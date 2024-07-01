Unfolding the World
Years When Decades Happen
Reconnecting With History, part 8
7 hrs ago
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
21
June 2024
Reconnecting With History
Series Home Page
Jun 30
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
15
(In)sensitivity Readers
Iconoclasm and Book Burning
Jun 28
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
18
Unleashing Mystery and Madness
What it Means to Rebuild Culture
Jun 21
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
60
A Life Less Urbanary
On Hearing and Taming the Voices in Your Head
Jun 17
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
34
When Nature Gets Nasty
Or: How to Survive a Geomagnetic Apocalypse
Jun 14
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
58
A World of Warlords
Liberty, Tyranny, and The Logic of Violence
Jun 10
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
77
The Irony in Tolkien’s Triumph
Examining a Great Storyteller’s Greatest Mistake
Jun 3
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
45
May 2024
The History at Your Fingertips
Reconnecting With History: Memorial Day Edition
May 27
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
32
We Need to Talk about Frodo
Peter Jackson and the Cult of the Child
May 24
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
79
Error in This Morning's Post
So it seems that when I was putting together the compendium post for my brief tour of geopolitical history, I used the wrong links for everything…
May 15
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
7
Unfolding The World
A Brief Tour of History and Geopolitics
May 15
•
J. Daniel Sawyer
14
