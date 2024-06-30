Welcome to my Reconnecting With History series. In this series, I use current events and cultural concerns to explain and explore historical methods and hidden parts of history that are lurking behind the headlines and viral sensations. The goal is to show the context that often eludes us as the rapid news cycles roll over us. If you’re a student of history, or just looking to get a grip on why the world is the way it is, this series will serve as a primer and a resource list for your studies—and, hopefully, provide some decent entertainment and thought provocation along the way.

If you enjoy this series, be sure also to check out my Unfolding the World series, which examines the deep history and geopolitics which have helped shape our current age of crisis, transition, and opportunity.

This page will be continually updated as new installments in the series emerges.

Part 1: The Myth of the Myth of the 1950s

Part 2: Understanding Before Thinking

Special Installment: A Simple Moment of Weakness

Part 3: The Metaphors We’re Made Of

Part 4: Does It Matter What You Are?

Part 5: Why Must the Anointed Despise Beauty?

Part 6: Is Civilization the Enemy of Truth?

Part 7: America: A Christian Nation

Memorial Day Special: The History at your Fingertips

Part 8: Years When Decades Happen