semi-automatic weapon—i.e. one that fires one bullet for every pull of the trigger—not an automatic (which fires faster), and not a revolver (which fires slower). The spacing of the shots on Trump’s face tells me that there are a few possibilities:

1) the shooter is using a rifle or a pistol-brace on an AR-platform weapon. In this case he either

a) was not a very good shot or

b) he was using iron sights (instead of a scope)

Why? A good shot would be able to hit a not-moving-much human head at that range without a problem. The AR platform is very accurate at that range.

2) He could be using a pistol such as any one of the hundreds of models of 9mm handguns that are easy to conceal.

So which one was it?

When I first watched it, the high pitch led me to think it was a .223/.556 round fired from an AR-platform weapon or similar. As I’ve been writing this analysis I had a few dozen more listens, and on several different recordings with different sound profiles, I’m thinking it was a 9mm handgun.

Why?

Well, first, he got two shots off before Trump was out of his sight picture, but he only hit on the first shot. A rifle or braced AR pistol has a lot of mass and it’s easy to keep steady between shots. On a small plastic semi-auto 9mm, on the other hand, the muzzle tends to climb like it was trying to win a mountaineering award.

Second, the range between the shooter’s position (apparently in the bleachers facing the stage, at stage right) and his target was about 25 yards, which is a long shot for a little plastic 9mm. Even a really good marksman could easily pull left far enough to hit an ear instead of a forehead. The follow-up shots went high because of muzzle climb, and didn’t hit at all (especially because the shooter panicked, as you can hear by the rapid-fire of the two follow-up shots).

Third, and most important, rifle bullets all travel over the speed of sound. Trump can be seen reacting to his ear wound after we hear the first shot and before we hear the second, but for a long-range rifle shot we would hear the report after the impact. Now, if this was a rifle from close range, the closeness wouldn’t matter, but if it was fired from a sniper position over a hundred yards away (see footnote at bottom of article) this time lag would definitely show up.

So who was this guy?

Well, I don’t know yet, because I haven’t checked the news to see if he’s been ID’d, but I’ll guarantee you one thing:

He has no close combat training.

No professional in their right mind would aim for the head when he had a good shot at the body. Had he aimed for Trump’s body, the muzzle climb on his weapon would have presented a head-shot as his first or second follow-up (the triple-tap version of this technique is called a Mozambique and is a 201-level combat training move), giving him plenty of opportunity to put holes in his target before he made good his escape or the Secret Service gunned him down—which they apparently did.

That’s the second volley of shots. In that volley you hear several high-pitched shots and one lower-pitched shot, then another trailing lower-pitched shot. The high pitch shots are Secret Service side-arms, and you’ll notice how closely they match in tone to the assassin’s weapon. That lends credence to “9mm not .223” (and is what ultimately led me away from the rifle theory before I saw the final piece of evidence below)--the .223 is close in pitch to the 9mm, but not that close.

The lower shots you hear in the second volley are high-powered rifle shots, and you can tell that they’re rifle shots rather than reflections because of that trailing shot at the end, which comes far too long after the volley to be anything but a shot report. The lower pitch rounds are probably 7.62mm, since several of the Secret Service’s standard issue rifles fire that and they have that bass-y thud to them, but it could be something bigger as well (like the 300 Blackout, which some SWAT departments are starting to use).

[Note: See first footnote after “the final piece of evidence” for an update to the breaking story]

And, in case you’re thinking that my call is wrong on all of this—that it’s a false flag or that it was done with a rifle, I present the final piece of evidence:

That bullet whizzing by Trump’s head it travelling too slow to be a supersonic round (it would have been much more smeared), and it’s way too big to be a BB or Airsoft round, and too copper-jacketed for Airsoft, too.

Case closed.

Watch this space (or subscribe below) for a deep dive on the historical context of this assassination attempt and what it can tell us about the context we’re living in.

